Green Run vs Oscar Smith -- Virginapreps Basketball Classic

Green Run sent Oscar Smith to their 1st loss of the season with a 78-67 win in the nightcap game of the Virginiapreps Classic. The Stallions led for almost the entire game after Oscar Smith scored the 1st basket.Seniorled the scoring with 27 points including 12 of 15 from the free throw line. He also chipped in six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block shot. He made a layup in the 3rd then stole the inbound pass and scored again as Green Run bumped the margin to 49-31 with 5:16 left in the 3rd.Oscar Smith made a comeback in the 4th quarter to make it interesting. The Tigers trailed by 20 late in the 3rd quarter but drew within six after a jumper bymade the score 72-66 with 42 seconds remaining.scored 14 points for Green Run to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.had 12 points. The Stallions had three players foul out.Oscar Smith was led by seniorwho scored 23 points and had six rebounds.andboth added 13 points.Senior3-point play Green Run 7 Oscar Smith 4Tigerslayup 7-6 Green RunBack-to-back layups by Green Run followed by a three from Oscar Smith guard Travis Johnson 16-13 Green Runinside layup Green Run leads Oscar Smith 19-13Green Run 19 Oscar Smith 13 End 1st quarter