Trinity Episcopal will return to the VISAA D1 State championship game to defend their title after defeating Potomac School 35-0 on Saturday. The Titans will face cross city rivals Benedictine in a rematch of the 2022 title game. It will be the 4th meeting in past two years between the schools.The Titans use big plays from the offense and a stingy defense that finished with seven sacks and two interceptions. Four of the five touchdowns covered 60-yards, 90-yards, 65-yards and 91 yards.After a scoreless 1st quarter, junior running backfinished a 5-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown plunge with 10:06 to go in the 2nd quarter. Grant carried the ball four times for 53 yards on the scoring drive. The next time Trinity Episcopal had the football, Navy committurned the corner and ran away from the Panthers defenders for a 60-yad touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0 after the extra point.The Potomac School was in position to score before the half after driving 54 yards down to the Titans 13-yard line (with the help of a fake punt). However Old Dominion commit(pictured below) jumped pass and returned it 90 yards for a pick six. The Titans led 21-0 and seemed to deflate the Panthers momentum heading into halftime.Sophomoreand freshmanboth turned short screen passes into long touchdown receptions. Robinson broke a couple tackles on his 65-yard touchdown reception and Brown shook two defenders to score a 91-yard touchdown.Meanwhile William & Mary commit linebackerwas the defensive leader with several tackles, a sack and tackles for losses. VMI commithad three sacks and his last one put Potomac School sophomore quarterback Camren Boykin out of the game midway thru the 3rd quarter. The Panthers were forced to run the football the remainder of the game.