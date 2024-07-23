wgarlick
Writer Virginiapreps.Rivals.Com
Staff
-
- Jul 4, 2006
-
- 8,090
-
- 87
-
- 48
Looking to list all scrimmage games for Virginia Schools. Matt Hatfield sent me these to get it started. Please reply to add missing scrimmages.
Thursday, August 8
6 PM EST – Princess Anne vs Grassfield
Saturday, August 10
10:45 AM EST – King’s Fork at Highland Springs
Thursday, August 15
5 PM EST – Woodside at Lafayette {Wanner}
6 PM EST – Churchland, Kecoughtan, York at Kempsville {TRI}
6 PM EST – Dinwiddie, Green Run at Oscar Smith {TRI}
6 PM EST – Great Bridge at Cox
6 PM EST – Indian River at Trinity Episcopal
6 PM EST – Lake Taylor at Bayside
6 PM EST – Landstown at King’s Fork
6 PM EST – Nansemond River at Kellam
6 PM EST – Norcom at Deep Creek
6 PM EST – Smithfield at Denbigh {Todd}
6 PM EST – Southampton at Bruton
6 PM EST – Tallwood at Manor
6 PM EST – Thomas Jefferson-Richmond at New Kent
TBD - Princess Anne vs Hampton
Friday, August 16
10 AM EST - Independence at Westfield
6 PM EST – Heritage-NN at Lakeland
6 PM EST – Tabb at Essex
7 PM EST – Liberty Christian Academy at Christiansburg
Courtesy from NND Sports Fan
Colonial Beach at Middlesex
Brunswick at Westmoreland
King & Queen at Lancaster
Tabb at Essex
Saturday, August 17
7 PM EST – Norview at First Colonial
TBD -- Landon School at St Christopher
Wednesday, August 21
TBA – Woodside at York
5 PM EST -- Amelia County at St Christopher
Thursday, August 22
4:30 PM EST – Great Bridge at John A. Holmes (NC)
5 PM EST – Courtland at Lafayette {Wanner}
6 PM EST – Bayside at Nansemond River
6 PM EST – Bethel at Deep Creek
6 PM EST – Churchland at Landstown
6 PM EST – Denbigh at Tabb {Bailey Field}
6 PM EST – Lakeland at Franklin
6 PM EST – Smithfield at Indian River
6:30 PM EST - Westfield at Robinson
6:30 PM EST – New Kent at King William {Randolph-Macon}
6:30 PM EST – Norcom at Green Run {Benefit}
6:30 PM EST – Western Branch at Cox
7 PM EST – John Marshall at Manor
7 PM EST -- Collegiate at Atlee
TBD EST -- Oscar Smith vs Salem
Courtesy from NND Sports Fan
Essex at Southampton (Armstrong might be in this as well)
Nothampton at Lancaster
Richmond City (formerly George Wythe) at Westmoreland
Northumberland at West Point
Charles City vs Windsor
Friday, August 23
7 PM EST – Bruton at Jamestown
7 PM EST – Giles at Christiansburg
Rappahannock & Mathews at King & Queen
Saturday, August 24
6 PM EST – Bishop Ireton at Kellam
Thursday, August 8
6 PM EST – Princess Anne vs Grassfield
Saturday, August 10
10:45 AM EST – King’s Fork at Highland Springs
Thursday, August 15
5 PM EST – Woodside at Lafayette {Wanner}
6 PM EST – Churchland, Kecoughtan, York at Kempsville {TRI}
6 PM EST – Dinwiddie, Green Run at Oscar Smith {TRI}
6 PM EST – Great Bridge at Cox
6 PM EST – Indian River at Trinity Episcopal
6 PM EST – Lake Taylor at Bayside
6 PM EST – Landstown at King’s Fork
6 PM EST – Nansemond River at Kellam
6 PM EST – Norcom at Deep Creek
6 PM EST – Smithfield at Denbigh {Todd}
6 PM EST – Southampton at Bruton
6 PM EST – Tallwood at Manor
6 PM EST – Thomas Jefferson-Richmond at New Kent
TBD - Princess Anne vs Hampton
Friday, August 16
10 AM EST - Independence at Westfield
6 PM EST – Heritage-NN at Lakeland
6 PM EST – Tabb at Essex
7 PM EST – Liberty Christian Academy at Christiansburg
Courtesy from NND Sports Fan
Colonial Beach at Middlesex
Brunswick at Westmoreland
King & Queen at Lancaster
Tabb at Essex
Saturday, August 17
7 PM EST – Norview at First Colonial
TBD -- Landon School at St Christopher
Wednesday, August 21
TBA – Woodside at York
5 PM EST -- Amelia County at St Christopher
Thursday, August 22
4:30 PM EST – Great Bridge at John A. Holmes (NC)
5 PM EST – Courtland at Lafayette {Wanner}
6 PM EST – Bayside at Nansemond River
6 PM EST – Bethel at Deep Creek
6 PM EST – Churchland at Landstown
6 PM EST – Denbigh at Tabb {Bailey Field}
6 PM EST – Lakeland at Franklin
6 PM EST – Smithfield at Indian River
6:30 PM EST - Westfield at Robinson
6:30 PM EST – New Kent at King William {Randolph-Macon}
6:30 PM EST – Norcom at Green Run {Benefit}
6:30 PM EST – Western Branch at Cox
7 PM EST – John Marshall at Manor
7 PM EST -- Collegiate at Atlee
TBD EST -- Oscar Smith vs Salem
Courtesy from NND Sports Fan
Essex at Southampton (Armstrong might be in this as well)
Nothampton at Lancaster
Richmond City (formerly George Wythe) at Westmoreland
Northumberland at West Point
Charles City vs Windsor
Friday, August 23
7 PM EST – Bruton at Jamestown
7 PM EST – Giles at Christiansburg
Rappahannock & Mathews at King & Queen
Saturday, August 24
6 PM EST – Bishop Ireton at Kellam