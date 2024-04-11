ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia Union Junior Day

Junior Days!!! What goes on during a college recuiting junior day? Virginiapreps.com will get a sneak peak and take an inside look at the Virginia Union junior day on Saturday. The Panthers are the defending CIAA champions and the reached the DII playoffs in 2023. We hope to speak with coaches, players and high school recruits to find out what makes a junior day special. After the junior day will be a intrasquad Spring game.

Virginia Union University Spring Game Saturday April 13th Junior Day Registration

Recruits can sign-up for the Virginia Union Junior Day at Junior Day Signup


GK1vTpjXAAA_80Q.jpg
 
