TAPPAHANNOCK- Saturday afternoon was dreary but dry and so was the scoring amongst 2 teams accustomed to producing big offensively. The defenses took the big stage and look to propell one to the Class 1 Championship in Salem next week.After stopping the Trojans on their drive Altavista looked to establish the run early but Jamari Slayton would cough up the ball in their own territory. Giving the Trojans the ball at the Colonel 31. Unfortunately, the Trojans would not be able to advance as planned stalling out after not converting a 4th and 5.Essex would give Altavista an opportunity in the 2nd quarter when Zay Bundy would have his pass intercepted and returned to the Trojan 26 yard line. The Colonels would be stifled by the Trojans defense which forced a turnover on downs. As the score remained locked at 0 midway in the 2nd.Coach Todd Jones and his staff would see what they could do and later went deep but just missed a score as Bundy's pass was out in front of Bryan Roane. That play however pumped up the Trojan faithful on how close they were to breaking the tie.That optimistic feeling would yield positive results for the Trojans as Altavista would cough up the ball in their own territory on a bad exchange. Essex would take over at the Altavista 29. With less than a minute remaining before half Bundy would deliver a perfect pass to Kyran Howard for the touchdown from 18 yards out. Avari Walker would go into the end zone untouched to give Essex an 8-0 at the half.Late in the 3rd, Essex would get a crucial big play. Zion Darby would go over the deep protectors and blocking the punt. Altavista could feel the game slipping and soon that feeling would be justified. The offensive line would open up a big hole on the right side in which Walker would dash through for the touchdown. Izaya Terpening would catch the pass on the conversion to give Essex a 16-0 lead with 1:19 to go in the 3rd.Altavista hadn't gotten to this point by laying down when facing adversity. The Colonels would quickly respond as Jacorion Davis would find daylight down the right sideline to the Essex 20 for 53 yards. The next play LaDanian Stone would power through to cut the deficit. Stone would then pass to Christian Garvin to make it a 16-8 score to end the 3rd quarter.In the 4th, defenses ruled. The Trojans Dequan Reynolds ended Altavista's best chance to score again when he would read quarterback's Jordan Pippin's eyes and jump the pass at their own 35. From there the defense would make key stop after stop and Walker would convert the first downs necessary to ensure the trip to Salem.Saturday at Salem Stadium, Essex (14-0) will face Galax (10-4) for the Class 1 Championship with a 5pm kick-off. The Maroon Tide was able to defeat previously unbeaten Honaker 49-36.