matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 12,176
-
- 552
-
- 113
Hey folks, staying in on this Thursday night, but providing a Live Game Blog from the NFHS Network feed of a huge Class 2, Region 2D tilt between the Union Bears and Graham G-Men, both entering 2-0 overall, at Mitchell Stadium in Southwest Virginia.
Probably won't be quite as detailed as some other Live Blogs since I am lacking full rosters for both teams, but we'll provide big play / scoring updates ... feel free to chime in if you like.
Before that, here's part of our mini write-up on the VIP Board from the Picks...
Probably won't be quite as detailed as some other Live Blogs since I am lacking full rosters for both teams, but we'll provide big play / scoring updates ... feel free to chime in if you like.
Before that, here's part of our mini write-up on the VIP Board from the Picks...