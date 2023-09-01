ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog: Phoebus 16, Oscar Smith 2 - FINAL

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
14,616
742
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Our LIVE Game Blog from Beard-DeLong-Easley Field at Oscar Smith High School will come your way at 7 PM EST as the Tigers play host to the reigning two-time State Champion Phoebus Phantoms in a much-anticipated clash of Hampton Roads area as well as state powerhouses.

It's the rubber match after Oscar Smith shut out Phoebus at home in 2021 before the Phantoms returned the favor at Darling Stadium last year.

Below is our Preview with Picks...

Phoebus at Oscar Smith (1-0) . . . Much has been about how this game has not lived up to its billing each of the past two years, which came in the regular season finale both times instead of at the front of the schedule. These two schools have been the flag carriers of Hampton Roads football over the past 25 years, combining for 13 State Championships since 2001 with Phoebus capturing nine, seeking a three-peat this year. Oscar Smith dominated at home by a 42-0 count in 2021, whereas Phoebus got revenge to the tune of 56-0 at Darling Stadium on a Saturday last year with the aerial fireworks of Nolan James to Jordan Bass (Pittsburgh).

There won’t be a James or Bass on the field for Phoebus this time. There won’t be a game-wrecker in the trenches like Caleb Jones was for Oscar Smith two years ago or even Ethan Vasko at QB (Coastal Carolina). Both teams are still smoothing out their offenses, but the real edge looks to be on defense for Phoebus as it brought back a boatload of starters, headed up by Maryland commit Anthony Reddick and ODU pledge Taysean Stevenson off the edge.

A severe ankle sprain is likely to sideline Tigers tailback Brandon Nesbit Jr. That could make it even tougher for the Oscar Smith offensive to sustain drives and score on a stingy Phoebus defense that allowed just 4.6 points per game and pitched seven shutouts. Jamar Wright connected on 10 of 18 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown – a 33-yard strike to junior Trey Jones – in his first start at QB for the Tigers. The matchup on the outside with Jones and coveted 2025 prospect Jahmari DeLoatch against the Phoebus WR’s and DB’s like All-State performer Keyontae Gray and Ricardo Underwood is worth watching closely.

Phoebus QB Trenton Mitchell is getting his first start and much of his night may consist of handing the ball off and not taking too many risks down the field. What would concern me from an Oscar Smith perspective is that Hermitage ran for 288 yards in its 39-25 loss to the Tigers a week ago. That included two 100-yard rushers. Phoebus is known to pound the rock and they have more than capable options there with Davion Roberts alongside Woodside transfer Paul Stephen Davis and a very seasoned o-line, headed up by Markus Hopson, to create running room.

Matt Hatfield Says - Phoebus 21-7
Coach Ed Young Says - Phoebus 30-14


... Updates will be here and on 'X' or Twitter as many affectionately have known via @hatfieldsports
 
Phoebus is in prime position to score here, in the red zone of Oscar Smith. This is Trenton Mitchell's first start at the varsity level at QB after watching behind Nolan James (NSU) and Jayden Earley. Curious to see how he does on the road in this spot against a very quick and athletic defense.
 


That might seem like an easy chip shot, but with that sun glare from the left hash, trust me, it's tricky.

Credit Oscar Smith defenders Jarrell Johns and Jordan McDowell for making a tackle for loss on 3rd & 3 to set up the field goal try.
 
The Phoebus defense forces a 3 & out for the Oscar Smith offense after Tre'shaun Bradley returned the ensuing kickoff 28 yards to their own 41.

Anthony Reddick, the Maryland commit, made a big stop against the run. Linebacker Brenden Thompson also was a force on that possession in coming down to halt Brandon Nesbit, the Oscar Smith ball carrier who is dealing with an ankle that's less than 100 percent.

Smith punts it away on 4th & 9 from their own 42. Phoebus takes over at their own 32 with 5:49 to go in the first period.
 
Following an 0 for 2 start through the air, Trenton Mitchell, the 6'0" junior QB for the Phoebus Phantoms, finds the dynamic All-State talent Keyontae Gray on an underneath pattern. Gray hauls it in and wiggles past multiple defenders for a big gain of 21 yards into Oscar Smith territory.

Tailback Davion Roberts then bounces off an Oscar Smith defenders and bursts through for a 25-yard run down to the Oscar Smith 20. Following a penalty on Phoebus, the Phantoms commit their first turnover of the night as Mitchell is intercepted by Tigers sophomore DB Jacoby Marshall.

Oscar Smith begins its third possession at their own 16 with 3:26 to go in the opening quarter. Perhaps that takeaways gets the home crowd revved up and Chris Scott's Tigers a jolt.
 
