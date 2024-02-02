ADVERTISEMENT

Woodside Remains Unbeaten

wgarlick

wgarlick

Writer Virginiapreps.Rivals.Com
Staff
Jul 4, 2006
8,051
67
48
Silas Barksdale scored 20 points to help keep defending State champions Woodside undefeated with a 78-41 win over Menchville. Wolverines head basketball coach Stefan Welsh won his 100th game as coach and was honered with a brief ceremony after the game.

The Wolverines ended the 1st half on a 13-0 run to take a 36-19 lead in to the halftime break. Woodside put the game out of reach with a running clock in the 4th quarter.

Photos from the Game

Barksdale added eight rebounds and three blocks. Freshman Jordyn Houston added 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench while senior Mykel Jenkins finished with 13 points. Freshman Donnell Jarrett chipped in 11 points.

DSC08202_edited.jpg



Menchville was led by senior Jordan Watlington with 15 points.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

wgarlick

Vapreps Classic Varina 76 Green Run 62

Replies
4
Views
746
SCOREBOARD
wgarlick
wgarlick
wgarlick

Vapreps Classic Session II Kecoughtan 70 West Springfield 65

Replies
3
Views
425
SCOREBOARD
wgarlick
wgarlick
wgarlick

Vapreps Basketball Classic Gainesville 52 Cape Henry 50 Final

Replies
0
Views
699
SCOREBOARD
wgarlick
wgarlick
wgarlick

804 Coaches for Change Community Classic

Replies
0
Views
504
SCOREBOARD
wgarlick
wgarlick
wgarlick

Varina 69 Dinwiddie 53

Replies
0
Views
734
SCOREBOARD
wgarlick
wgarlick
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back