ADVERTISEMENT

Scrimmage Games

wgarlick

wgarlick

Writer Virginiapreps.Rivals.Com
Staff
Jul 4, 2006
8,090
87
48
Looking to list all scrimmage games for Virginia Schools. Matt Hatfield sent me these to get it started. Please reply to add missing scrimmages.


Thursday, August 8
6 PM EST – Princess Anne vs Grassfield


Saturday, August 10
10:45 AM EST – King’s Fork at Highland Springs


Thursday, August 15
5 PM EST – Woodside at Lafayette {Wanner}
6 PM EST – Churchland, Kecoughtan, York at Kempsville {TRI}
6 PM EST – Dinwiddie, Green Run at Oscar Smith {TRI}
6 PM EST – Great Bridge at Cox
6 PM EST – Indian River at Trinity Episcopal
6 PM EST – Lake Taylor at Bayside
6 PM EST – Landstown at King’s Fork
6 PM EST – Nansemond River at Kellam
6 PM EST – Norcom at Deep Creek
6 PM EST – Smithfield at Denbigh {Todd}
6 PM EST – Southampton at Bruton
6 PM EST – Tallwood at Manor
6 PM EST – Thomas Jefferson-Richmond at New Kent
TBD - Princess Anne vs Hampton


Friday, August 16
10 AM EST - Independence at Westfield
6 PM EST – Heritage-NN at Lakeland
6 PM EST – Tabb at Essex
7 PM EST – Liberty Christian Academy at Christiansburg

Courtesy from NND Sports Fan
Colonial Beach at Middlesex
Brunswick at Westmoreland
King & Queen at Lancaster
Tabb at Essex


Saturday, August 17
7 PM EST – Norview at First Colonial
TBD -- Landon School at St Christopher


Wednesday, August 21
TBA – Woodside at York
5 PM EST -- Amelia County at St Christopher


Thursday, August 22
4:30 PM EST – Great Bridge at John A. Holmes (NC)
5 PM EST – Courtland at Lafayette {Wanner}
6 PM EST – Bayside at Nansemond River
6 PM EST – Bethel at Deep Creek
6 PM EST – Churchland at Landstown
6 PM EST – Denbigh at Tabb {Bailey Field}
6 PM EST – Lakeland at Franklin
6 PM EST – Smithfield at Indian River
6:30 PM EST - Westfield at Robinson
6:30 PM EST – New Kent at King William {Randolph-Macon}
6:30 PM EST – Norcom at Green Run {Benefit}
6:30 PM EST – Western Branch at Cox
7 PM EST – John Marshall at Manor
7 PM EST -- Collegiate at Atlee
TBD EST -- Oscar Smith vs Salem

Courtesy from NND Sports Fan
Essex at Southampton (Armstrong might be in this as well)
Nothampton at Lancaster
Richmond City (formerly George Wythe) at Westmoreland
Northumberland at West Point
Charles City vs Windsor


Friday, August 23
7 PM EST – Bruton at Jamestown
7 PM EST – Giles at Christiansburg
Rappahannock & Mathews at King & Queen


Saturday, August 24
6 PM EST – Bishop Ireton at Kellam
 
Thursday, 15 Aug
10 AM EST - Independence at Westfield

Thursday, 22 Aug
6:30 PM EST - Westfield at Robinson
 
August 16 7PM
Liberty Christian Academy at Christiansburg

August 23 7PM
Giles at Christiansburg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N

Post Scrimmages Here

Replies
2
Views
354
Class 1A (Fall)
wgarlick
wgarlick
EPJr

Class 2 Region A Pairings

Replies
44
Views
2K
Class 2A (Winter)
EPJr
EPJr
EPJr

The VHSL championship games at VCU’s Siegel Center.

Replies
0
Views
825
Class 3A (Winter)
EPJr
EPJr
EPJr

The VHSL championship games at VCU’s Siegel Center.

Replies
0
Views
520
Class 6A (Winter)
EPJr
EPJr
EPJr

12th Annual Va Preps Basketball Classic

Replies
0
Views
337
PREPS & PRIVATES Sports
EPJr
EPJr
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back