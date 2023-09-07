Flint Hill 53 Woodberry Forest 13

wgarlick
Flint Hill opened their season with a 53-13 win over Woodberry Forest. Junior Caleb West, a 6-foot-7 quarterback, was outstanding throwing for 377 yards and six touchdowns for the Huskies. West threw two touchdown passes in the 1st quarter to give Flint Hill a 12-0 lead.
However, Woodberry Forest led 13-12 after the 1st quarter with two scores in the final two minutes. Mark Wamhoff scored on a quarterback sneak with two minutes to go then the Tigers took the lead when Dyzier Carter caught a 50-yard seam pass from Wamhoff. It would be the Tigers final score as they did not score again the rest of the game.
Flint Hill added three touchdowns in the 2nd quarter and led 33-13 at halftime. The Huskies added two more scores in the 3rd and their final score in th 4th quarter started the running clock.
University of Richmond commit Andrew King finished with 190 yards from scrimmage while scoring a rushing touchdown and a pass reception. Virginia Tech commit Josh Clarke had two tochdowns on his only two receptions and Ty Harris added two touchdown receptions.
