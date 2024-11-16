ADVERTISEMENT

VHSL Playoff Results from Round 1

See the Brackets all right here!



Friday, November 15, 2024:
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 48, Bishop O’Connell 0

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Battlefield 42, Gar-Field 7

Colonial Forge 45, Stafford 24

Glen Allen 42, Western Branch 9

Highland Springs 60, Landstown 6

James Madison 44, Chantilly 0

Langley 42, George Marshall 14

Manchester 18, Thomas Dale 7

North Stafford 35, Woodbridge 28

Oscar Smith 41, Grassfield 0

Patriot 19, Gainesville 14

Washington-Liberty 28, Yorktown 0

Westfield 21, Herndon 14

Class 5=

Deep Creek 21, Frank Cox 20

Green Run 35, Ocean Lakes 0

Indian River 42, Kempsville 24

King’s Fork 54, Menchville 0

Lloyd Bird 21, Hermitage 11

Louisa 34, Midlothian 23

Massaponax 21, Independence 20

Matoaca 28, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14

Maury 57, Woodside 0

Nansemond River 14, Bethel 6

Salem-Va. Beach 14, Bayside 7

Stone Bridge 35, Lightridge 0

Warwick 35, Granby 7

William Fleming 30, Prince George 7

Class 4=

Churchland 35, Warhill 15

Dinwiddie 28, Powhatan 7

GW-Danville 24, E.C. Glass 7

Hampton 45, Denbigh 8

Huguenot 49, Eastern View 14

Jefferson Forest 33, Orange County 6

King George 26, Courtland 7

Loudoun County 31, Heritage-Leesburg 27

Salem 31, John Handley 28

Sherando 48, James Wood 7

Varina 42, Hanover 14

Woodgrove 16, Loudoun Valley 14

Class 3=

Abingdon 52, Carroll County 13

Alleghany 44, Wilson Memorial 14

Armstrong 35, James Monroe 18

Colonial Heights 35, New Kent 34

Heritage (Lynchburg) 26, Rustburg 7

I. C. Norcom 28, Heritage 0

Kettle Run 56, Warren County 3

Lafayette 42, Petersburg 6

Liberty Christian 42, Broadway 14

Lord Botetourt 43, Northside 41, OT

Magna Vista 28, Christiansburg 25

Skyline 35, Brentsville 10

TJ-Richmond 35, Culpeper 0

Tabb 24, Hopewell 13

Turner Ashby 48, Staunton 7

William Byrd 20, Staunton River 0

Class 2=

Bruton 47, Nottoway 41

Buckingham 12, Woodstock Central 7

Central of Lunenburg 49, Greensville County 14

Floyd County 20, Appomattox 15

Glenvar 69, Martinsville 7

Graham 49, Lee High 14

Gretna 34, Nelson County 14

King William 24, Southampton 21

Madison County 21, Clarke County 0

Poquoson 67, John Marshall 0

Radford 34, Patrick County 14

Ridgeview 40, Tazewell 19

Riverheads 29, Stuarts Draft 28

Strasburg 44, Fort Defiance 6

Union 12, Gate City 0

Virginia High 49, Lebanon 32

Class 1=

Bath County 42, Fort Chiswell 6

Brunswick 33, William Campbell 12

Buffalo Gap 44, Franklin 6

Eastside 54, Thomas Walker 13

Essex 64, West Point 0

George Wythe 48, Giles 6

Grayson County 42, Craig County 0

Grundy 66, Honaker 30

Middlesex 36, Northampton 34

Narrows 52, Parry McCluer 14

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Holston 7

Rappahannock 53, King & Queen 15

Rye Cove 55, Rural Retreat 12

Sussex Central 34, Surry County 28

Westmoreland 34, Northumberland 6
 
