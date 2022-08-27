Menchville 47 Granby 3

wgarlick
Sophomore K'saan Farrar accounted for five touchdowns to help Menchville defeat Granby 47-3 in the season opener for both schools. Farrar threw touchdown passes from 25, 25, 60, and 22 yards while also adding a 1-yard quarterback run. He finished the game 10 of 20 passing for 222 yards.
The Monarchs led 21-3 at halftime nd put the game out of reach with 19 points in the 3rd quarter to take a commanding 40-3 lead.
Junior Amir Harrison gabbed two of the touchdown receptions from Farrar while Taveon Patterson and Dareian Parker broke free for scores too. Running back Ervin Wells contributed over 80 yards from scrimmage.
The Monarch defense forced four turnovers including a pick six from senior Nasuan Gray returning one 65 yards. Junior Jaylen Britt disrupted several plays and was credited with a sack and fumble recovery.