The Phoebus defense is not budging even an inch. Nijay Gay gets a sack after the play is doomed from the snap / start. Tw oplays later on 3rd & 11, it's a quick pass from Jamar Wright to Brandon Nesbit and corner Ricardo Underwood comes up and wallops him out of bounds for a loss of 1.

Oscar Smith is forced to punt yet again and Phoebus will take over at the Tigers 43 with about 90 seconds left in this defensive-minded first quarter.
 


To end the first quarter, Romaro Copeland made a tackle for loss and a trio of Tigers defenders, including Jerrod Wilson, limited Davion Roberts to a gain of 1.

This is shaping up to be a low-scoring, grudgematch.
 
Just when the Oscar Smith defense thought it had the stop it needed on 3rd & 13 from the 46, the Tigers get called for a pass interference. It was a favorable one-on-one matchup for Phantoms WR Keyontae Gray and Trent Mitchell deserves credit for throwing in his direction.

However, the Tigers re-adjust and put the Phantoms in 4th & 6 from the OS 27. Jaden Dabbs was able to break up a pass intended for TE Anthony Reddick on 2nd & 6. Mitchell is now 1 of 6 through the air and having a hard time getting in a rhythm. But Mitchell finds Noah Jefferson on a crossing pattern on the fourth down for just enough yards, 7, to move the sticks.

The Phoebus drive continues, approaching the red zone.
 
Big sack from the William & Mary commit Cam Heath as the pocket collpases for Phoebus. Keep in mind that the Phantoms are without one of their best offensive linemen, Emery D'Urso, and that is making it more of a challenge to protect QB Trenton Mitchell.

With the passing game a pinch inconsistent right now, the Phantoms are trying to get creative with their ground attack to manufacture enough yards to finish off these drives. A jet sweep with Keytonae Gray was sniffed out earlier, but following a personal foul penalty on Oscar Smith that happened at the end of an 8-yard Davion Roberts run, the Phantoms go to a read option with Mitchell keeping the pigskin.

A time-out has been called with 8:27 before the half and Phoebus up 3-0, facing 2nd & Goal from the Oscar Smith 8.
 


Davion Roberts took the stretch run to the left side and had enough juice getting to the outside to beat the defender chasing him to the pylon.

That was a lot of plays and a somewhat time-consuming drive, but the Tigers have to be shaking their head about the penalties right now. Five flags for 52 yards have enabled Phoebus to build its lead to multiple possessions so far.
 
A pretty good kickoff return - I think by Isaac Huffman if I'm not mistaken - puts Oscar Smith at its own 43 with 8:12 till intermission.

On first down, Anthony Reddick bites down and absolutely demolishes the running back for Oscar Smith. Believe it was Brandon Nesbit. Fortunately for the Tigers, Jamar Wright got away from the trouble and got rid of the football. However, Breon Dupree was dropped for a loss of 2. Nesbit gets just one yard on the next play, and on3 rd & 11, Wright scrambles for 7.

Chris Scott is going for it on 4th & 4 from Smith's own 49. We've seen him do this before - both with the Tigers and previously at stops like Ocean Lakes and Bishop Sullivan (now Catholic High) - with mixed results.
 


Can't say enough about the heat brought by Gay with the pocket collapsing around Wright. In fact, the ODU commit Taysean Stevenson looked like he was close to getting a sack or quarterback hurry.

Right now the ball skills and run-after-the-catch ability of Keyontae Gray is setting him apart in this contest. It figures to all year in the Peninsula District.
 
Paul Stephen Davis, the Woodside transfer and 1000-yard rushing candidate for Phoebus, comes in, but is dropped for a loss by Jarrell Johns. In this game full of defensive standouts, Johns is making his mark tonight.

After a delay of game penalty on Phoebus, the Phantoms get intercepted for the second time tonight. This one is made by Malachi White. During the INT, the Tigers get hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

So Oscar Smith ends up startign this fifth possession at their own 31 with 3:51 to go in the first half. How the Tigers are going to move the ball and get in scoring range is beyond my comprehension right now against this absolutely nasty Phoebus defense.
 
It's a 3 & out for the Oscar Smith offense, which has been limited to a mere 14 total yards tonight. On 4th & 14 from their own 27, the Tigers have the punt partially blocked by Dior Hatchett of Phoebus.

The Phantoms will start their fifth drive at the Smith 32 with 1:58 to go in the half, trying to gain a double-digit lead. They also are bringing in a new quarterback in the game in Adonis Stowers, the Kecoughtan transfer.
 
After an incomplete pass and being dropped for a loss of 4, Adonis Stowers shakes things off following the time-out and makes a scramble that could turn out to be the play of the half, perhaps even the Play of the Game.

