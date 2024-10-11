ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Oscar Smith (5-0) at Indian River (4-1)

Greetings from James L. Frye Stadium in Chesapeake for a Southeastern District showdown as the Oscar Smith Tigers (5-0) visit the Indian River Braves (4-1). It's a sellout crowd and a wonderful atmosphere with the temperature in the 60's, just where we like it for some October High School Football here in the Commonwealth.

We'll have updates here on the LIVE Game Blig + via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports this evening.

Before we kick it off, let's look back at our Preview & Predictions tom the Tidewater Predictions column...

=====

Oscar Smith (5-0) at Indian River (4-1) . . . This Chesapeake rivalry showdown in the Southeastern District stacks up with the most intense in all of Hampton Roads. Oddly enough, Oscar Smith has dominated over the years, winning 24 of the past 25 meetings dating back to 1999. The only breakthrough for the Braves in that span was a 28-16 victory in 2018, which came during their last unbeaten regular season.

The 2022 encounter was a strange one, where Indian River bolted out to a 17-0 lead before the Tigers stormed back with the final 19 points, including a 35-yard return for a touchdown on a fumble recovery. Last year’s matchup went down to the final play with Oscar Smith prevailing on a 34-yard game-winning touchdown pass from then freshman QB Lonnie Andrews III to Travis Johnson as time expired. Johnson enjoyed his breakout night on six catches for 127 yards and 2 TD’s. Each has seen his role increase within the offense this year.

Adding to the intrigue is how Indian River responds from a 33-7 loss to King’s Fork in a game that they led early, thanks to a 20-yard touchdown pass from QB Kamaari Kirby to WR Jason Preston before getting dominated the rest of the way in part to four giveaways. It was a far different outing from the week before when the Braves handled Deep Creek 49-10 behind 264 total yards and 4 TD’s from Kirby, who completed passes to eight different players that day. Oscar Smith comes in well-rested from its bye week, having pitched three straight shutouts prior to that in outscoring its first five opponents to the tune of 48.8 PPG to 4.4 PPG.

Kirby, who has connected on 65 of 108 passes for 936 yards and an 8-3 TD/Int. ratio on the year, will need to be a judicious decision-maker in attacking this Tigers defense that features multiple FBS prospects in the secondary with Cincinnati commit Jahmari DeLoatch at corner, Army commit Jaden Dabbs at safety and rapidly developing junior Jayden Covil (3 INT’s) – who intercepted a pair of passes against Nansemond River – on the other side of DeLoatch. Getting open won’t be easy for the Braves receiving core, featuring Preston, Tra'veion Slaughter (16Rec. 291Yds. 2 TD’s) and Jakeyse Graves.

To be effective offensively, the Braves must get balance with the running game producing and that means solid chunks from tailback Ravon Moore (50Att. 453Yds. 8 TD’s). We’ve yet to see a rushing attack do damage on this Oscar Smith defense, headed up on the front by 6’4” DE/OLB Na’Rod Jarvis, hard-nosed lineman Jordan Rayner and two-way lineman Dayvion Martin. For it to happen, Indian River knows their o-line, anchored by an All-State performer from a year ago in Maury transfer Corey Sanderlin, has to do the job blocking a speedy and versatile group of defenders from the jump.

Oscar Smith wants to use its running game – with Brandon Nesbit (79Car. 562Yds. 10 TD’s) a focal point and complemented by sophomore Ty’jae Curtis – to set up shots through the air for Andrews III, who is 57 of 94 for 889 yards with a 9-2 TD/Int. ratio thus far. When the Tigers blanked Nansemond River last month, they went to half scoreless in part because of some turnovers and unable to get in a rhythm with the passing game as some of their main receivers in Johnson, Buffalo commit Alvin ‘Trey’ Jones and Breon Dupree were out of the lineup. In their absence, junior Charles McGlown (14Rec. 251Yds. 4 TD’s) has stepped up in a big way.

The bad news for Indian River’s defense is some of those main performers at the receiver spot are expected to be back for the Tigers. That means the secondary better be ready to perform on the big stage under the bright lights. One of those top DB’s for the Braves is safety Trey Voskanyan, who has 17 interceptions in his career with two coming in a game against Deep Creek a couple weeks ago. If the Braves are able to collapse the pocket for Andrews with its pass rush, which will be keyed by a couple of highly regarded freshman in DE Kayce Jordan (7 sacks the first 3 games) and LB Andre Alexander, then it will likely put Oscar Smith in some unfavorable third-and-long situations like two years ago.

