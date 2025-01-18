Bayside vs Warhill -- Virginiapreps Basketball Classic

Seniorscored 15 of his 19 points in the 2nd half as Warhill came back to defeat Bayside 56 to 54 in the Virginiapreps Classic. The Lions trailed 52-44 with under four minutes remaining but used a 12-0 run to take the lead.Seniorlayup gave them the lead with less than a minute to go to give them the lead. Juniormade a layup after Warhill broke the full court press and he converted the 3-point play after getting fouled.Bayside scored a basket with 2.6 seconds left to make the score 56-54 but they couldn't retrieve the rebound after Warhill missed both free throws.Brown made three treys all in the 2nd half. He had seven points in the 4th quarter keying the comeback. McDonough added 15 points for Lions.Seniorled Bayside with 17 points with most of those coming towards the end of the 3rd quarter and the beginning of the fourth. At times he appeared to be unstoppable when the Marlins found him down low. Senioradded 15 points for Bayside.TipoffBayside leads 9-4Layup by juniorthen a steal by Harvey leads to a free throw. Bayside leads 12-6 with under two minutes to go in the 1st quarter.Sophomorewith a three point play. Bayside cuts the lead to 12-11. Bayside leads Warhill 14-11 after the 1st quarter.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Warhill ties the score at 19 gainst Bayside with 5 minutes to go before halftime.