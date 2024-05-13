ADVERTISEMENT

Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic wins inaugural Battle at the Beach

Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic High School won the inaugural Phillip Sims Battle at the Beach 7-on-7 tournament by defeating Granby High School in the championship game. The Warriors went a perfect 7-0 to claim the title. They defeated LC Bird in the quarterfinals then defeated Huguenot in the semi-finals to win their bracket.


Rising senior Max Gardner was selected MVP from Saint Michael the Archangel. The Warriors had several players who could have taken home MVP honors. Quarterback Nahshon Wilson, defensive back Remington Moss (Wisconsin commit) and receiver Matt Holland could have been selected MVP as well.

Granby reach the title game by defeating Nansemond River in their bracket semi-finals. All-Tidewater selection Eamon Cuffee was selected MVP for the Comets.

The Battle of the Bay featured 20 teams primarily from the Hampton Roads area and Richmond area schools. Some of the high profiled prospects at the camp were Remington Moss, University of Southern California (USC) commit Harry Dalton, Norcom athlete Matthew Outten, and Rivals 4-star athlete Messiah Delhomme from Warwick,
 
