Greetings on this 85-degree Saturday, the final one of September 2024, from Nathan T. Hardee Stadium in Chesapeke, where the Deep Creek Hornets (2-1) play host to the Indian River Braves (3-0) in a Southeastern District matchup that was moved back a day to the weather from Hurricane Helene.



We'll have updates here on the Blog and via Twitter or 'X' @ hatfieldsports ...



Indian River (3-0) at Deep Creek (2-1) . . . Rather quietly, Brandon Carr’s Braves of Indian River are really clicking, following up the double-overtime triumph at Varina with a couple of 53-point thumpings of Lakeland and Hickory. New QB Kam Kirby (38 of 57 for 596 yards, 5-1 TD/Int. ratio) has fit in nicely with RB Ravon Moore (32Car. 280Yds. 6 TD’s) providing that balance to the offense through the running game. Defensively, freshman Kayce Jordan (7 sacks) has quickly developed into a game-changer with seven sacks. Deep Creek, which rallied for a 16-8 win over Grassfield, will try to apply pressure on Kirby with DE Treyvon Little (5 sacks) and control the clock through the running of QB Brehon Cuffee and RB Tayshawn Johnson, who together have 58 carries for 524 yards and 6 TD’s.



Matt Hatfield Says – Indian River 35-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Indian River 30-21