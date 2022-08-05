DR's Murphy Steps Down, Elliott Takes over Wildcat program

MascotMemorizer

MascotMemorizer

VaPreps Honorable Mention
Oct 30, 2007
1,893
283
83
Dan River head coach Kenneth Murphy stepped down as head coach after nine seasons coaching the Wildcats' varsity program. In Murphy's Nine Seasons as the Wildcats' head coach, his Overall Record in 222 Games was 179 wins & 43 losses (80.6% winning percentage).
  • Overall Dogwood District Record: 108 Games (97 wins, 11 losses; 89.9% WP)​
  • 8 Conference/District Regular Season Championships & 8 Conference/District Tournament Championships​
  • 4 Region Championships​
  • 5 Final Eight State Berths; 3 State Final Fours​
  • 2 State Finals Berth - State Championship (2014) & Undefeated Season (25-0, 2013-2014), State Runner-Up (2015)

The new head of the Wildcats is a familiar one for the Dan River Community as long-time Varsity Associate Head Coach, Ben Elliott, moves up a chair. He's been a part of the coaching staff for around 15 years, serving under both Kenneth Murphy and former coach/current Cave Spring HC Jacob Gruse. Elliott also played for the Wildcats back in the early-to-mid 80s.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Predictions Keys to Victory for VHSL Class 2 & 1 State Basketball Championships + Hatfield's Picks (3/12/22)

Replies
0
Views
36
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

News West Point Hoops Coach Steps Down

Replies
2
Views
423
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
EPJr

THANKS COACH!!!!!!!!!!

Replies
0
Views
176
Class 4A (Winter)
EPJr
EPJr
17Bluebird

Mecklenburg County High School varsity football schedule

Replies
21
Views
2K
Class 4A (Fall)
MascotMemorizer
MascotMemorizer
matthew328826

News Riverheads Head Football Coach Announces Retirement

Replies
0
Views
839
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826

Latest posts

Top Bottom