Kings Fork 35 Nansemond River 14

Kings Fork advanced to the Region 5B playoffs final with a 35-14 win over intracity rival Nansemond River on a chilly night in Suffolk. D’andre Artis-Boone connected with junior receiver ZyDareyus Wynn for three 2nd half passing touchdowns for the Bulldogs who defeated the Warriors for the 2nd time this season.

The weather may have played a part in the slow start for both offenses as both teams entered the halftime break with donuts on the scoreboard.

Kings Fork broke a scoreless tie on the 1st drive of the 2nd half. Running back Javon Ford II went off tackle for a 34-yard touchdown run with 8:49 remaining for a 7-0 Bulldogs lead.


DSC08101_edited.JPG


Facing a 3rd-and-12 D’andre Artis-Boone found junior ZyDareyus Wynn in the endzone for a 27-yard touchdown pass. The extra point gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead midway thru the 3rd quarter.

Kings Fork was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct and personal foul which forced a kickoff from their own 14-yard line. Nansemond River returned the kickoff to the Kings Fork 33-yard line and then used the excellent field position to cut the lead in half. Junior Taivon Douglas exploded thru the middle on a 28-yard quarterback keeper. The extra point was missed and the Warriors trailed 14-6 with 3:26 left in the 3rd.

Kings Fork broke the game open at the start of the 4th quarter. Wynn took a short pass from Artis-Boone 32 yards to the endzone on the 1st play of the 4th quarter. Then Ford jumped a screen pass for a 24-yard pick six with 10:53 remaining to extend the lead to 28-6 with 10;53 remaining in the game.

Douglas scored his 2nd touchdown on a 5-yard quarterback keeper with 7:20 remaining and the 2-point pass was successful that cut the lead in half to 28-14.

Nansemond River attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by Kings Fork. The Bulldogs drained five minutes off the clock while adding an insurance touchdown with Artis-Boone and Wynn connecting on a 21-yard score.

DSC08284_edited.JPG
 
