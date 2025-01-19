ADVERTISEMENT

Green Run vs Oscar Smith -- Virginapreps Basketball Classic

Writer Virginiapreps.Rivals.Com
Staff
Jul 4, 2006
Green Run sent Oscar Smith to their 1st loss of the season with a 78-67 win in the nightcap game of the Virginiapreps Classic. The Stallions led for almost the entire game after Oscar Smith scored the 1st basket.

Senior Kassidy Jackson led the scoring with 27 points including 12 of 15 from the free throw line. He also chipped in six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block shot. He made a layup in the 3rd then stole the inbound pass and scored again as Green Run bumped the margin to 49-31 with 5:16 left in the 3rd.

Oscar Smith made a comeback in the 4th quarter to make it interesting. The Tigers trailed by 20 late in the 3rd quarter but drew within six after a jumper by Cameron Walker made the score 72-66 with 42 seconds remaining.

Julius Hymon scored 14 points for Green Run to go along with eight rebounds and six assists. Trey Miller had 12 points. The Stallions had three players foul out.

Oscar Smith was led by senior Jacobi Harper who scored 23 points and had six rebounds. Cameron Walters and Travis Johnson both added 13 points.

1st quarter

Senior Kassidy Jackson 3-point play Green Run 7 Oscar Smith 4

Tigers Travis Johnson layup 7-6 Green Run

Back-to-back layups by Green Run followed by a three from Oscar Smith guard Travis Johnson 16-13 Green Run

Trey Miller inside layup Green Run leads Oscar Smith 19-13

Green Run 19 Oscar Smith 13 End 1st quarter
 
2nd quarter

Trey Miller jumper Green Run 21 Oscar Smith 13

Kassidy Jackson fouled on a drive Makes 1 of 2 Green Run 22 Oscar Smith 15 with 6:30 remaining before halftime

Junior Julius Hymons three makes the score 25-18 Green Run. Oscar Smith guard Jacobi Harper answers with a three 25-21

Kassidy Jackson fouled makes both Green Run 3 Oscar Smith 23 with 2:37 left before halftime

Green Run 39 Oscar Smith 29 Halftime

3rd quarter Green Run 39 Oscar Smith 29

Two fouls to start the 3rd. Delay due to injury 39-29 with 7:07 left in the 3rd quarter

Green Run layup to take a 45-31 lead over Oscar Smith with 5:54 to go 3rd quarter

Kassidy Jackson layup then steals inbound pass and scores again Green Run 49 Oscar smith 31 with 5:16 left 3rd

Putback by Oscar Smith junior Travis Johnson 53-35 Green Run leads late 3rd

7-0 run by Oscar Smith They trail Green Run 53-40 with 2:15 remaining

Thunderous dunk by Travis Johnson but called for taunting. Green Run makes one free throw Green Run leads 56 -42 under 2 minutes

4th quarter Green Run 63 Oscar Smith 45

Tigers score 1st four points to start 4th quarter. Green Run 63 Oscar Smith 49 with 6:21 remaining
Green Run milking the clock 5:48 remaining

Tigers Jacobi Harper layup followed by a layup from Green Runs Monte Rudolph. Stallions 65 Oscar Smith 51 with 4:31 left

Three by Cameron Walters followed by a steal and a free throw. Green Run lead down to 66-55 with under 3 minutes remaining

Travis Johnson fouled after a layup. Oscar Smith trails Green Run 66-57 with 2:43 left in the game.

Teams trade baskets Green Run 68 Oscar Smith 59 with 2:10 remaining

3-point play by Oscar Smith senior Anthony Lewis 70-62 under two minutes

Teams trade baskets. Green Run 72 Oscar Smith 64 with 1:08 left

Jumper by Cameron Walker for Oscar Smith. Green Run up 72-66 with 42 seconds remaining

Green Run visiting the foul line with 40 seconds left. Kassidy Jackson makes both 74-66

Green Run defeats Oscar Smith 78-67

