Essex 48 king & Queen Central 8

Senior(6-0, 185) scored six touchdowns to lead Essex to a 48-8 win over King & Queen Central. He finished with 18 carries for 151 yards.Harris had three touchdowns in the 1st quarter on a 13-yard reception, a 1-yard run and a 30-yard run. After King & Queen Central scored on turnover, Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown to give Essex a 28-8 lead. He added two more touchdown runs (57-yards and a 1-yard) just before the half. He also returned a punt for a touchdown but it was negated due to a holding penalty.The Trojans led 42-8 at halftime and then the defense led by University of Virginia recruitshut the door on anymore scoring from the home team. Robinson caused disruption by blitzing from the inside and delivering punishing tackles on every ball carrier. He also forced several fumbles while adding a reception in triple converge on offense.King & Queen Central quickly dug themselves a hole with two fumbles on their 1st two possessions. The Royal Tigers had a 14-0 deficit with 4:29 remaining in the 1st quarter and had to play from behind the rest of the game. Their only scored came on a 10-yard fumble return by. The secondary also had a good performance breaking up several passes and contesting every long throw. Seniorhad an interception and a host of pass defensed.Essex improved to 5-0 with the win while King & Queen Central fell to 4-1.