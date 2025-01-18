ADVERTISEMENT

Catholic vs Varina -- Virginapreps Basketball Classic

Varina point guard Dominic Pleasants scored 20 points including 8 of 8 from the free throw line as the Blue Devils defeated Catholic 57-48 in the Virginiapreps Classic.

Catholic scored the 1st two points then went cold. Varina led 16-6 after a 12-0 run to end the 1st quarter. DaMari Carter had a corner three and sophomore Brian Mitchell converted a 3-point play.

The margin grew to 14 after a sensational in your face dunk by DaMari Carter and a deep three from Cameron Fleming put Varina in front 25-11 at the midpoint of the 2nd quarter.

Catholic staged a comeback with the help of Radford commit Ashton Walker. His steal and layup followed by a jumper trimmed the Varina lead to 32-31.The Crusaders trailed 38-36 heading into the 4th quarter.

Pleasants made several big plays down the stretch for Varina. He passed to Caleb Straughter for inside layup then hit a jumper to give Varina a 48-38 lead. Pleasants scored after a steal and was fouled. His free throw extended the Blue Devils lead to 52-40 with 2:43 remaining.

Pleasants finished with 20 points and four steals. Caleb Straughter had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Brian Mitchell added 11 points and six rebounds while DaMari Carter had eight points (including a three) with 13 boards.

Catholic was led by Ashton Walker who scored a game-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds, three steals and three assists. Freshman Kelvin Anderson chipped in 10 points. Senior Martez Harris had seven offensive rebounds and finished with six points and 13 boards.

1st quarter

Tied 4-4 early point 1st quarter

Three by DaMari Carter. Varina up 7-6 midway point 1st quarter

Brian Mitchell layup and free throw for the 3-point play Varina leads Catholic 16-6 with under a minute left 1st quarter

Varina ends the quarter on a 12-0 run after trailing 6-4. Varina 16 Catholic 6 end one

2nd quarter

Sophomore Brian Mitchell with another 3-point play. Varina extends lead to 19-6 early 2nd.

Christopher Bullock ends the Catholic scoring drought with a three 19-9

DaMari Carter with an explosive in your face dunk. The And one gives Varina a 22-11 lead.

Senior Cameron Fleming deep three Varina in front 25-11 with under 4 remaining before halftime

Radford commit Ashton Walker breakway dunk Catholic 13 Varina 27 late 2nd qtr

Ashton Walker tip-in then steal for layup. Fouled. Free throw good Catholic 20 Varina 29

Halftime Varina 29 Catholic 20
 
3rd quarter Varina 29 Catholic 20

Ashton Walker steal and layup Catholic trails 32-29 with 5 minutes remaining in the 3rd. Ashton Walker jumper and the Varina lead is down to one 32-31

Varina 34 Catholic 33 with 2:12 to go 3rd

Varina junior Caleb Straughter two free throws Blue Devils Cameron Fleming Tip-in 38-33

Catholic junior Christopher Bullock three Catholic trails Varina 38-36 End 3rd quarter

4th quarter

Senior Dominic Pleasants short jumper. Varina back up by 4 (40-36). Pleasants two free throws. Blue Devils lead is now six.

Ashton Walker 2 free throws. Timeout Varina 42 Catholic 38 with 5:56 remaining in the game

Brian Mitchell basket 44-28 Varina. Dominic Pleasants to Caleb Strsughter for inside layup. Jumper by Peasants 48-38 Varina starting to pull away.

Dominic Pleasants steal plus fouled Varina up 52-40 with 2:43 remaining

Teams trade 3-pointers to end the game Varina wins 57-48

