Peninsula Sweep

It was a sweep for the Peninsula District over the Bay Rivers District as Heritage defeated host Smithfield 91-71 in the 1st game and Hampton defeated Grafton 56-37. The two Peninsula District rivals will now face off for a 3rd time which guarantees a Peninsula team will reach the Class 4 Region A championship.Heritage led 29-9 after the 1st quarter and never looked back. They scored 91 points despite shooting 3 of 11 from 3-point range. They dominated the inside by attacking the basket and forcing multiple turnovers.The Hurricanes were led by seniorwho scored 10 of his game high 24 points in the 1st quarter while also collecting 11 rebounds and three blocks. Seniorhad eight points in the 1st quarter and finished with 19 points, four blocks and six rebounds.had 19 points and nearly a half dozen steals whilechipped in 16.Smithfield was led bywho scored all 17 of his points in the 2nd half. Hendrix also led the team with 12 rebounds. Seniorhad 16 points; seniorhad 11 and sophomorecame off the bench to score 10 points.Hampton setup a 3rd meeting with Heritage after a 56-37 win over Grafton. The game was close throughout the 1st half but the Clippers came out cold in the 3rf quarter scoring only four points. A 28-25 halftime deficit grew to 41-29 entering the 4th quarter. A 3-point play by junior point guardextended the margin to 15 (52-37) to effectively end the game.Juniorled the Crabbers with 19 points including two treys. Baugh scored nine of his 13 points in the 4th quarter while freshman post playerhad seven points, five rebounds and three volleyball type blocks.Grafton was led bywith 11 points.