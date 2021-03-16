LIVE Game Blog - Woodside at Warwick from Todd Stadium in Newport News

An impressive throw and catch for Warwick as QB Derick Nixon finds WR Elijah Smith on 3rd & 18 for 19 yards down to the 32 of the Wolverines. Just a few plays later though, the Raiders go from the 22 of Woodside all the way back to the 38-yard line. How? Literally they had four straight penalties (three false starts and an illegal procedure), but Danny Dodson of Woodside declined the last one since the play was a loss of 1.



Warwick goes for it on 4th & 12 from the 33 of the Wolverines. The Raiders pass is nearly picked off by Woodside's Avery Scott. That incomplete means a turnover on downs.



So Warwick has failed to go up double-figures, leading 7-0 with 8:24 till half-time. We'll see if Woodside can get a big play as their longest gain from scrimmage has been 7 yards so far.