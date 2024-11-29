It's almost time for kick-off at Beard-DeLong-Easley Field in Chesapeake, where the top-seeded Oscar Smith Tigers (12-0) play host to the visiting No. 2 seed Highland Springs Springers (9-3) in a re-match from a playoff game a year ago.



We'll have updates here via the Game Blog



Before we get started, check out the Preview and Picks





REGION 6A:



#2 Highland Springs (9-3) at #1 Oscar Smith (12-0) . . . This marks the third ever encounter on the gridiron between the Springers and Tigers, a couple of storied programs that have won a combined nine state titles since 2008. Highland Springs has won five State Championships under Head Coach Loren Johnson, while Oscar Smith is pursuing its fifth crown and third under current Head Coach Chris Scott.



Highland Springs won both of the previous meetings, including 28-7 in last year’s regional semifinals behind a stingy defense and strong ground attack that produced four rushing touchdowns, two by tailback Eric Byrd. A couple of Oscar Smith’s main components on offense – such as First Team All-Region QB Lonnie Andrews III (130 of 210 for 2123 yard, 23-5 TD/Int. ratio) and First Team All-Region WR Travis Johnson (43Rec. 725Yds. 11 TD’s) – are a year more seasoned as Andrews III is now a sophomore and Johnson one of the nation’s most sought after junior prospects.



The Oscar Smith defense has been smothering all season long with seven shutouts pitched and surrendering just 5.1 points per game. Only one team – Hickory – has hit them for more than 20 points in a game. Playoff foes Grassfield and Manchester found it mighty difficult to move the ball through the air, combining to go 13 of 38 for 199 yards passing with an interception. The secondary with Cincinnati Jahmari DeLoatch at corner, junior Jayden Covil at the other corner and Army pledge Jaden Dabbs at safety keeps most everything in front of them.



As for Highland Springs on defense, the backbone of their unit is LB/S Brennan Johnson, a Virginia Tech commit who is a two-time State Defensive Player of the Year and recently was chosen as Region 6A Defensive Player of the Year yet again. If the Springers are unable to provide rushing lanes for their backs and dual-threat QB Nelson Layne, an Army commit who can do as much damage with his legs as his arm, then it could be a third loss on the season to a team from the ‘757’ area code. Earlier in the season, two defending State Champs from Tidewater beat the Springers on their field with Phoebus prevailing 23-7 and Maury also rolling to the tune of 38-7.



Matt Hatfield Says – Oscar Smith 22-10

Coach Ed Young Says – Oscar Smith 14-13