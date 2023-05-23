ADVERTISEMENT

News 2026 WR Finds New Home

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
14,616
742
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
qbjd3lbdafrx5trbt7cn


Class of 2026 wide receiver Dyzier Carter posted on Instagram that he is headed to Woodberry Forest after a dazzling freshman campaign at Louisa.

The 6-foot-tall, 180-pound athlete out of Mineral boasts a 3.2 GPA in the classroom and has attracted plenty of attention from schools at the next level after one just one season.

Cincinnati, James Madison, Maryland, Miami (FL), Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, UNLV, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin are among those that have offered him to date.

In helping lead the Lions to an 11-1 record and another Jefferson District title, Carter hauled in 46 passes for 1043 yards and 14 touchdowns, plus racked up 222 yards rushing and 5 TD's on 18 carries. As great as he was offensively, his impact was perhaps equally significant defensively and on special teams. Carter had six interceptions and five solo tackles for loss during his ninth grader year to go with three punt return touchdowns.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Madlion920 and BroddyD
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield & Young's 2023 VHSL Region Championship Football Picks

Replies
0
Views
1K
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield & Young's 2023 Week 1 Picks in Tidewater - 8.24.23 Edition

Replies
1
Views
533
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions VHSL Football Week 3 Predictions - Thursday 9-8-22 through Saturday 9-10-22

Replies
1
Views
930
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today