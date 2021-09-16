Union (2-0) at Graham (2-0) . . . Since this series started in 2012, these two have had six playoff meetings. Union leads the all-time series 5-2 and that included a 30-24 thriller in the Region 2D semis last spring when Johnny Satterfield, then a sophomore, scored on a 59-yard touchdown on the game's final play. It marked the third time these two schools have had a game decided by eight points or less, so it's a safe assumption to say it'll go down to the wire with these two squads.



Union handled Lee 56-8 and then J.I. Burton 50-20 to come into this one unblemished, while Graham shut out Richlands 35-0 a week ago to follow up their 34-6 rout of Tazewell. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw is probably going to be the most electric player on the field as he found the end zone three times against Richlands, one of which came of the 68-yard variety. Blocking for him up front is a massive offensive tackle headed to UVA in Brody Meadows, plus there's a developing quarterback in Zack Blevins who continues to get better and better.



Union isn't lacking for star power with Zavier Lomax having rushed for 244 yards and 4 TD's in just two contests. Members of their state title winning basketball team - QB Bradley Bunch, Malachi Jenkins, Peyton Honeycutt to single out a few - play key roles as well. This one comes down to defense in my mind. Who can get those crucial third down stops and eliminate the big plays? The Graham defense is playing a pinch better to this point, and at home with revenge on their minds, look for some unsung heroes to emerge on that side of the ball in another great battle.



Matt Hatfield Says - Graham 28-20