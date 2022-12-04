Maury 21 Green Run 14

The Maury Commodores defeated the Green Run Stallions 21-14 to secure the 2nd straight State title game opportunity. Maury's defense came up with three turnovers while limiting the Stallions high powered offense.Sophomorehad two big interceptions to stop two Green Run scoring opportunities. Daniels also announced that he had received an offer from Virginia Tech on Saturday.Daniels picked off the very first pass by Green Run quarterback. at the Maury 4-yard line. The Commodores then drove the 96-yards capped off by Duke commit3-yard touchdown run with 7:29 remaining in the 1st quarter to give Maury a 7-0 lead.Green Run answered on their next possession with an 80-yard touchdown drive which ended with a 3-yard touchdown run byat the 4:05 mark of the 1st quarter.The Maury offense suffered a serious blow when Jones left the game with an injury which put even more pressure on the defense. Melvin Lowe took over at quarterback and Maury ended the 1st half scoring with another 3-yard touchdown run and the Commodores led 14-7 at halftime.With a steady rainfall throughout the 3rd quarter, neither team could move the ball effectively. Maury scored on the 1st play of the 4th quarter whenbroke several tackles during a 56-yard run to the endzone to extend the Commodores lead to 21-7 with 11:48 left in the game.Maury defensive lineman, who had a sack in the 1st half, made a big defensive play when he stripped the ball for a fumble recovery.Green Run threatened to score when they got the ball back but a taunting call negated a nice reception in the red zone and Daniels picked off his second pass in the endzone to thwart a Stallions scoring drive.Green Run finally crossed the goal line for the first time in the 2nd half on a 1-yard touchdown run bywith 58 seconds remaining. The Stallions attempted an onside kick but it was recovered by Maury to secure their ticket to the State title game.