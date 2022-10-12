Updates - Massaponax (2-4) at King George (4-0)

Greetings from King George on this Tuesday night after making the 3-hour trip from Virginia Beach, where it was 75 degrees when I left. It felt about 45 upon my arrival to KGHS, which has a packed home crowd.

After taking photos in the first half - and my goodness, was 2024 WR Mekhai White impressive - I'm up here in the pressbox now for the second half to warm up a bit before postgame interviews.

Some tweet / thoughts as we move along...
 
Nice response here by Massaponax, who won't go down without battling To see a couple of juniors involved on the scoring drive as well as a sophomore is encouraging for the future of this program, not expected to be a playoff threat this year, but certainly could be come 2023. Remember, they battled Oscar Smith to the wire during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign that spring, so that program is no stranger to making a playoff run.
 
We had King George No. 6 in the latest VaPreps Class 4 Top Ten a week ago, but must say I'm quite impressed and can see them certainly making a state title run, even in a rugged Region 4B where defending State Champ Varina, a very good Dinwiddie program, and dangerous Patrick Henry-Ashland - among others - reside.
 
