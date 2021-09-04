WINDSOR- The Windsor Dukes kicked off their season opener hosting the 5th ranked King & Queen Central Royal Tigers. The Royal Tigers have won more games since 2019 than from 2002-2018 combined. And the program with wins overflowing from what they were accustomed to added another one to the left column.The Dukes found out about the great running style of Kam Berry early as he went 67 yards on the games first play from scrimmage setting up Jadyn Nelson's 13 yard run to make it 6-0 Tigers. The Dukes would be plagued with low snaps and fumbles all night and a loss fumble early led to another quick possession from King & Queen. Malik Holmes would hit Jaden Stanley for a 30 yard completion that would set up a 2 yard touchdown run by Holmes who would also run the conversion making it 14-0 with 6:55 left in the 1st quarter. Later in the quarter, Berry would go in from 7 yards out and get the conversion to make it 22-0 to end the quarter.Windsor would mishandle another snap that would be recovered by the Tigers that would set up a 6 yard touchdown run by Stanley. Ty'Quan Speight would catch the two-point conversion pass to make it 30-0.When things would go right for Windsor, bad things would unfortunately not be far behind. Recovering a muff punt at the Tiger 33 shifted momentum for a second. Windsor quarterback Preston Davis would be sacked on the next play and fumble it back to the Tigers. Berry would make the pay soon after on an 11 yard touchdown run. Holmes would power in and the Dukes trailed 38-0.The play of the night from Windsor came from running back Dontavious Hayslett as he saw an opening and then exploded 59 yards down the field from the touchdown that energized the faithful crowd. Davis would get the 2 point conversion and it was 38-8 with 3:09 before the half.Berry would dampen the spirits on the Tigers next possession as he would answer with a 60 yard touchdown run to make it 44-8 at the half. Holmes would get a 20 yard touchdown run and Speight would cash in the two to end the scoring and allow some back ups to get playing time.Coach Dylan DeHart's group played efficient and made big defensive plays when needed. King & Queen Central (2-0) will host Cumberland Friday. Windsor will travel north to face Middlesex.