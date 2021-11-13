2021 Playoffs: William Campbell at Sussex Central 1038 new photos added to shared album

SUSSEX- A perfect night for football would be the right setting for a defensive battle between William Campbell (4-4) and Sussex Central (6-2). After Sussex Central failed to move the ball early, William Campbell would see their drive with good field position fumble away at the Tiger 34. They would have to wait long as the Tigers would fumble it back letting the Generals operate at the Tiger 20.William Campbell would waste no time as Ladarious Berkley would hit Russell Thompson for the 20 yard touchdown strike in the corner of the endzone to give the Generals the early advantage. JJ Graves would get the very important 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 Generals with 7:09 to go in the 1st.Sussex Central would get going in the 2nd offensively moving the football. Their most productive drive would end with Rachun Silver dashing up the middle from 9 yards out to make it 8-6 William Campbell with 6:09 before the half. Both defenses would rule the remainder of the 1st half and the score would remain the same into the half.Russell Thompson would make some dynamic plays including a one handed catch to ignite the visiting crowd and give the belief that they could get the win. Thompson will end up throwing a touchdown pass from 11 yards out to Elijah Jackson to make it 14-6 with 9:04 to play in the 3rd.Sussex Central would respond very quickly scoring within 15 seconds of the Generals score as Jaylin Prosise would race 54 yards for the touchdown. The Tigers would miss the important 2-point conversion as the Generals would stuff the run.With Berkley knocked out of the game, the Generals offense became somewhat predictable the rest of the way. Sussex Central would do no better in that department as a promising drive stalled in Campbell territory mid-way through the 4th. The Tigers would not get another possession.Thompson and the Generals would convert down after down winding the clock. A huge run down the visiting sideline got the crowd feeling a trip to Greenville was going to happen. With 24 seconds on the clock and facing a 4th down, the Generals having marched into Sussex territory looked not to gamble on getting a first and was set to take a knee having stopped the Tiger offense for most of the half. It wouldn't come to that as the Tigers jumped offside allowing the clock to run out and punching the Generals ticket to the Region B semi-finals.Coach Curtis Jefferson's Sussex Central (6-3) has a relatively young squad and is expected to have a better showing than this season.Coach Danny Broggin's Generals (5-4) will face top seeded Riverheads (10-0) on Friday at the home of the Gladiators. Riverheads is seeking their 6th state championship.