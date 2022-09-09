Phoebus 25 Warwick 0

Phoebus defeated Warwick 25-0 in a key early season Peninsula District battle. Two special teams plays; one to end the 1st half and one to start the 2nd half, were the key plays in the game.After Phoebus took the lead on a 51-yard touchdown strike fromto Pitt commit, the Phantomsrecovered the ensuing kickoff at the Raiders 40-yard line. Two pass completions and a 22-yard scamper by James setup a 2-yard touchdown run by juniorthat gave Phoebus a 13-0 halftime lead.Gray then opened the 2nd half by returning the 2nd half kickoff 82-yards for a touchdown to give Phoebus a 19-0 lead.James ended a 6-play, 55 yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run midway thru the final quarter. James finished with 117 yards on 14 carries while completing 8 of 19 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.The Raiders went toe-to-toe for the first 22 minutes with the defending State champions including a goal line stand which ended with an interception by sophomore. The pick was returned 103 yards for a touchdown but block in the back negated the touchdown.The Phantoms have started the season with two shutouts while outscoring their opponents 88-0. Senior tackleand junior enddominated upfront whileandmade plays in the secondary.