In Closing - - My gut tells me the Braves will give a better showing for this SED showdown than a week ago, but the Tigers time and time again know how to close against their rival, whether it means the defense stepping up and being opportunistic like in the 2022 or the offense as the case was in crunch time a year ago. Even when it feels like Indian River is going to win the battle, I draw back to the memorable Deangelo White punt return for a touchdown that lifted the Tigers to a dramatic 15-14 victory in 2015 on Hickory’s field over the Braves.

Matt Hatfield Says – Oscar Smith 20-15
Coach Ed Young Says – Oscar Smith 26-24
 
Oscar Smith starts at its own 22 with 11:56 to go in the first quarter after a 4-yard kickoff return by Alvin 'Trey' Jones, the Buffalo commit.

Impressive freshman Andre Alexander and senior Trey Voskanyan stop Brandon Nesbit on his first carry for no gain. However, Nesbit rumbles for 19 on his next attempt and 5 on the one that follows that carry.

Lonnie Andrews III completes his first pass of the night for 9 yards to Tre'shun Bradley to move the sticks to the Braves 45.

Malik Avery and Kayce Jordan combine to drop Nesbit for a loss of 2. Nesbit gets 5 back and then the Tigers see a pass by Andrews III fall incomplete on 3rd & 7.

Looks like Chris Scott and the Tigers are going for it on 4th & 7 from the Indian River 42.
 
Lonnie Andrews III scrambles on 4th & 7, but only gets 5 yards as he ends up scooting out of bounds at the Indian River 37. Short of the sticks.

So Indian River takes over with 8:13 to go in the first quarter. The Braves begin with Trips right and it's a handoff to Ravon Moore, who is stopped for a minimal gain of 1 by multiple Tigers, including Octavion Taylor. The next run, a read option with QB Kam Kirby, gets stuffed for no gain.

However, on 3rd & 9, it's Kirby finding WR Jason Preston for a gain of 17 yards into Oscar Smith territory on a nice throw over the middle.

Faced with 2nd & 4 a couple plays later, it's Kirby gaining 5 on the run play. They then direct snap it to Moore and he gets 6 more down to the Oscar Smith 28. Moore slips on 2nd & 4, only picking up about a yard before a crucial 3rd & 3 from the Tigers 27. Like the pace so far for Brandon Carr's bunch.
 
Two instrumental juniors for the Oscar Smith defense - DB Jacoby Marshall and OLB/DE Na'Rod Jarvis - combine to drop Indian River's Xavier Clark for a loss of 3 on 3rd & 3. We've got a time-out now with 4:20 showing on the first quarter clock before 4th & 6 for the Braves from the Tigers 30.

Sorta in no man's spot, Indian River won't punt or kick the field goal here... instead they'll go for it on 4th & 6.

Kam Kirby tries to get rid of it on 4th down and fumbles, recovered by his teammate in Xavier Clark, but not before it's a loss of 9 yards - and turnover on downs - with Jordan Rayner making the play defensively.

Oscar Smith's second series begins at their own 39 with 4:08 to go in the first period.
 
After a gain of +2 by Brandon Nesbit, the Tigers go to the air on a crossing pattern with Lonnie Andrews III connecting with talented junior Travis Johnson for 8 yards to move the chains.

A few plays later, after Johnson is tackled well for a no gain on a screen, the Tigers need to make a play on 3rd & 10 from their own 46 and it's Andrews finding a wide open Tre'shun Bradley over the middle for a pickup of 14 to the Braves 40-yard line.

Oscar Smith is making the key conversions offensively, but using a more methodical approach in this one as we under two minutes to go in the first quarter.
 


Charles McGlown made the catch for a gain of 4 from QB Lonnie Andrews III to end the first period. Time of Possession definitely in Oscar Smith's favor with 16 plays compared to 9 for the Braves... but it appears Coach Chris Scott and company are going for it on 4th down again.
 


So the Indian River defensive front halted Brandon Nesbit on the 4th & 1, but just a few plays later, the Braves give it right back with a fumble.

Good field position for the Tigers, who insert Ty'jae Curtis and the sophomore runs for +6, then +2, then +6 and +9 all the way down to the Indian River 12. He's given them a change of pace as they've increased the tempo, too, on their way into the Indian River red zone. Now can they reach the end zone?
 
