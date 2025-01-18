Catholic vs Varina -- Virginapreps Basketball Classic

Varina point guardscored 20 points including 8 of 8 from the free throw line as the Blue Devils defeated Catholic 57-48 in the Virginiapreps Classic.Catholic scored the 1st two points then went cold. Varina led 16-6 after a 12-0 run to end the 1st quarter.had a corner three and sophomoreconverted a 3-point play.The margin grew to 14 after a sensational in your face dunk by DaMari Carter and a deep three from Cameron Fleming put Varina in front 25-11 at the midpoint of the 2nd quarter.Catholic staged a comeback with the help of Radford commit. His steal and layup followed by a jumper trimmed the Varina lead to 32-31.The Crusaders trailed 38-36 heading into the 4th quarter.Pleasants made several big plays down the stretch for Varina. He passed tofor inside layup then hit a jumper to give Varina a 48-38 lead. Pleasants scored after a steal and was fouled. His free throw extended the Blue Devils lead to 52-40 with 2:43 remaining.Pleasants finished with 20 points and four steals. Caleb Straughter had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Brian Mitchell added 11 points and six rebounds while DaMari Carter had eight points (including a three) with 13 boards.Catholic was led by Ashton Walker who scored a game-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds, three steals and three assists. Freshman Kelvin Anderson chipped in 10 points. Senior Martez Harris had seven offensive rebounds and finished with six points and 13 boards.Stats courtesy StatsVaTied 4-4 early point 1st quarterThree by. Varina up 7-6 midway point 1st quarterlayup and free throw for the 3-point play Varina leads Catholic 16-6 with under a minute left 1st quarterVarina ends the quarter on a 12-0 run after trailing 6-4. Varina 16 Catholic 6 end one