Woodside Remains Unbeaten

Silas Barksdale scored 20 points to help keep defending State champions Woodside undefeated with a 78-41 win over Menchville. Wolverines head basketball coach Stefan Welsh won his 100th game as coach and was honered with a brief ceremony after the game.
The Wolverines ended the 1st half on a 13-0 run to take a 36-19 lead in to the halftime break. Woodside put the game out of reach with a running clock in the 4th quarter.
Photos from the Game
Barksdale added eight rebounds and three blocks. Freshman Jordyn Houston added 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench while senior Mykel Jenkins finished with 13 points. Freshman Donnell Jarrett chipped in 11 points.
Menchville was led by senior Jordan Watlington with 15 points.
