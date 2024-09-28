ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Blog - Indian River (3-0) at Deep Creek (2-1)

Greetings on this 85-degree Saturday, the final one of September 2024, from Nathan T. Hardee Stadium in Chesapeke, where the Deep Creek Hornets (2-1) play host to the Indian River Braves (3-0) in a Southeastern District matchup that was moved back a day to the weather from Hurricane Helene.

We'll have updates here on the Blog and via Twitter or 'X' @ hatfieldsports ...

In the meantime, check out the Mini Preview with Predictions here...


Indian River (3-0) at Deep Creek (2-1) . . . Rather quietly, Brandon Carr’s Braves of Indian River are really clicking, following up the double-overtime triumph at Varina with a couple of 53-point thumpings of Lakeland and Hickory. New QB Kam Kirby (38 of 57 for 596 yards, 5-1 TD/Int. ratio) has fit in nicely with RB Ravon Moore (32Car. 280Yds. 6 TD’s) providing that balance to the offense through the running game. Defensively, freshman Kayce Jordan (7 sacks) has quickly developed into a game-changer with seven sacks. Deep Creek, which rallied for a 16-8 win over Grassfield, will try to apply pressure on Kirby with DE Treyvon Little (5 sacks) and control the clock through the running of QB Brehon Cuffee and RB Tayshawn Johnson, who together have 58 carries for 524 yards and 6 TD’s.

Matt Hatfield Says – Indian River 35-14
Coach Ed Young Says – Indian River 30-21
 
Deep Creek goes 3 & out, losing a total of four yards, with only a positive gain of 2 from RB Tayhshawn Johnson in between the couple of plays that went for negative yardage.

On the very first play, it was the freshman talent off the edge - Kayce Jordan - disrupting things in the backfield.

Deep Creek punts it away and Indain River has its at their own 25 with 9:33 to go in the opening period. Now we get out first look at this Braves offense, headed up by QB Kam Kirby, the transfer from Bayside.
 
Indian River goes 3 & out on its first offensive possession and it got off to a bad start with QB Kam Kirby hitting WR Tra'veion Slaughter in the flat, who is dropped for a loss of 5 by Ajani Mena and Vernon Whitehurst. Both Whitehurst and Delshawn Matthews were involved on the next couple of stops, gain of +4 and +5 by RB Ravon Moore, the first of which came on a dump off in the flat area.

The Hornets did a nice job there to make it difficult to strike for that big play, but it looks like they are playing off enough that the bubble screen and underneath routes are there if Indian River can utilize them.

The Braves punt it away, so Deep Creek's second offensive series starts at their own 40 with 7:52 showing on the first quarter clock.
 
Deep Creek doesn't help itself on their second series with a false start penalty. They get the 5 yarsd back through a run for a yard by Tayshawn Johnson, then Ajani Mena hauling in the pass completion from QB Brehon Cuffee. However, a delay of game penalty backs the Hornets up 5 to bring up 3rd & 15.

Cuffee scrambles for 11 yards up to the 46 and that's where the Hornets will punt it away. A superb punt by Cuffee, pinning Indian River at their own 3 with 5:18 to go in the opening stanza.

Coach Andre Twine of Deep Creek is content to play the field position, ball-control type of game and try to keep the score down against this dynamic Braves bunch.
 
Troyvell Philpott for the Deep Creek defense makes a tackle for loss on QB Kam Kirby, but two plays later, it's Kirby connecting with WR Jason Preston down the near sideline in one-on-one coverage for a dazzling 35-yard hookup.

Preston's grab would make the Top Ten plays of the year from what I've seen to date.

Shortly after the pass completion from Kirby to Marquise Claiborne for 26 yards - and it would've been longer if not for a holding penalty - the Braves commit the game's first turnover. Kirby is drilled by the aforementioned junior in Philpott and senior DB Robert Horton Jr. recovers.

It happened at about the 38-yard line, but a 15-yard penalty on the Hornets means they'll begin this third series at their own 23 with 3:01 to go in the opening frame. Nonetheless, Andre Twine will take that turnover for sure.
 
After Deep Creek is stoned on a run play on 1st & 10, the Hornets go to the air and it's Trey Voskanyan - an INT machine over the past couple years - adding to his total.

