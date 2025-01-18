Kempsville vs Norview -- Virginiapreps Basketball Classic

Juniorand seniorcombined for 42 points to help lead Norview to a 63-55 win over Kempsville.Mitchell was instrumental in the Comets taking the lead before halftime with two jumpers in the final 90 seconds that put Norview ahead for good 27-22.Kempsville used an 8-0 run after layup by Jorden Mitnaul and a three byto trail 33-30 late in the 3rd.The Comets lead reached 13 (53-40) near the midway point of the 4th quarter and they held off a Kempsville comeback by making free throws. They finished 11 of 15 from the foul line the final eight minutes.Mitchell finished with 22 points, four rebounds and four steals. Jones had 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.Kempsville had four players in double figures led bywith 14 points.had 11 points whileandadded 10 points each.Fast paced. Three by. Kempsville takes the early lead 7-5. Teams trade baskets Scored tied 9-9 with 3:09 left 1st quarter.Norview 12 Kempsville 11 after one