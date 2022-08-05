DR's Murphy Steps Down, Elliott Takes over Wildcat program

MascotMemorizer
Dan River head coach Kenneth Murphy stepped down as head coach after nine seasons coaching the Wildcats' varsity program. In Murphy's Nine Seasons as the Wildcats' head coach, his Overall Record in 222 Games was 179 wins & 43 losses (80.6% winning percentage).
- Overall Dogwood District Record: 108 Games (97 wins, 11 losses; 89.9% WP)
- 8 Conference/District Regular Season Championships & 8 Conference/District Tournament Championships
- 4 Region Championships
- 5 Final Eight State Berths; 3 State Final Fours
- 2 State Finals Berth - State Championship (2014) & Undefeated Season (25-0, 2013-2014), State Runner-Up (2015)