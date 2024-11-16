VHSL Playoff Results from Round 1

matthew328826
Friday, November 15, 2024:
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 48, Bishop O’Connell 0
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Battlefield 42, Gar-Field 7
Colonial Forge 45, Stafford 24
Glen Allen 42, Western Branch 9
Highland Springs 60, Landstown 6
James Madison 44, Chantilly 0
Langley 42, George Marshall 14
Manchester 18, Thomas Dale 7
North Stafford 35, Woodbridge 28
Oscar Smith 41, Grassfield 0
Patriot 19, Gainesville 14
Washington-Liberty 28, Yorktown 0
Westfield 21, Herndon 14
Class 5=
Deep Creek 21, Frank Cox 20
Green Run 35, Ocean Lakes 0
Indian River 42, Kempsville 24
King’s Fork 54, Menchville 0
Lloyd Bird 21, Hermitage 11
Louisa 34, Midlothian 23
Massaponax 21, Independence 20
Matoaca 28, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14
Maury 57, Woodside 0
Nansemond River 14, Bethel 6
Salem-Va. Beach 14, Bayside 7
Stone Bridge 35, Lightridge 0
Warwick 35, Granby 7
William Fleming 30, Prince George 7
Class 4=
Churchland 35, Warhill 15
Dinwiddie 28, Powhatan 7
GW-Danville 24, E.C. Glass 7
Hampton 45, Denbigh 8
Huguenot 49, Eastern View 14
Jefferson Forest 33, Orange County 6
King George 26, Courtland 7
Loudoun County 31, Heritage-Leesburg 27
Salem 31, John Handley 28
Sherando 48, James Wood 7
Varina 42, Hanover 14
Woodgrove 16, Loudoun Valley 14
Class 3=
Abingdon 52, Carroll County 13
Alleghany 44, Wilson Memorial 14
Armstrong 35, James Monroe 18
Colonial Heights 35, New Kent 34
Heritage (Lynchburg) 26, Rustburg 7
I. C. Norcom 28, Heritage 0
Kettle Run 56, Warren County 3
Lafayette 42, Petersburg 6
Liberty Christian 42, Broadway 14
Lord Botetourt 43, Northside 41, OT
Magna Vista 28, Christiansburg 25
Skyline 35, Brentsville 10
TJ-Richmond 35, Culpeper 0
Tabb 24, Hopewell 13
Turner Ashby 48, Staunton 7
William Byrd 20, Staunton River 0
Class 2=
Bruton 47, Nottoway 41
Buckingham 12, Woodstock Central 7
Central of Lunenburg 49, Greensville County 14
Floyd County 20, Appomattox 15
Glenvar 69, Martinsville 7
Graham 49, Lee High 14
Gretna 34, Nelson County 14
King William 24, Southampton 21
Madison County 21, Clarke County 0
Poquoson 67, John Marshall 0
Radford 34, Patrick County 14
Ridgeview 40, Tazewell 19
Riverheads 29, Stuarts Draft 28
Strasburg 44, Fort Defiance 6
Union 12, Gate City 0
Virginia High 49, Lebanon 32
Class 1=
Bath County 42, Fort Chiswell 6
Brunswick 33, William Campbell 12
Buffalo Gap 44, Franklin 6
Eastside 54, Thomas Walker 13
Essex 64, West Point 0
George Wythe 48, Giles 6
Grayson County 42, Craig County 0
Grundy 66, Honaker 30
Middlesex 36, Northampton 34
Narrows 52, Parry McCluer 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Holston 7
Rappahannock 53, King & Queen 15
Rye Cove 55, Rural Retreat 12
Sussex Central 34, Surry County 28
Westmoreland 34, Northumberland 6