After four straight runs by Ty'jae Curtis, the Tigers bring Brandon Nesbit back in and he powers his way forward for 8 yards to the Indian River 4. On the very next play though, the Indian River freshman Andre Alexander makes his presence felt, flying in for a tackle for loss of 5 back to the 9.

With Indian River subbing in a bunch of different players, the officials throw a flag and it'll be the first penalty of the night on the host Braves. A costly one because the 2nd & Goal pass was incomplete. So instead of 3rd & Goal from the 9, it's 2nd & Goal from the 4. Major swing.

Surprised Indian River didn't burn its final time-out of the half. They end up seeing LB Johnathan Shaw have to come out as it appears he's cramping up. This changes the play call potentially, too, with the Tigers probably thinking run and three-down territory.
 


It was a 7-play, 35-yard drive in 2:57 for the Tigers, cashing in on that Indian River turnover. They avoid having to try to go for it on fourth down for a third time in this half as well.

Brandon Nesbit is now up to 48 yards rushing on 13 attempts. As a team, the Tigers have run the rock 18 times compared to 6 passes with 5 completed.
 
Indian River begins its third series offensively at their own 35 after the Tigers kick it out of bounds.

Boy, I tell you what, it's ultra impressive to watch this Oscar Smith defense fly around at all three levels and make plays. Ravon Moore busts a gain of 7 yards to the 42, but then they halt Moore to no gain and Christopher Johnson keeps Jakeyse Graves to a pickup of just two yards.

On 4th & 1 from their own 44, the Braves pull out the fake punt and Trey Voskanyan's pass is off the mark as the receiver - who was open - slipped on the throw just past midfield.

Oscar Smith takes over, and in part because of a penalty on the Tigers and the Indian River defense stepping forward, keeps them from advancing inside the Braves 40. Malik Avery is up to 8 total tackles and the freshman Andre Alexander has multiple stops behind the line of scrimmage. The Tigers did have a 10-yard reception by Buffalo commit Trey Jones that would've been the spark play of the series if not for the holding penalty.

A 29-yard punt and about a 10-yard return has Indian River set up at their own 20 with 2:56 before the half, trailing 7-0.
 
Following a 10-yard holding penalty on Indian River, the Braves try to get outside on the run with Ravon Moore and it's quite a job by junior linebacker Malachi White showing the recovery or closing speed to keep him to a gain of 3 on the 1st & 20 play. Ordinarily, Moore would've been able to get about 8-12 yards on that one. That's the difference with this Oscar Smith defense compared to most units that the Braves will see in the Southeastern District.

Indian River ends up punting it away after consecutive incomplete pass and the Tigers have it at the Braves 47 with 1:29 to go in the first half. The Tigers are thinking about sticking in another score before the break because Indian River will have the football to start the third quarter.
 
Oscar Smith is looking to exploit the middle of the field with their passing game as QB Lonnie Andrews III hits Trey Jones for 14 yards, plus a 15-yard penalty on Indian River, which is then followed by a short completion to 2026 standout Travis Johnson. However, a couple of Oscar Smith penalties with a holding and false start sends them backwards.

Braves safety Trey Voskyan makes a really fine tackle on Tre'shun Bradley for a loss of a yard on tunnel screen. Indian River's defense sniffed that one out. On the next play though, it's Trey Jones making a difficult catch along the sideline (one Braves fans think came with him out of bounds) to get them down to the 11-yard line.

Now it's Brandon Nesbit time and he finds the end zone with ease.
 


The efficiency that sophomore triggerman Lonnie Andrews III is operating with - 11 of 12 for 86 yards - has most impressed me about the Tigers offense tonight. The amount of yardage through the air isn't grand, but he's been pinpoint with his throws against a defense that has talent and athleticism at every level.

Big score by Chris Scott's crew before the break to make it a two-possession lead with the Braves having to figure out a way to get in sync offensively when they receive the ball to start the third quarter.
 
Emphatic pop on special teams by junior Malik Williams means the Braves will have it at their own 27 with 33 seconds to go in the first half. Indian River has yet to start a drive between the 40's tonight.

Meanwhile, the last three Oscar Smith drives have started on the other side of the 50. That's been critical in this game thus far.
 
