Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Wed. Dec. 5, 2018

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Dec 6, 2018 at 6:52 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,809
    Likes Received:
    392
    Here are Scores from Wednesday, December 5, 2018 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...


    BOYS BASKETBALL
    Altavista 62, Chatham 29
    Annandale 73, TJ-Alexandria 45
    Brentsville 53, Sherando 48
    Carlisle 76, Roanoke Catholic 67
    Colonial Beach 70, Charles City 46
    Colonial Forge 62, Gar-Field 58
    Colonial Heights 59, Carver Academy 31
    Courtland 58, Riverbend 47
    Douglas Freeman 59, Hermitage 36
    GW-Danville 77, Heritage-Lynchburg 59
    George Wythe-Richmond 67, Huguenot 58
    Glenvar 55, Lord Botetourt 40
    Grafton 68, Jamestown 60
    Greensville County 57, Sussex Central 37
    Hargrave Military 63, North Cross 35
    Hidden Valley 60, Franklin County 51
    Holy Cross Regional 70, Covenant School 62
    James Madison 58, George Marshall 53
    James River-Midlothian 86, Manchester 71
    Kellam 65, Ocean Lakes 10
    Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 83, Norfolk Christian 61
    Lloyd Bird 83, Midlothian 53
    Manassas Park 73, Clarke County 36
    Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 58, Magna Vista 55
    Monacan 101, Patrick Henry-Ashland 57
    New Kent 70, Poquoson 55
    Northside 58, Cave Spring 47
    Northwood 72, Rural Retreat 46
    Osbourn 50, Colgan 23
    Osbourn Park 74, C.D. Hylton 67
    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, E.C. Glass 49
    Richlands 73, Hurley 51
    Riverside 64, Broad Run 50
    Smithfield 65, York 42
    Spire Institute, Ohio 91, Life Christian 79
    Spotswood 65, Charlottesville 60
    St. Christopher’s 79, Church Hill Academy 52
    St. Michael 78, Lighthouse Academy 43
    Staunton River 45, Liberty-Bedford 35
    Stuarts Draft 104, Waynesboro 102
    Surry County 60, Franklin 42
    Tabb 62, Lafayette 60
    Wakefield School 83, Trinity Christian School 52
    Warhill 59, Bruton 45
    Woodstock Central 79, Page County 48
    Yorktown 61, Edison 45

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    Grayson County vs. Graham, ppd. to Jan 28th.
    Jefferson Forest vs. Amherst County, ppd.


    GIRLS BASKETBALL
    Annandale 46, TJ-Alexandria 44
    Atlee 48, John Marshall 29
    Auburn 56, Narrows 36
    Bland County 57, Eastern Montgomery 49
    Brunswick 39, Appomattox Regional 33
    Buffalo Gap 50, Fort Defiance 38
    Cape Henry Collegiate 40, Hampton Roads 34
    Cave Spring 43, Northside 22
    Chilhowie 62, Eastside 55
    Colgan 55, Osbourn 25
    Colonial Forge 70, Freedom (Woodbridge) 35
    Covington 68, Highland-Monterey 60
    Dan River 50, Tunstall 21
    E.C. Glass 49, Alleghany 39
    Fort Chiswell 64, Tazewell 57
    Franklin County 69, Hidden Valley 55
    GW-Danville 52, Chatham 46
    George Marshall 54, James Madison 35
    George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Radford 43
    Greensville County 68, Sussex Central 42
    Gretna 59, Liberty-Bedford 53
    Hermitage 37, Douglas Freeman 29
    James Robinson 52, Forest Park 36
    Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 52, Norfolk Christian 10
    King & Queen 73, Essex 23
    Landstown 66, Granby 9
    Louisa 69, Caroline 65
    Mills Godwin 50, Henrico 25
    Millwood School 48, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20
    Page County 38, Woodstock Central 35
    Patrick Henry-Ashland 57, Powhatan 34
    Princess Anne 90, Norcom 23
    Pulaski County 62, William Byrd 40
    Riverbend 50, Courtland 26
    Riverside 49, Broad Run 34
    Roanoke Catholic 46, Bath County 36
    South Lakes 58, Battlefield 37
    Stuarts Draft 47, Waynesboro 43
    Surry County 55, Franklin 47
    Wakefield 46, Washington-Lee 40

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    Buckingham County vs. Amherst County, ppd.
    Musselman, W.Va. vs. Loudoun County, ppd.
    Riverheads vs. Rappahannock County, ppd.


    ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
    1 matthew328826, Dec 6, 2018 at 6:52 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page