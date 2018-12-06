Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Wed. Dec. 5, 2018

Here are Scores from Wednesday, December 5, 2018 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball... BOYS BASKETBALL Altavista 62, Chatham 29 Annandale 73, TJ-Alexandria 45 Brentsville 53, Sherando 48 Carlisle 76, Roanoke Catholic 67 Colonial Beach 70, Charles City 46 Colonial Forge 62, Gar-Field 58 Colonial Heights 59, Carver Academy 31 Courtland 58, Riverbend 47 Douglas Freeman 59, Hermitage 36 GW-Danville 77, Heritage-Lynchburg 59 George Wythe-Richmond 67, Huguenot 58 Glenvar 55, Lord Botetourt 40 Grafton 68, Jamestown 60 Greensville County 57, Sussex Central 37 Hargrave Military 63, North Cross 35 Hidden Valley 60, Franklin County 51 Holy Cross Regional 70, Covenant School 62 James Madison 58, George Marshall 53 James River-Midlothian 86, Manchester 71 Kellam 65, Ocean Lakes 10 Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 83, Norfolk Christian 61 Lloyd Bird 83, Midlothian 53 Manassas Park 73, Clarke County 36 Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 58, Magna Vista 55 Monacan 101, Patrick Henry-Ashland 57 New Kent 70, Poquoson 55 Northside 58, Cave Spring 47 Northwood 72, Rural Retreat 46 Osbourn 50, Colgan 23 Osbourn Park 74, C.D. Hylton 67 Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, E.C. Glass 49 Richlands 73, Hurley 51 Riverside 64, Broad Run 50 Smithfield 65, York 42 Spire Institute, Ohio 91, Life Christian 79 Spotswood 65, Charlottesville 60 St. Christopher’s 79, Church Hill Academy 52 St. Michael 78, Lighthouse Academy 43 Staunton River 45, Liberty-Bedford 35 Stuarts Draft 104, Waynesboro 102 Surry County 60, Franklin 42 Tabb 62, Lafayette 60 Wakefield School 83, Trinity Christian School 52 Warhill 59, Bruton 45 Woodstock Central 79, Page County 48 Yorktown 61, Edison 45 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Grayson County vs. Graham, ppd. to Jan 28th. Jefferson Forest vs. Amherst County, ppd. GIRLS BASKETBALL Annandale 46, TJ-Alexandria 44 Atlee 48, John Marshall 29 Auburn 56, Narrows 36 Bland County 57, Eastern Montgomery 49 Brunswick 39, Appomattox Regional 33 Buffalo Gap 50, Fort Defiance 38 Cape Henry Collegiate 40, Hampton Roads 34 Cave Spring 43, Northside 22 Chilhowie 62, Eastside 55 Colgan 55, Osbourn 25 Colonial Forge 70, Freedom (Woodbridge) 35 Covington 68, Highland-Monterey 60 Dan River 50, Tunstall 21 E.C. Glass 49, Alleghany 39 Fort Chiswell 64, Tazewell 57 Franklin County 69, Hidden Valley 55 GW-Danville 52, Chatham 46 George Marshall 54, James Madison 35 George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Radford 43 Greensville County 68, Sussex Central 42 Gretna 59, Liberty-Bedford 53 Hermitage 37, Douglas Freeman 29 James Robinson 52, Forest Park 36 Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 52, Norfolk Christian 10 King & Queen 73, Essex 23 Landstown 66, Granby 9 Louisa 69, Caroline 65 Mills Godwin 50, Henrico 25 Millwood School 48, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20 Page County 38, Woodstock Central 35 Patrick Henry-Ashland 57, Powhatan 34 Princess Anne 90, Norcom 23 Pulaski County 62, William Byrd 40 Riverbend 50, Courtland 26 Riverside 49, Broad Run 34 Roanoke Catholic 46, Bath County 36 South Lakes 58, Battlefield 37 Stuarts Draft 47, Waynesboro 43 Surry County 55, Franklin 47 Wakefield 46, Washington-Lee 40 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Buckingham County vs. Amherst County, ppd. Musselman, W.Va. vs. Loudoun County, ppd. Riverheads vs. Rappahannock County, ppd. ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.