Stowers rolls to his right and gains 19 yards on 3rd & 14 from the Oscar Smith 36. Against the Tigers, on their home turf, before the half. That is clutch. On the next play, Davion Roberts darts up the field for 16 yards before Romaro Copeland stops him at the goal-line.

Jeremy Blunt will use his final time-out of the half with 1:10 to go in the second quarter. Their clock management has been pretty sharp tonight. A touchdown here would really sting to Oscar Smith as Phoebus also gets the football first to begin the second half.
 


If you're keeping track at home, the Phantoms have outscored Oscar Smith 72-0 in the past six quarters of football they've played dating back to last November.

That's thorough domination right there. Usually, the Tigers are on the other end of that to foes, many of whom they've handled for years in the Southeastern District.
 
With 1:04 to go in the first half, we'll see how Oscar Smith can handle this two-minute drill against a quality defense. The Tigers begin this sixth offensive possession of the night from their own 26. A penalty - their 9th of the evening for 102 yards - backs them up 10 yards.

The Tigers complete three straight passes. The problem is they only net 6 yards, 5 yards and 3 yards. Relegated to short gains because of the fierce Phoebus pass rush, coupled with these defensive backs that come up and pack a punch in terms of aggressive tackling. Brandon Nesbit runs for 7 yards to move the chains on 4th & 6, but that will end the half because triple zeroes show up on the clock.

Outstanding defense from Phoebus tonight as they take a 16-point lead to the break.
 


If you're wondering, the last time Oscar Smith got shut out on this field was two years ago - Sept. 17, 2021 - by St. John Bosco of California, 49-0.

A team from the state of Virginia to shut out Oscar Smith on Beard-DeLong-Easley Field? It was 2002 by a count of 59-0 by Nansemond River.
 
Stats at the Half:

Phoebus 16:
Davion Roberts - 10Car. 65Yds. 2TD's
Keyontae Gray - 1Rec. 21Yds; 2 Solo Tackles, 2 INT's
Trent Mitchell - 2-8 for 28Yds. 0-2 TD/Int. ratio
Adonis Stowers - 2Car. 15Yds.
Noah Jefferson - 1Rec. 7Yds; 4 Tackles, Sack
Ricardo Underwood - 3 Tackles, 2 TFL

Phantoms - 26 plays for 103 total yards (2-9 for 28 yards passing, 2 interceptions; 17 rushes for 75 yards); 2 turnovers; 3 penalties for 15 yards


Oscar Smith 0:
Jamar Wright - 7-11 for 17Yds.
Brandon Nesbit - 7Car. 19Yds; 3Rec. 7Yds.
Isaiah Acres - 2Rec. 4Yds.
Jarrell Johns - 6 Tackles, 2TFL, 0.5 Sack
Romaro Copeland - 4 Tackles, TFL
Jaden Dabbs - 3 Tackles, INT

Tigers - 21 plays for 35 total yards (7-11 for 17 yards passing, 2 interceptions; 10 rushes for 18 yards); 2 turnovers; 9 penalties for 102 yards
 
Phoebus starts with the football to begin the third quarter at their own 30. Adonis Stowers is back ouat at QB fo Phoebus. He ends up getting dropped for a loss of 4 by Malchi White. The next play, it's a run of a yard or two by Davion Roberts. That brings up 3rd & 12 and exactly what the Oscar Smith defense hoped for to begin this second half.

A chop block on Phoebus is declined because the pass by Stowers on third down is incomplete. Now the cowbells are out and the Tigers fans are starting to make some noise. Question is can their offense come alive and make this thing interesting as we move along in the second half?
 
After nearly muffing the punt, but recovering it, Oscar Smith begins their first series of the second half at their own 38 with 10:16 to go in the third period after forcing the 3 & out.

Jamar Wright's pass on a quick screen is complete to Jerrod Wilson, but he's dropped for a loss of 2. About four or five different Phoebus defenders flew to the ball to give him very little room to budge.

An illegal sub penalty on Oscar Smith backs them up further. That's their 10th penalty for over 100 yards.

On 3rd & long, it's Brandon Nesbit running out of Wildcat and he is dropped for a loss of 4 by Isaac Lipkins.

The Tigers punt it away and Phoebus begins possession No. 2 of the half at their own 39 with 7:42 showing on the clock.
 
Another switch at QB for Phoebus as Trenton Mitchell is back in under center. He keeps it on first down for a run up the middle of 4. On 2nd & 6 with a single-back formation, Mitchell rolls to his right and throws a pass that is incomplete, but a holding will back them up further and take away the incomplete.

