Banner Christian 66 Hampton Christian 61 DIV State Championship

Banner Christian defeated Hampton Christian 66-61 to win the D-IV VISAA State Championship.- Micah Weathers 24 points including 11 of 11 from free throw line with 15 in the 4th quarter- Caleb McNeely finished with 24 points 11 rebounds- Chris Cyrus had 20 points, 10 steals , nine rebounds and three blocks.19-12 Hampton Christian lead after the 1st quarter.Hampton Christian 24-21 with 3:57 remaining before halftime.Caleb McNeely jumper with 2:11 to go before half 26-23 Hampton ChristianHampton Christian senior Chris Cyrus close to a triple-doubleBack-to-back treys by 8th grader Bryce Harris 36-28 HCTechnical throwing ball out of bounds. McNeely makes both free throws with 35.7 remaining. Also gets a stick back 42-41 Hampton Christian after three.Banner Christian scored eight straight after the technical to take a 45-42 lead.Chris Cyrus has 17 points 10 steals and 8 rebounds and three blocks