Kings Fork 35 Nansemond River 14

Kings Fork advanced to the Region 5B playoffs final with a 35-14 win over intracity rival Nansemond River on a chilly night in Suffolk.connected with junior receiverfor three 2nd half passing touchdowns for the Bulldogs who defeated the Warriors for the 2nd time this season.The weather may have played a part in the slow start for both offenses as both teams entered the halftime break with donuts on the scoreboard.Kings Fork broke a scoreless tie on the 1st drive of the 2nd half. Running backwent off tackle for a 34-yard touchdown run with 8:49 remaining for a 7-0 Bulldogs lead.Facing a 3rd-and-12found juniorin the endzone for a 27-yard touchdown pass. The extra point gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead midway thru the 3rd quarter.Kings Fork was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct and personal foul which forced a kickoff from their own 14-yard line. Nansemond River returned the kickoff to the Kings Fork 33-yard line and then used the excellent field position to cut the lead in half. Juniorexploded thru the middle on a 28-yard quarterback keeper. The extra point was missed and the Warriors trailed 14-6 with 3:26 left in the 3rd.Kings Fork broke the game open at the start of the 4th quarter. Wynn took a short pass from Artis-Boone 32 yards to the endzone on the 1st play of the 4th quarter. Then Ford jumped a screen pass for a 24-yard pick six with 10:53 remaining to extend the lead to 28-6 with 10;53 remaining in the game.Douglas scored his 2nd touchdown on a 5-yard quarterback keeper with 7:20 remaining and the 2-point pass was successful that cut the lead in half to 28-14.Nansemond River attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by Kings Fork. The Bulldogs drained five minutes off the clock while adding an insurance touchdown with Artis-Boone and Wynn connecting on a 21-yard score.