Blog Updates - Highland Springs (9-0) vs. Varina (8-1)

Our own Danny Lewis from VirginiaPreps.com is LIVE on location at Hermitage High School in Richmond for today's much-anticipated showdown in the city or Richmond between the reigning four-time State Champion Highland Springs Springers (9-0) and the Varina Blue Devils (8-1). Longtime sportscaster Gary Hess has the seeds essentially set for Region 5B regardless of today's games. They are as follows... Others have posted this but I will also...Projected 5B playoff pairings8 Henrico at 1 HSHS5 Cover Hill at 4 Varina7 DSF at 2 Manchester6 Prince George at 3 Deep Runtoday's HSHS-Varina game will not change this— Gary Hess (@GHessRVA) November 9, 2019 ... Some updates from this one to come throughout the afternoon - stay tuned!