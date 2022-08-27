Menchville 47 Granby 3

Sophomoreaccounted for five touchdowns to help Menchville defeat Granby 47-3 in the season opener for both schools. Farrar threw touchdown passes from 25, 25, 60, and 22 yards while also adding a 1-yard quarterback run. He finished the game 10 of 20 passing for 222 yards.The Monarchs led 21-3 at halftime nd put the game out of reach with 19 points in the 3rd quarter to take a commanding 40-3 lead.Juniorgabbed two of the touchdown receptions from Farrar while Taveon Patterson andbroke free for scores too. Running backcontributed over 80 yards from scrimmage.The Monarch defense forced four turnovers including a pick six from seniorreturning one 65 yards. Juniordisrupted several plays and was credited with a sack and fumble recovery.