Faced with 3rd & 16 from their own 33, Mitchell scrambles to his right and gets enough for the first down with 17. Beautiful run, similar to what we saw from Adonis Stowers earlier in this game on a third down to extend a series.

A run of 7 by Davion Roberts up the middle, where he got to the second level of the defense, brings up 2nd & 3 for Phoebus. Mitchell will keep it and roll to his right and gains 2, where he's leveled out of bounds. That personal foul is penalty No. 11 on the night for the Tigers, for 127 yards. Too many undisciplined errors to beat a team as physical, tough and talented as Phoebus.
 
Well, that latest takeaway by Jahmari DeLoatch has breathed some life into the Oscar Smith offense suddenly against this ferocious defense.

Jamar Wright finds Breon Dupree for a 15-yard completion that is the longest play of scrimmage of the night for the Tigers. A 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Phoebus puts the Tigers in enemy territory. Shortly thereafter, it's sophomore talent Travis Johnson redeeming himself for a drop earlier in the game with a splendid 18-yard reception.

Jeremy Blunt will take a time-out with 3:47 to go in the third period and the Tigers oozing with confidence, at the Phantoms 22-yard line.
 
Just when the Phoebus defense thinks it has settled down and stopped Oscar Smith cold, a terrific stuff by DeSean Richardson on 3rd & 8 of Brandon Nesbit to keep him to no gain, a penalty is thrown. It's because Richardson was flagged for taunting after making a great play.

Nesbit breaks off a 12-yard TD run to the right on 2nd & 11 with 1:18 to go in the third period. However, the officials throw a flag and a block in the back penalty is called. That's the 14th flag of the night on the Tigers... and we're not even in the fourth quarter.
 
As the flag fest continues, Phoebus pass rushing monster Anthony Reddick (Maryland commit) basically body slams Tigers QB Jamar Wright on 3rd & 21 from the PHS 22 and the officials call a personal foul. It's half the distance to the goal.

Oscar Smith will look at 3rd & 12 from the Phantoms 13 to begin the fourth quarter.

 
After coming up with the stop on fourth down, Phoebus looks very content to chew some clock and run the ball as they aim to protect this 16-0 lead.

However, looking at 3rd & 5 from their own 28, temptation sets in and the Phantoms try to take a shot down the field. It's incomplete. When the snap gets away from the punter on fourth down, trouble ensues for Phoebus and Oscar Smith drops them inside their own 10. Now, there's a penalty on the play and we'll see if Oscar Smith gets a boost out of this or not.
 
Smith got it at the Phoebus 5 after the special teams blunder by the Phantoms, plus a penalty.

Third time was not a charm running it out of Wildcat with Brandon Nesbit.

Unreal defense tonight by both teams, especially Phoebus.

 
Phoebus will punt it away with under five minutes to play from inside their own 10, leading ths one 16-0.

Oscar Smith still has a chance, but after failing inside the 1-yard line the previous time, it's hard to imagine them scoring two touchdowns - with a pair of two-point conversions - in under five minutes against a Phoebus defense going for its 13 shutout in the past three seasons, 12th on the field.
 


An interesting move by Jeremy Blunt, but I'm not sure it was a bad one. You don't want to give Oscar Smith great field position and a chance to score, then onside kick and put your heart in your throat.

That being said, you know those kids wanted some donuts - probably Krispy Kreme I'm thinking. From what I've seen tonight though, they are sure to get their fair share throughout the season in cleaning up on the PD.
 
Oscar Smith gets the ball back on the ensuing kickoff at their own 49 with 3:56 to go. Kaleb Tillery, an All-State linebacker makes a sack. The second down pass is incomplete. Then it's a swing pass to Brandon Nesbit in the flat and he gets crushed by Noah Jefferson.

Most amazing stat of the night to me - - Phoebus has 10 different defenders with a tackle for loss. That's right, TEN! Everyone is eating on this tenacious defense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

wgarlick

Vapreps basketball Classic Oscar Smith 65 Tunstall 51 Final

Replies
2
Views
664
SCOREBOARD
wgarlick
wgarlick
wgarlick

Prospect Watch Curt Newsome Camp

Replies
0
Views
537
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
wgarlick
wgarlick
mike salem

Region by Region

Replies
3
Views
638
Class 4A (Fall)
BoKnowsSports
BoKnowsSports
kwhs95fan

Softball: New Kent 2 King William 1

Replies
0
Views
206
Class 2A (Spring)
kwhs95fan
kwhs95fan
R

2024 Regional Games to Watch

Replies
12
Views
952
Class 4A (Fall)
BoKnowsSports
BoKnowsSports
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back