ADVERTISEMENT

Kempsville vs Norview -- Virginiapreps Basketball Classic

wgarlick

wgarlick

Writer Virginiapreps.Rivals.Com
Staff
Jul 4, 2006
8,174
96
48
Junior Keon Mitchell and senior Marquise Jones combined for 42 points to help lead Norview to a 63-55 win over Kempsville.

Mitchell was instrumental in the Comets taking the lead before halftime with two jumpers in the final 90 seconds that put Norview ahead for good 27-22.

Kempsville used an 8-0 run after layup by Jorden Mitnaul and a three by Christian Lynch to trail 33-30 late in the 3rd.

The Comets lead reached 13 (53-40) near the midway point of the 4th quarter and they held off a Kempsville comeback by making free throws. They finished 11 of 15 from the foul line the final eight minutes.

Mitchell finished with 22 points, four rebounds and four steals. Jones had 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Kempsville had four players in double figures led by Christian Lynch with 14 points. Jorden Mitnaul had 11 points while Noah Eddy and Travelle Sanderson added 10 points each.


1st quarter
Fast paced. Three by Jorden Mitnaul. Kempsville takes the early lead 7-5. Teams trade baskets Scored tied 9-9 with 3:09 left 1st quarter.

Norview 12 Kempsville 11 after one

DSC08563_edited.JPG
 
Three by Kempsville junior Noah Eddy starts the 2nd. Senior point guard Laterion Evans scores for two. Kempsville 16 Norview 12.

Free throw by senior Marquise Jones and free throw by Keon Mitchell Norview trails Kempsville 16-14

Kempsville in front 23-22 over Norview with 1:48 left before halftime

Two jumpers by Keon Mitchell puts Norview up 27-22 at halftime

Keon Mitchell stuffing the stat book for Norview with 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals

Norview 27 Kempsville 22 halftime

DSC08578_edited.JPG
 
Last edited:
3rd quarter

Keon Mitchell two free throws Norview 29 Kempsville 22 with 5:25 left 3rd

Norview on 10-0 run after putback by Marquise Jones 31-22

Kempsville on 8-0 run after layup by Jorden Mitnaul and three by Christian Lynch. Kempsville trails Norview 33-30 under 2 minutes 3rd

Senior Marquise Jones making a play for MVP. His free throw extends the Norview lead to 36-30 over Kempsville. Keon Mitchell ends the 3rd quarter with a free throw. Norview 39 Kempsville 32

DSC08667_edited.JPG
 
Last edited:
4th quarter Norview 39 Kempsville 32

Three by sophomore Jalen Freeman Norview ahead 43-36 with 7:09 remaining

Strong move by Keon Mitchell. Basket good and foul. Mitchell converts 3-point play 46-36 with six minutes remaining.

Mitchell at the line again 2 free throws 48-40 Norview with 5 minutes remaining. Putback by Marquise Jones forces a timeout by Kempsville 50-40 with 4:32 left

Nice drive and finish by Kempsville junior Travelle Sanderson They trail Norview 53-44 with under 3 minutes remaining

Lead is cut to six after 3-point play by Jorden Mitnaul Kempsville trails Norview 53-47

Timeout with 1:10 left Norview 57 Kempsville 51

We are now in a free throw contest. Norview 61 Kempsville 55 with 17.6 remaining

Final Norview 63 Kempsville 55
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

wgarlick

Bayside vs Warhill -- Virginiapreps Basketball Classic

Replies
4
Views
235
SCOREBOARD
wgarlick
wgarlick
wgarlick

Varina 58 Maury 45 - Highland Springs Winter Showcase

Replies
0
Views
176
SCOREBOARD
wgarlick
wgarlick
wgarlick

Catholic vs Varina -- Virginapreps Basketball Classic

Replies
3
Views
269
SCOREBOARD
wgarlick
wgarlick
wgarlick

Meadowbrook 61 Cristo Rey 38 - Highland Springs Winter Showcase

Replies
0
Views
153
SCOREBOARD
wgarlick
wgarlick
wgarlick

Rise Academy 74 Dinwiddie 64 Highland Springs Winter Showcase

Replies
0
Views
243
SCOREBOARD
wgarlick
wgarlick
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back