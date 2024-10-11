Greetings from James L. Frye Stadium in Chesapeake for a Southeastern District showdown as the Oscar Smith Tigers (5-0) visit the Indian River Braves (4-1). It's a sellout crowd and a wonderful atmosphere with the temperature in the 60's, just where we like it for some October High School Football here in the Commonwealth.



Oscar Smith (5-0) at Indian River (4-1) . . . This Chesapeake rivalry showdown in the Southeastern District stacks up with the most intense in all of Hampton Roads. Oddly enough, Oscar Smith has dominated over the years, winning 24 of the past 25 meetings dating back to 1999. The only breakthrough for the Braves in that span was a 28-16 victory in 2018, which came during their last unbeaten regular season.



The 2022 encounter was a strange one, where Indian River bolted out to a 17-0 lead before the Tigers stormed back with the final 19 points, including a 35-yard return for a touchdown on a fumble recovery. Last year’s matchup went down to the final play with Oscar Smith prevailing on a 34-yard game-winning touchdown pass from then freshman QB Lonnie Andrews III to Travis Johnson as time expired. Johnson enjoyed his breakout night on six catches for 127 yards and 2 TD’s. Each has seen his role increase within the offense this year.



Adding to the intrigue is how Indian River responds from a 33-7 loss to King’s Fork in a game that they led early, thanks to a 20-yard touchdown pass from QB Kamaari Kirby to WR Jason Preston before getting dominated the rest of the way in part to four giveaways. It was a far different outing from the week before when the Braves handled Deep Creek 49-10 behind 264 total yards and 4 TD’s from Kirby, who completed passes to eight different players that day. Oscar Smith comes in well-rested from its bye week, having pitched three straight shutouts prior to that in outscoring its first five opponents to the tune of 48.8 PPG to 4.4 PPG.



Kirby, who has connected on 65 of 108 passes for 936 yards and an 8-3 TD/Int. ratio on the year, will need to be a judicious decision-maker in attacking this Tigers defense that features multiple FBS prospects in the secondary with Cincinnati commit Jahmari DeLoatch at corner, Army commit Jaden Dabbs at safety and rapidly developing junior Jayden Covil (3 INT’s) – who intercepted a pair of passes against Nansemond River – on the other side of DeLoatch. Getting open won’t be easy for the Braves receiving core, featuring Preston, Tra'veion Slaughter (16Rec. 291Yds. 2 TD’s) and Jakeyse Graves.



To be effective offensively, the Braves must get balance with the running game producing and that means solid chunks from tailback Ravon Moore (50Att. 453Yds. 8 TD’s). We’ve yet to see a rushing attack do damage on this Oscar Smith defense, headed up on the front by 6’4” DE/OLB Na’Rod Jarvis, hard-nosed lineman Jordan Rayner and two-way lineman Dayvion Martin. For it to happen, Indian River knows their o-line, anchored by an All-State performer from a year ago in Maury transfer Corey Sanderlin, has to do the job blocking a speedy and versatile group of defenders from the jump.



Oscar Smith wants to use its running game – with Brandon Nesbit (79Car. 562Yds. 10 TD’s) a focal point and complemented by sophomore Ty’jae Curtis – to set up shots through the air for Andrews III, who is 57 of 94 for 889 yards with a 9-2 TD/Int. ratio thus far. When the Tigers blanked Nansemond River last month, they went to half scoreless in part because of some turnovers and unable to get in a rhythm with the passing game as some of their main receivers in Johnson, Buffalo commit Alvin ‘Trey’ Jones and Breon Dupree were out of the lineup. In their absence, junior Charles McGlown (14Rec. 251Yds. 4 TD’s) has stepped up in a big way.



The bad news for Indian River’s defense is some of those main performers at the receiver spot are expected to be back for the Tigers. That means the secondary better be ready to perform on the big stage under the bright lights. One of those top DB’s for the Braves is safety Trey Voskanyan, who has 17 interceptions in his career with two coming in a game against Deep Creek a couple weeks ago. If the Braves are able to collapse the pocket for Andrews with its pass rush, which will be keyed by a couple of highly regarded freshman in DE Kayce Jordan (7 sacks the first 3 games) and LB Andre Alexander, then it will likely put Oscar Smith in some unfavorable third-and-long situations like two years ago.



In Closing - - My gut tells me the Braves will give a better showing for this SED showdown than a week ago, but the Tigers time and time again know how to close against their rival, whether it means the defense stepping up and being opportunistic like in the 2022 or the offense as the case was in crunch time a year ago. Even when it feels like Indian River is going to win the battle, I draw back to the memorable Deangelo White punt return for a touchdown that lifted the Tigers to a dramatic 15-14 victory in 2015 on Hickory’s field over the Braves.



Matt Hatfield Says – Oscar Smith 20-15

Coach Ed Young Says – Oscar Smith 26-24