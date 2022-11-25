VHSL Region 5D Championship - (1) Stone Bridge 42 (2) Mountain View 0 - Final

Virginia HS Football Fan
Completely agree - they look MUCH better than when I saw them back in September at Freedom-Woodbridge. They've ironed out a lot of things, and up front the Bulldogs appear a bit sturdier. Of course, very few teams out there can match the speed and athleticism this 2022 Freedom outfit has displayed as it closes in on the state's single-season scoring record.Stone Bridge is NOT the same team I saw earlier in the season on NFHS.
It's like watching a finely tuned machine.