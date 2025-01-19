ADVERTISEMENT

Maury vs South Lakes -- Virginapreps Basketball Classic

Rivals.com 4-star Jordan Scott helped State champion South Lakes defeat Maury 64-52 at the Virginiapreps Classic.

Scott was named MVP after collecting 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Seahawks who improved to 10-2 on the season.

After trailing at halftime, South Lakes opened the 3rd quarter with a 14-2 run to take a 39-29 lead with 3:54 to go in the quarter. Scott made two technical foul free throws then added two more on a foul to extend the lead to 44-31. The Seahawks led 48-35 at the end of three.

A step back three from Scott push the South Lakes lead to 16 with 5:47 remaining in the game.

Maury was able to cut it to eight (59-51) with 1:36 remaining but could get no closer.

Scott, who committed to Michigan State, was 11 of 12 from the free throw line while adding two treys. Toshi Elston added 17 points for South Lakes while Merrick Rillstone had a dunk among his 13 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds with four assist, two blocks and a steal.

Maury was led by Tabren Hawkins who scored 18 points on 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Zachari Owens and Adrean Newton both scored 13 points.

1st quarter

Dunk by Merrick Rillstone forces Maury timeout South Lakes jumps out to 6-0 lead

South Lakes timeout after back-to-back baskets by Maury 6-4 early. Two more turnovers by South Lakes leads to layup by Adrean Newton Tied 6-6

Maury 13 South Lakes 12 after one
 
2nd quarter

South Lakes scores the 1st basket of the 2nd quarter to take a 14-13 lead

Three by Tabren Hawkins ties the score at 16-16 with 4:30 left before halftime

Jordan Scott drains a 3 for a 19-16 South Lakes lead

5-0 run by Maury Adrean Newton three Maury up 23-19 with 2:35 remaining

Three by South Lakes senior Jake Burnett. Halftime South Lakes trails Maury 27-25
 
3rd quarter Maury 27 South Lakes 25

South Lakes 2 free throws ties the game at 27. Layup gives South Lakes the lead

Turnover by Maury. South Lakes breaks the trap for an easy bucket. South Lakes 35 Maury 29 with 4:50 left 3rd

Two free throws Jordan Scott followed b another easy inside layup South Lakes 39 Maury 29 with 3:54 left 3rd

Technical foul free throws and two more free throws by Jordan Scott extends South Lakes lead to 44-31 late 3rd quarter

South Lakes leads Maury 48-35 end 3rd quarter
 
4th quarter

South Lakes up 50-37 early 4th quarter

Step back three from Jordan Scott South Lakes 53 Maury 37 with 5:47 remaining in the game

Under 4 minutes South Lakes 57 Maury 46. South Lakes still ahead 59-48 with two minutes remaining

Three by Maury cuts the lead to 59-51 with 1:36 remaining

Jordan Scott at the line to add to his point total. South Lakes 63 Maury 52 with 15.5 seconds remaining

Final 64-52
 