Stats at the Half:

Oscar Smith 13:
Lonnie Andrews III - 11-12 for 86Yds; 1Car. 5Yds.
Brandon Nesbit - 14Car. 59Yds. 2 TD's
Trey Jones - 3Rec. 41Yds.
Tre'shun Bradley - 3Rec. 22Yds.
Travis Johnson - 3Rec. 14Yds.
Jordan Rayner - 3 Tackles, TFL, Forced Fumble
Malik Williams - 3 Tackles, Fumble Recovery

Tigers - 33 plays for 172 total yards (11-12 for 86 yards passing; 21 rushes for 86 yards); 6 penalties for 36 yards; 0 turnovers; 0-2 on 4th downs


Indian River 0:
Kam Kirby - 3-5 for 23Yds.
Ravon Moore - 7Car. 24Yds; 1Rec. 4Yds.
Jason Preston - 1Rec. 17Yds.
Malik Avery - 8 Tackles (2 Solo), 0.5 TFL
Andre Alexander - 5 Tackles, 2 TFL
Trey Voskanyan - 5 Tackles, TFL

Braves - 21 plays for 41 total yards (3-6 for 23 yards passing; 15 rushes for 18 yards); 4 penalties for 31 yards; 1 turnover; 2 first downs
 
Indian River begins with possession at their own 22 and an unbalanced formation to start this 3rd quarter. The run with Ravon Moore gains three yards. However, the Braves end up fumbling the ball away for the second time tonight as LB Malachi White forces it and it's recovered by Malik Williams. For Williams, that's his escond recovery of the night. White has really shown some pop hitting ball carriers as well.

The Tigers have excellent field position at the Braves 40 with 10:49 to go in the third period, smelling blood.
 


Brandon Nesbit added the 2-point conversion run after the TD plunge by his backfield mate, the tenth grader Ty'jae Curtis.

Lonnie Andrews III had a beautiful 20-yard run to get them to the red zone, where Curtis answered that with a nifty 16-yard run, slipping away from multiple defenders.
 
Indian River is on the move here in this third quarter, but play is stopped with 8:12 to go in the third period as one of the key members of the Braves - Marquise Claiborne - is helped off the field.

Prior to Claiborne's injury, the Braves got three consecutive 8-yard runs by senior RB Ravon Moore. The defense then keeps Moore to a gain of +4 when the Tigers jump offsides to put them inside the 30 at about the 27 or 28. This is the deepest Indian River's offense has gotten all night long.

On the next play, QB Kam Kirby tries to get a solid run on the draw play and is dropped for a loss. Oscar Smith's defense buckles down to bring up 3rd & 11 for the Braves, where Kirby completes it to Tra'veion Slaughter for what the home fans think is a TD. However, he catches out of the back of the end zone to bring up 4th down.
 


The Braves go back to the air with Kam Kirby finding Jakeyse Graves over the middle to break up the Oscar Smith shutout.

On the ensuing kickoff, Indian River almost recovers the loose ball, but it's Tigers getting to it with Alvin 'Trey' Jones. Yet, the Tigers get hit with a personal foul, half the distance to the goal penalty, meaning they have their worst field position of the night - at their own 8 - with 6:03 to go in the third quarter.

This is the chance for Indian River to get back in this game if the defense can come up with a 3 & out.
 
Big first down runs with Lonnie Andrews III and Travis Johnson for Oscar Smith with 4:41 to go in the third quarter, all the way up to the 23-yard line.

But now we have a stoppage in play with 4:41 to go in the third quarter, ordered by police. They've asked all fans to leave the game.
 


Sadly, one of the police officers here came up to the pressbox to ask the public address announcer to ask fans to leave the stadium due to shots being fired nearby the stadium.

Strangely, the game continues, even with the hectcic atmosphere.

Many of the fans don't seem to be leaving their seats here among this sellout crowd.
 
Oscar Smith ends up punting it away and then there is a couple of deadball personal fouls - one on each side - during a punt return as a two players went at each other with some swings from what I could tell up here.

Indian River takes over at their own 32 with 3:45 to go in the third quarter. Kam Kirby's vertical pass down the field falls incomplete. After a run of a couple yards, the Braves watch 3rd & 8 turn into 3rd & 13 after a penalty. Na'Rod Jarvis off the edge gets home to the QB and forces a rushed throw that actually the officials call an intentional grounding.

