Greetings from Suffolk and Arrowhead Stadium on this warm Thurday night, the final one of September 2024, for a Southeastern District rivalry game that got moved up a day in advance of the nasty weather expected to hit the entire state from Hurricane Helene.



We have the King's Fork Bulldogs at 3-0 overall visiting the Nansemond River Warriors, who come in at 2-1 overall.



Updates will be posted here on the Blog + on Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports this evening.



Before we kick things off with the four captains for each team at mid-field for the coin toss, let's give you our mini preview capsule from earlier, which you can find on the V.I.P. Board...





King’s Fork (3-0) at Nansemond River (2-1) . . . It was a wild 24-21 double-overtime win at home for King’s Fork last year over Nansemond River, prevailing on a game-winning field goal from Jean-Pierre Bile. In fact, it was the first of back-to-back wins for the Bulldogs in double-overtime as they followed that up with a 20-14 victory at Indian River during their first unbeaten regular season in program history.



Nansemond River is coming off a humbling 35-0 shutout loss at Oscar Smith, where they kept the Tigers out of the end zone the entire first half, but struggled to get their offense on track all night in producing a season-low 27 total yards. Only one completion the entire night when for longer than nine yards and that was a 13-yard connection from QB Tyrell Grant to WR TaiVon Douglas. The King’s Fork defense has a bunch of players that can disrupt the flow in a hurry, namely Brandon Jeune (18 tackles), Joshua Pittman (5 TFL), Justin Irby (3 sacks), Khalil Key and Shimyael Holt (4 TFL).



Offensively, the Bulldogs have been both balanced and explosive, piling up 64 points on Great Bridge last week and averaging 45 PPG. The running game seldom experiences a problem moving the chains behind Player of the Year candidate JaVon Ford (32Car. 275Yds. 4 TD’s) and William ‘Bubba’ Anderson (18Att. 195Yds. 3 TD’s). ZyDareyus Wynn (9Rec. 120Yds. 4 TD’s) and Jahmel Mackey (8Rec. 100Yds. 2 TD’s) highlight a deep and talented receiving core for QB D’andre Artis-Boone (30 of 42 for 390 yards, 6-3 TD/Int. ratio), a quality athlete that can make things happen on the move and defensively from the secondary.



The Nansemond River defense, keyed by the pass rushing of Xavier Gresham (5 sacks) and tackling of Rajae Jones (9 tackles and a forced fumble vs. Oscar Smith Smith), will need to put together the first half they had against the Tigers for a full 48-minute game to come away victorious. If the Warriors are able to generate a couple of takeaways, and unlike last week, cash in on them to grab an early lead, it could make this Suffolk rivalry showdown a battle to the very end.



Matt Hatfield Says – King’s Fork 28-13

Coach Ed Young Says – King’s Fork 21-18