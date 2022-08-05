DR's Murphy Steps Down, Elliott Takes over Wildcat program

Overall Dogwood District Record: 108 Games (97 wins, 11 losses; 89.9% WP)​

8 Conference/District Regular Season Championships & 8 Conference/District Tournament Championships​

4 Region Championships​

5 Final Eight State Berths; 3 State Final Fours​

2 State Finals Berth - State Championship (2014) & Undefeated Season (25-0, 2013-2014), State Runner-Up (2015)



Dan River head coach Kenneth Murphy stepped down as head coach after nine seasons coaching the Wildcats' varsity program. In Murphy's Nine Seasons as the Wildcats' head coach, his Overall Record in 222 Games was 179 wins & 43 losses (80.6% winning percentage).The new head of the Wildcats is a familiar one for the Dan River Community as long-time Varsity Associate Head Coach, Ben Elliott, moves up a chair. He's been a part of the coaching staff for around 15 years, serving under both Kenneth Murphy and former coach/current Cave Spring HC Jacob Gruse. Elliott also played for the Wildcats back in the early-to-mid 80s.