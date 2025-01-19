Maury vs South Lakes -- Virginapreps Basketball Classic

Rivals.com 4-star Jordan Scott helped State champion South Lakes defeat Maury 64-52 at the Virginiapreps Classic.



Scott was named MVP after collecting 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Seahawks who improved to 10-2 on the season.



After trailing at halftime, South Lakes opened the 3rd quarter with a 14-2 run to take a 39-29 lead with 3:54 to go in the quarter. Scott made two technical foul free throws then added two more on a foul to extend the lead to 44-31. The Seahawks led 48-35 at the end of three.



A step back three from Scott push the South Lakes lead to 16 with 5:47 remaining in the game.



Maury was able to cut it to eight (59-51) with 1:36 remaining but could get no closer.



Scott, who committed to Michigan State, was 11 of 12 from the free throw line while adding two treys. Toshi Elston added 17 points for South Lakes while Merrick Rillstone had a dunk among his 13 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds with four assist, two blocks and a steal.



Maury was led by Tabren Hawkins who scored 18 points on 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Zachari Owens and Adrean Newton both scored 13 points.



Stats courtesy StatsVa



1st quarter



Dunk by Merrick Rillstone forces Maury timeout South Lakes jumps out to 6-0 lead



South Lakes timeout after back-to-back baskets by Maury 6-4 early. Two more turnovers by South Lakes leads to layup by Adrean Newton Tied 6-6



Maury 13 South Lakes 12 after one