The INT by Voskanyan gives the Braves great field position at the Deep Creek 35 with 3:09 to go in the first quarter.

Ravon Moore runs for +7, followed by a 10-yard gain from WR Tra'veion Slaughter on the pass by QB Kamaari Kirby to put the Braves in the red zone quickly.

Just when Deep Creek thought they got a sack with Delshawn Matthews bringing down Kirby on 2nd & 10 from the 18, the officials call a personal foul / face-mask penalty that moves them half the distance to the 9-yard line. A big blow to the Hornets defense there.
 


A quick 5-play, 35-yard drive in just under 1:18 gets Brandon Carr's visiting Braves on the board first.

Deep Creek starts its fourth possession at their own 40 with 50.2 seconds left in this opening quarter.
 


Tayshawn Johnson broke off a run of 10, but after an incomplete pass, the Hornets get halted for no gain on the ground as Malik Avery came up from his linebacker position and got a good whack on the Deep Creek ball carrier.

Is it quite two-down territory for Deep Creek? Perhaps if they get something positive out of this third down, or can draw a penalty on Indian River to get closer to field goal range.
 
An option read keeper with QB Brehon Cuffee is able to gain 19 yards on 3rd & 5, following an Indian River encroachment penalty, and that has the Hornets almost in the red zone for the first time today at the 21-yard line of the Braves.

What is not good for Deep Creek is that two-way lineman Treyvon Litton, starting I believe at right tackle on the o-line, has to be helped off the field after the play.

Now the Hornets are there with some strong running from Cuffee again, up the middle for 11 down to the 10 of IR.
 
Multiple hats for the Indian River defense get to the football and the ball carrier to bring up 3rd & Goal from the 10 for Deep Creek's offense. It was a nifty double handoff on the first down play, but the Braves were ready for it and their second level defenders from the linebacker spot didn't over pursue.

Corey Sanderlin, the junior lineman for Indian River that transferred in from Maury after an All-State campaign, has really made his presence felt along the d-line today with three total tackles. He's a key blocker as well, lining up if memory serves me right from the left guard position.
 


So crucial the Hornets came away with points there after getting in the red zone. It remains a one-possession game.

Indian River doesn't waste time getting in position to score after Tre'vion Slaughter returns the ensuing kickoff about 51 yards to the Deep Creek 33. So it's a golden chance for the Braves to answer back quickly.
 


Beautiful design and execution by Indian River. They went with an empty five-wide formation - three receivers lined up to the far side - and Deep Creek didn't have safety help quick enough to get to Alexander, an impressive-looking freshman that has racked up 41 yards from scrimmage on his first two touches today.

Kam Kirby is starting to sizzle - - 8 of 10 for 109 yards through the air.
 
Junior LB Cameron Brooks makes a firm tackle of QB Brehon Cuffe to bring up 4th & 1 for the Deep Creek offense from their own 46, but the Braves end up jumping offsides to give the Hornets a fresh set of downs.

Cuffee, running this offense very deliberately and with poise, is able to allow for some running room to open up and gain 20 yards. They then watch Mikes Jones (will the REAL Mike Jones please stand up?) rumble to the outside for 23 yards down to the Indian River 11.

This Hornets ground attack is looking sharp and producing in a big way when they need it to as the first half winds down.
 


Love how Brehon Cuffee is attacking this defense on the QB run plays, initially starting his scoring dash by faking the defense out to the left with a subtle move, then ripping back to the right and getting a full head of steam on his way to the end zone.

Given that Indian River gets the ball first in the third quarter, it's an opportunity for the visiting Braves now to end the half with a score and start the second half off with one to gain separation. They'll begin this latest drive at their own 40.
 
After a 9-yard pass completion from QB Kam Kirby to WR Jason Preston, the Braves look to spread out the Hornets defensively with the air game. Nothing is there, so Kirby takes off and scrambles for 11, plus a 15-yard penalty on Deep Creek moves them close to the red zone at the 25-yard line with 2:33 till half-time.

Deep Creek has been hit with six penalties for 54 yards, allowing the Braves to stay in a rhythm offensively.
 
Latest posts

