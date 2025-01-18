ADVERTISEMENT

Bayside vs Warhill -- Virginiapreps Basketball Classic

Senior Hunter Brown scored 15 of his 19 points in the 2nd half as Warhill came back to defeat Bayside 56 to 54 in the Virginiapreps Classic. The Lions trailed 52-44 with under four minutes remaining but used a 12-0 run to take the lead.

Senior Kristopher McDonough layup gave them the lead with less than a minute to go to give them the lead. Junior Luke Bascom made a layup after Warhill broke the full court press and he converted the 3-point play after getting fouled.

Bayside scored a basket with 2.6 seconds left to make the score 56-54 but they couldn't retrieve the rebound after Warhill missed both free throws.

Brown made three treys all in the 2nd half. He had seven points in the 4th quarter keying the comeback. McDonough added 15 points for Lions.

Senior Josiah Smith led Bayside with 17 points with most of those coming towards the end of the 3rd quarter and the beginning of the fourth. At times he appeared to be unstoppable when the Marlins found him down low. Senior Tyshaun Clark added 15 points for Bayside.


Tipoff

Bayside leads 9-4

Layup by junior Quincy Harvey then a steal by Harvey leads to a free throw. Bayside leads 12-6 with under two minutes to go in the 1st quarter.

Sophomore Shamar McCray with a three point play. Bayside cuts the lead to 12-11. Bayside leads Warhill 14-11 after the 1st quarter.

DSC08100_edited.JPG

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Warhill ties the score at 19 gainst Bayside with 5 minutes to go before halftime.
 
Warhill sophomore Caden Cherry with the basket ties it 21-21 with 4:30 remaining before halftime. Warhill forward Hunter Brown with two off the backboard. Lions lead 25-23 with a minute to go before halftime

Stick back by Bayside's Tione Lee. Bayside leads at halftime 27-25
 
DSC08017_edited.JPG
 
3rd quarter

Warhill forward Luke Bascom 3-point play followed by a 3-point basket from Hunter Brown gives the Lions a 31-27 lead over Bayside

Hunter Brown with the running jumper. Warhill 35 Bayside 31 with 3:38 left 3rd qtr @VaPrepsClassic

Warhill ahead 39-36 with 1:38 remaining at the VirginiaprepsClssic

Stick back and layup by senior center Josiah Smth ties the score at 40.

Another basket by Josiah Smith gives Bayside a 42-40 lead.

Six straight points by Josiah Smith gives Bayside a 42-40 lead over Warhill. Bayside leads 44-42 after three @VaPrepsClassic


DSC08381_edited.JPG
 
4th Quarter

Josiah Smith starts the 4th like he ended the 3rd with a basket. Marlins 46 Warhill 42. Smith starting to dominate with another basket. He has a game high 18 points.

Layup by Kyron Brown extends Bayside lead to 52-44 with under 4 minutes remaining

Warhill senior Hunter Brown 5 straight points including three slices the Bayside lead to 52-51 with 2:13 left @VaPrepsClassic

Layup by Kristopher McDonough give Warhill the lead 53-52 with under a minute to go 9-0 run by Warhill

Lions break the press and score uncontested layup. Luke Bascom layup and foul. Free throw good. Warhill 56 Bayside 52.

Bayside layup with 2.6 left. Kristopher McDonough fouled with 1.6. Missed both but go the rebound to run out the clock

Bayside 56 Warhill 54

DSC08249_edited.JPG
 
Latest posts

