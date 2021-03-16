LIVE Game Blog - Woodside at Warwick from Todd Stadium in Newport News

matthew328826
Greetings on this rainy, chilly Tuesday night in March (who would've envisioned this right?) as the Woodside Wolverines get set to take on the Warwick Raiders from John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News for the season opener for each squad.
Woodside has won 11 straight meetings. In 2019, both of these teams had considerable success and advanced in the postseason. In fact, by eliminating Hampton, Warwick achieved its first playoff win in 29 years that season. Meanwhile, Woodside, with a suffocating defense, reached the regional semifinals in 5A and came within a stop of reaching the regional title game on Thanksgiving weekend.
We'll have updates for you throughout the evening here on the Blog as well as on Twitter @ hatfieldsports
