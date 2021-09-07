FRANKLIN- The Broncos kicked off the 2021 season beginning the Bernard Griffin era. Folks were excited to see some of the new changes that would be in store for Franklin as they hosted Amelia County of the James River district. The two had a low scoring grudge match in which the Raiders won 8-0 over the Broncos. Like both teams on this Labor Day evening, things would be quite different from the last time they met.Amelia got things going with a kick return to the Broncos 38. The defense that everyone expected raised up and stopped the Raiders early. The offense of the Broncos could not really get going. They would quickly go 3 and out forcing Amelia to start from their 35. The Raiders gained confidence with each play. Clarence Howard's group was focused to take advantage. Quarterback Antonio Harris Jr. helped orchestrate a solid drive concluding with an 11 yard touchdown run by Marquelle Royal to make it 6-0 Raiders with 2:28 to play in the 1st quarter.Franklin would turnover the football at their own 27 yard line but miscues by Amelia and good defensive plays from the Broncos forced a punt. The punt would bounce down and be stopped at the 1 yard line. The Broncos would try something untraditional in trying to push up the middle for more yards as they did a qb bootleg that was 5 yards deep in the endzone. Amelia would never let the quarterback see out of the endzone getting the 2 points for the safety to end the first quarter.A key moment in the game would soon come after. Harris would be pressured and would throw what appeared to be an 80 yard pick six by John Eley that had the Armory on fire for the moment until yellow laundry dampened the mood and returned the ball to the 50. Franklin's offensive woes would continue as they would fumble the ball to Amelia. Harris would soon get the Raiders back into the scoring column with a 28 yard pass to Grant Amiss. DaQuan Pegram would power in for the conversion to make it 16-0 Amelia County going into halftime.In the second half, the Broncos could not get any daylight for Derrick Perry to exploit and would soon half their punt partially blocked leading to another drive ending with Pegram going in from 2 yards out. Royal would get the conversion to make it 24-0 Raiders. It would remain that score going into the 4th.Harris would not take long into the quarter to find Quantae Jackson for a 49 yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders a 30-0 lead with 10:34 left to play. The celebration would soon start but Franklin would finally show what Griffin's offense could do. As Kenaz Jones would see his big target would get behind the Raider secondary. Kaden Bailey would make the catch and outrace the defense 58 yards for the Broncos touchdown and their play of the game!Royal, who had been so tough on the Broncos defense with his cuts and spins; would cut the Broncos defense deep by breaking several tackles and exploding 50 yards for the touchdown to make it 36-8 Amelia with 8:42 to play. Several back ups would then get to play as Amelia was celebrating their big performance on the road.Amelia County (1-0) would next go home and host Thomas Jefferson (2-0) out of Richmond who are coming off a 20-6 win over Class 5 Meadowbrook.Franklin (0-1) will take the trip north to Colonial Beach (0-1) who is coming off of their bye week following a 3OT loss to #5 King & Queen Central.