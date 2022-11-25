VHSL Region 5D Championship - (1) Stone Bridge 42 (2) Mountain View 0 - Final

Trailing Stone Bridge 33-0 with under two minutes to go, Mountain View WR Jaden Fair makes a superb one-handed snag as the Wildcats move into Stone Bridge territory at the 49. On 3rd & 3, it's Jackson Sigler getting it to Fair along the sideline to move the sticks down to the 39 of the Bulldogs.



Senior corner Kyle Galloway sticks with Fair down the sideline on the next pass that falls incomplete. With three receivers to his right and Fair to the left, Sigler goes back to his primary target for a gain of 12 and he gets out to stop the clock with 34 seconds left in the second period.



But the Stone Bridge defense sees Micah Smith flying up-field to sack Sigler for a loss of a chunk back to about the 38. Mountain View dials up the hook and ladder play On 3rd & 4 from the 20, the Wildcats move the chains with 15.4 seconds left in the half. Lou Sorrentino will burn a time-out,