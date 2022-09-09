Phoebus 25 Warwick 0

Phoebus defeated Warwick 25-0 in a key early season Peninsula District battle. Two special teams plays; one to end the 1st half and one to start the 2nd half, were the key plays in the game.

After Phoebus took the lead on a 51-yard touchdown strike from Nolan James to Pitt commit Jordan Bass, the Phantoms Nijay Gay recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Raiders 40-yard line. Two pass completions and a 22-yard scamper by James setup a 2-yard touchdown run by junior Keyontae Gray that gave Phoebus a 13-0 halftime lead.

Gray then opened the 2nd half by returning the 2nd half kickoff 82-yards for a touchdown to give Phoebus a 19-0 lead.

James ended a 6-play, 55 yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run midway thru the final quarter. James finished with 117 yards on 14 carries while completing 8 of 19 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders went toe-to-toe for the first 22 minutes with the defending State champions including a goal line stand which ended with an interception by sophomore Messiah Delhomme. The pick was returned 103 yards for a touchdown but block in the back negated the touchdown.

The Phantoms have started the season with two shutouts while outscoring their opponents 88-0. Senior tackle Mychal McMullin and junior end Anthony Reddick dominated upfront while Ricardo Underwood and Taysean Stevenson made plays in the secondary.

gray_edited.jpgDSC09807_edited.jpg
 
