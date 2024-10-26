Warwick 49 Hampton 0

Junior quarterbackthrew four touchdown passes and ran for three more to lead Warwick to a 49-0 win over Hampton. Receiverhad a big senior night game catching three touchdown receptions for the Raiders who improved to 8-0.Warwick scored on their first four possessions to lead 28-0 after the 1st quarter. Williams added a 62-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter and completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Carrecter before the end of the 1st half.The entire 2nd half was played with a running clock. Carrecter took a short pass from Williams and weaved thru traffic for a 71-yard touchdown reception for the Raiders final points.Hampton had one chance to end the shutout on a strange fumble in the 4th quarter. Williams was pressured and in the grasp of the Hampton defender. He attempted to pass but was swung around in the opposite direction and the backward pass travel 50 yards before being recovered by Hampton at the Warwick 4-yard line.However, four plays yielded a minus 28 yards including a sack by defensive linemanto preserve the Warwick shutout.