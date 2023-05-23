matthew328826
Class of 2026 wide receiver Dyzier Carter posted on Instagram that he is headed to Woodberry Forest after a dazzling freshman campaign at Louisa.
The 6-foot-tall, 180-pound athlete out of Mineral boasts a 3.2 GPA in the classroom and has attracted plenty of attention from schools at the next level after one just one season.
Cincinnati, James Madison, Maryland, Miami (FL), Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, UNLV, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin are among those that have offered him to date.
In helping lead the Lions to an 11-1 record and another Jefferson District title, Carter hauled in 46 passes for 1043 yards and 14 touchdowns, plus racked up 222 yards rushing and 5 TD's on 18 carries. As great as he was offensively, his impact was perhaps equally significant defensively and on special teams. Carter had six interceptions and five solo tackles for loss during his ninth grader year to go with three punt return touchdowns.