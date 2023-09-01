Our LIVE Game Blog from Beard-DeLong-Easley Field at Oscar Smith High School will come your way at 7 PM EST as the Tigers play host to the reigning two-time State Champion Phoebus Phantoms in a much-anticipated clash of Hampton Roads area as well as state powerhouses.



It's the rubber match after Oscar Smith shut out Phoebus at home in 2021 before the Phantoms returned the favor at Darling Stadium last year.



Below is our Preview with Picks...



Phoebus at Oscar Smith (1-0) . . . Much has been about how this game has not lived up to its billing each of the past two years, which came in the regular season finale both times instead of at the front of the schedule. These two schools have been the flag carriers of Hampton Roads football over the past 25 years, combining for 13 State Championships since 2001 with Phoebus capturing nine, seeking a three-peat this year. Oscar Smith dominated at home by a 42-0 count in 2021, whereas Phoebus got revenge to the tune of 56-0 at Darling Stadium on a Saturday last year with the aerial fireworks of Nolan James to Jordan Bass (Pittsburgh).



There won’t be a James or Bass on the field for Phoebus this time. There won’t be a game-wrecker in the trenches like Caleb Jones was for Oscar Smith two years ago or even Ethan Vasko at QB (Coastal Carolina). Both teams are still smoothing out their offenses, but the real edge looks to be on defense for Phoebus as it brought back a boatload of starters, headed up by Maryland commit Anthony Reddick and ODU pledge Taysean Stevenson off the edge.



A severe ankle sprain is likely to sideline Tigers tailback Brandon Nesbit Jr. That could make it even tougher for the Oscar Smith offensive to sustain drives and score on a stingy Phoebus defense that allowed just 4.6 points per game and pitched seven shutouts. Jamar Wright connected on 10 of 18 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown – a 33-yard strike to junior Trey Jones – in his first start at QB for the Tigers. The matchup on the outside with Jones and coveted 2025 prospect Jahmari DeLoatch against the Phoebus WR’s and DB’s like All-State performer Keyontae Gray and Ricardo Underwood is worth watching closely.



Phoebus QB Trenton Mitchell is getting his first start and much of his night may consist of handing the ball off and not taking too many risks down the field. What would concern me from an Oscar Smith perspective is that Hermitage ran for 288 yards in its 39-25 loss to the Tigers a week ago. That included two 100-yard rushers. Phoebus is known to pound the rock and they have more than capable options there with Davion Roberts alongside Woodside transfer Paul Stephen Davis and a very seasoned o-line, headed up by Markus Hopson, to create running room.



Matt Hatfield Says - Phoebus 21-7

Coach Ed Young Says - Phoebus 30-14





