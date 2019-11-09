Blog Updates - Highland Springs (9-0) vs. Varina (8-1)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Nov 9, 2019 at 1:12 PM.

  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457
    Our own Danny Lewis from VirginiaPreps.com is LIVE on location at Hermitage High School in Richmond for today's much-anticipated showdown in the city or Richmond between the reigning four-time State Champion Highland Springs Springers (9-0) and the Varina Blue Devils (8-1).

    Longtime sportscaster Gary Hess has the seeds essentially set for Region 5B regardless of today's games. They are as follows...



    ... Some updates from this one to come throughout the afternoon - stay tuned!
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 1:12 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    Doesn't take long for Varina to get on the board. The Kent State commit is electric in open space. And you can't hold the Blue Devils down but for so long.

    Varina has put up 35+ points every time out this year and they come in averaging 54.1 points per game on the season.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 1:13 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    Turnovers hurt Highland Springs a bit last week in their 27-20 win over Class 6 contender Colonial Forge, where the Springers had five giveaways. We'll see if it proves costly in this Capital District clash.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 1:30 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    Well, the good thing for Highland Springs is they have a deep and talented secondary that can rip the ball away at a moment's notice. Malcolm Greene - the recent LSU commit - is the leader on the back end. But they have a plethora of guys that can get a pick-six or make a game-changing play.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 1:31 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    The likes of James Madison, Maryland, Michigan, Virginia Tech and the aforementioned Golden Flashes of Kent State have offered Highland Springs 2021 DB Damond Harmon. Clearly the Varina passing game has run into trouble trying to throw on this opportunistic Springers defense.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 1:33 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    There's a reason why the Springers have won 38 in a row. They don't flinch when falling behind, and in the blink of an eye, the group goes up 14-7 after trailing 7-0 earlier in the opening quarter.

Jamareeh 'Bugg' Jones is the latest to find the end zone for HSHS.

    Jamareeh 'Bugg' Jones is the latest to find the end zone for HSHS.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 1:35 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457
    Nov 9, 2019 at 1:37 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    While there were three scores in the opening stanza, the defenses have really controlled things with the takeaways and big plays.

    A scoreless second period with under a minute till halftime, although Varina is trying to draw closer and may be able to get in field goal range.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 2:02 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    HALF - Highland Springs 14, Varina 7

    Mighty impressive job by the Springers on defense to bottle up a high-octane Varina attack thus far.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 2:09 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457
    Your first half summary...





    With that, it's Highland Springs liking where it stands to extend their state-best win streak to 39 games if they can duplicate the first half effort over the final two quarters of play.

     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 2:22 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    Varina really need a stop to swing momentum.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 2:30 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    In some ways, this is similar to the opener vs. Oscar Smith when penalties and miscues halted drives for Highland Springs.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 2:56 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    The belief for Varina is growing....but they have a long way to go.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457
    Nov 9, 2019 at 3:04 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    Oh, those non-offensive touchdowns for Highland Springs. How many times have they demoralized teams with them in the past?

    You think back to Tremayne Talbert and all the special teams scores the past two years. Another spark in that department again for Loren Johnson's squad.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 3:05 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    That missed PAT might be pivotal down the stretch, but Isaiah Paige continues to show why he's an All-State caliber performer and one of the best in all of Virginia.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 3:06 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    Varina wins the 3rd period, but they'll have to win the 4th to snap the Springers' streak.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 3:07 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    Just put the ball Bugg Jones' play and the he'll go make a play.

    Do wonder if Varina is able to score do they go for 2 and the win? Something Stu Brown may ponder. Why not?
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 3:09 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    Time running out on the Blue Devils in the regular season finale.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 3:13 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    Not good news for Varina as QB Bobby Dunn is hurt... hopefully it's not too serious.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 3:17 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    It's Derrick Goodwyn to the rescue for the Springers and that will probably do it to cap a 10-0 regular season.
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 3:19 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,722
    Likes Received:
    457


    Final - Highland Springs 27, Varina 20
     
    Nov 9, 2019 at 3:29 PM
