Rams capture first title since 2001



In the first half, Lafayette head coach Andy Linn saw one of his team's punts get partially blocked near midfield which lead to the only touchdown of the first half as Lord Botetourt got a one-yard Hunter Rice touchdown run less than two minutes later.



So, with the game's outcome still in the balance with just over three minutes to play and punting from the Botetourt 40-yard line, Linn switched out his freshman punter with his best athlete, UVA commit Mike Green, telling his senior star to "get it out of their as quick as you can. It's a decision that brought Linn his first state championship and Lafayette their first since 2001 when they topped Pulaski County. Facing a heavy rush and an almost certain blocked punt, Green managed to escape to his right then duck, dodge, and weave his way through numerous Cavaliers tacklers for a game-clinching 40-yard touchdown run.



"That’s the absolute greatest play I’ve seen by a Lafayette player," said Linn who started at the school in 1997, shaking his head in disbelief.



The score pushed the Rams to a 27-13 advantage with just 1:27 left to play and their defense held up from there.



In the back-and-forth physical contest, it was the Rams who made all of the right plays at all of the right times, particularly in the final 13 minutes.



Trailing 13-10 with just over a minute left in the third quarter, the Rams got their first big play of the contest when senior safety Bryce Cupp picked off a Botetourt pass on the Cavaliers 28-yard line and returned it 21 yards to the seven. Four plays later, facing a fourth-and-goal at the Cavaliers one-yard line, Hanson broke through on a quarterback sneak on the opening play of the fourth quarter to give Lafayette a 17-13 lead.



Just three plays later, the Rams defense came up with another huge play as senior linebacker Aidan Byron stepped in front of a Botetourt pass in the middle of the field and returned it to the eight-yard line. Though the Rams couldn't capitalize with a touchdown, they got their second field goal of the day from kicker Cannon Newell as he split the uprights from 22 yards out to push the Rams to a 20-13 advantage.



After the teams traded punts, Lord Botetourt took over possession with four minutes to play at their own 45-yard line, down seven points. Three plays later, the Lafayette defense answered the call again stripping the Cavs of the ball near midfield and Byron emerged from the pile with his second takeaway of the day.



Two minutes later, Green put the game to rest.



On the night, the Lafayette defense allowed 269 yards of offense with 248 of those coming on the ground while the Rams offense rushed for 137 and added 104 passing. However, Lafayette won the turnover battle picking off three Cavs passes and scooping up one fumble while the Rams never turned the ball over. Additionally, Botetourt was penalized 14 times for 141 yards to Lafayette's 8 penalties for 45 yards.



Lafayette key stats:

Miguel Reel, 20 carries, 65 yards

Mike Green, 6 receptions, 66 yards, 40 yards rushing, two touchdowns

Luke Hanson, one touchdown rushing, one passing



Lord Botetourt key stats:

Hunter Rice, 21 carries, 102 yards, one touchdown

Dylan Wade, 15 carries, 110 yards, one touchdown



Scoring



Lord Botetourt 0 - 7 - 6 - 0 - 13

Lafayette 0 - 3 - 7 - 17 - 27



First quarter



LB — Rice 1 run (Harvey kick)



Second quarter



Laf — FG Newell 40



Third quarter



Laf — Green 28 pass from Hanson (Newell kick)



LB — Wade 2 run (kick blocked)



Fourth quarter



Laf — Hanson 1 run (Newell kick)



Laf — FG Newell 22



Laf — Green 40 run (Newell kick)



** Video and images coming from Will Garlick soon **