Indian River now is punting it away on 4th & 26 from their own 17. The punt goes out of bounds at about their own 20. Yet, the Braves get moved up 15 yards closer on a personal foul penalty that's an automatic first down. What an enormous break with 2:34 to go in the third quarter for the home team.
 
Izayiah Bray and Malachi White combine to stop Ravon Moore to no gain on 2nd & 8 following his initial two-yard run on first down. The pass is almost intercepted by White on 3rd & 8. The Braves end up punting it out of bounds with a net of 16 yards to the 49-yard line.

Oscar Smith will have it, just inside of midfield, up by 16 points with 1:01 to go in this third quarter.
 
Brandon Nesbit is stopped for no gain by Braves corner Jakeyse Graves on first down. Indian River covers the three receivers to the far side quite well and Lonnie Andrews III throws just his third incomplete pass of the night out of 14 attempts. On 3rd & 10, the Tigers are content to run it with Ty'jae Curtis for 6 yards to bring up 4th & 4 as we close out the third period.
 


No reason for Oscar Smith to punt as they are bringing the offense back out here. Andre Alexander, the freshman phenom for Indian River, stops Ty'jae Curtis and actually drops him for a loss of 2.

Indian River has the ball at midfield with 11:52 to go in regulation, still very much in this one -- needing two touchdowns and a pair of successful two-point conversions.
 
Best pass of the night for Indian River and it's Kam Kirby to Jason Preston down the far sideline for 30 yards. They then give it to Ravon Moore, who is kept in check to a small gain of about two yards.

Chris Billingslea is helped off the field and it's an offensive line starter for the host Braves. Play stops with 11:16 to go.

A dump off to Moore, who bobbles the ball and can't hang on... so instead of perhaps 3rd & short, the Braves are facing 3rd & 8.
 
Kam Kirby scrambles for 7 on 3rd & 8 for the Braves to bring up 4th & 1.

Don't quite get the decision to go shotgun formation. Nonetheless, the Braves are able to get a generous spot as Kirby is given a 2-yard gain, stopped by Jordan Rayner.

Ravon Moore runs for 3, then it's an incomplete pass. On 3rd & Goal from the 7, it's Kirby keeping it and Cincinnati commit Jahmari DeLoatch shows his elite speed to get to the edge and stop him for a loss of 2.

Indian River will burn one of its three remaining time-outs before 4th & Goal from the Smith 9 with 9:05 left in regulation.
 


Receivers were blanketed. That secondary unit with Jahmari DeLoatch, Jayden Covil and Jaden Dabbs has done its job when it is money time.

Smith takes over at its own 9 with 8:59 to play. Brandon Nesbit is stopped for no gain. Isaiah Merritt and Martrez Chavious-Fenner keep Nesbit to a gain of 2. That brings up 3rd & 8. Lonnie Andrews III is flushed out of the pocket and just has to get rid of it with 7:38 left in regulation.

Believe it or not, the Tigers are 0 for 3 through the air this half after goign 11 of 12 for 86 yards. The Tigers will be punting it away on 4th & 8 from their own 12. So Indian River - while their chances aren't great - still can make something happen here if they can strike quickly.
 
Indian River takes over at the Oscar Smith 35 with 7:24 to go in regulation. Oscar Smith's defense rushes Kam Kirby to force a quick incomplete.

Kirby lofts one towards the end zone and the Army commit Jaden Dabbs makes a tremendous INT.
 
Oscar Smith cannot quite run the clock out as Christopher Billingslea sacks Lonnie Andrews III for a loss of 6 on third down, but the clock continues to tick towards 3:09 to go in regulation when a time-out is burned.

The Tigers had that possession begin with 7:24 left, so they were able to chew some clock before punting it away.

Xavier Clark, the Kempsville transfer, nearly returns a punt 61 yards for Indian River... but he will still get credited with about a 38-yard return we think. However, it's not the case as a roughing the kicker penalty on the Braves proves lethal as it gives the Tigers a fresh set of downs with the opportunity to put this one on ice.

The Tigers now have it at their own 35 with 2:33 to go in regulation.
 
A highlight-reel 24-yard catch by Ty'jae Curtis moves the Tigers down to the Indian River 37 and they are about to get in victory formation.

NIce find by QB Lonnie Andrews III as well on the 3rd & 8 play with the swing pass to his backfield mate Curtis.
 
