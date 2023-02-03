Peninsula Catholic Wins Big

Peninsula Catholic placed five players in double figures as the Knights cruised to a 80-42 home win over rival Newport News school Hampton Roads Academy



With four scheduled games in a span of five days, Peninsula Catholic wanted to get out to a big lead and they did just in dramatic fashion. Senior point guard Stylz Gardner connected with Kamari Vinson for two ally-oop dunks and Peninsula Catholic scored the games 1st 12 points. Vinson finished with four dunks in the 1st quarter.



Hampton Roads Academy trailed 29-13 but a 6-0 run highlighted by a three from 8th-grader Callen Morrison cut the lead to 11 and forced a Knights timeout.



Peninsula Catholic regained their swagger and ended the half with an emphatic alley-oop dunk by junior E.J Joyner for a 39-18 lead. Joyner made two treys in the 3rd quarter including one at the end of the 3rd quarter. He finished with 14 points five assists and four rebounds.



Vinson, who finished with five dunks, led Peninsula catholic with 16 points Junior Malcolm Velmar had 12 points and forward Brayden Mann (6-foot-4) had 15 points and eight rebounds. The usually hot-shooting Gardner scored only five points but he had eight assists including three ally-oop passes resulting in dunks. Derek Banks West came off the bench to score 14 points.



Jordyn Houston (6-foot-4), another 8th-grader, led Hampton Roads Academy with 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Morrison, who had two triples in the 1st quarter added five assists. Miles Brandon scored all seven of his points in the 3rd quarter while adding seven rebounds.