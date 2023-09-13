Huguenot Wins Season Opener

wgarlick
The Falcons had to wait a few weeks to get their sason started and they won convincingly defeating Clover Hill 75-6. Quarterback Jason Wright accounted for nine touchdowns throwing seven and running in two for the Falcons who set a school record for points.
Wright completed 11 of 14 passes for 266 yards while adding 60 yards on the ground. Star defensive end Samuel Cohen dominated the defensive side of ball with eight tackles, two-sacks, a batted pass, and a touchdown from blocked punt.
The Falcons led 56-6 at halftime. Check here for a Photo Feature from the game.
