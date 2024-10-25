ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - King's Fork (7-0) at Oscar Smith (7-0)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
15,367
772
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from Beard-DeLong-Easley Field in Chesapeake, where the Oscar Smith Tigers (7-0) celebrate Homecoming by playing host to the visiting King's Fork Bulldogs (7-0) out of Suffolk.

Oscar Smith comes in ranked No. 2 in the state in our Class 6 Top Ten rankings on VirginiaPreps.com.

King's Fork enters ranked No. 3 in the state in our Class 5 Top Ten rankings on VaPreps.

The next thread will have our Preview + Predictions, where my 757 Saturday Sports Talk partner on CoVA Sports TV disagrees with me on who wins this one...

Updates will be posted here on the Blog + via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports beginning at 7 PM EST!
 
GAME OF THE WEEK: 10/18/24

King’s Fork (7-0) at Oscar Smith (7-0) . . . While Oscar Smith is 17-2 all-time against King’s Fork, the couple of wins were landmark ones for the Bulldogs. In 2017, they prevailed by a count of 29-23 in Suffolk to snap the 99-game Southeastern District winning streak of the Tigers in one of the more exciting finishes in program history. Last year’s matchup in the rain saw King’s Fork prevail 21-19 behind a masterful rushing performance from standout tailback JaVon Ford, who ran the ball a career-high 44 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

Even though the Tigers came up short a season ago in the matchup, a couple of their underclassmen nearly led a stunning comeback. Class of 2027 QB Lonnie Andrews III found Class of 2026 stud WR Travis Johnson for a highlight-reel 81-yard TD pass with 5:20 to go in regulation. Andrews III has completed nearly 64% of his passes so far this year for 1295 yards and a 12-2 TD/Int. ratio. Johnson, meanwhile, has 20 grabs for 333 yards and four scores as part of a dynamic receiving core that also includes Buffalo commit Alvin ‘Trey’ Joens.

The Oscar Smith running game has really been strong throughout this year with Brandon Nesbit (104Att. 755Yds. 14 TD’s) and sophomore Ty’jae Curtis, the Kempsville transfer, leading that effort. Finding running room on the King’s Fork defense is no easy duty, though. King’s Fork’s defensive front is very active with Brandon Jeune (49 tackles), edge rusher Joshua Pittman (6 sacks) and Ernest Jones (39 tackles) all making major contributions to their unbeaten start. On the back end, Reginald Davis (2 INT’s) and Zachary Walton are two confident defensive backs that Coach Anthony Joffrion and his staff believe in to make plays.

Oscar Smith’s defense comes in even hotter with four shutouts to date and allowing a mere four points per game. At linebacker, Malachi White (51 tackles) is flying around as a bona-fide playmaker. The defensive line is consistently getting pressure in opposing backfields with Na’Rod Jarvis and Jordan Rayner. Cincinnati commit Jahmari DeLoatch and Army pledge Jaden Dabbs are two of the leaders in a lockdown secondary, while junior Jayden Covil is enjoying a breakout year that includes a multi-INT game vs. Nansemond River.

For the Bulldogs to beat Oscar Smith yet again, they’ll need the passing game with QB D’andre Artis-Boone (41 of 59 for 420 yards, 6-3 TD/Int. ratio) to make timely conversions, especially on third down, since it’s doubtful Ford duplicates his 2023 masterpiece. That means they have to get some separation with their receivers, such as Jahmel Mackeyh (20Rec. 275Yds. 3 TD’s), Karl Arline Jr., Keontae Bumpers and Zy’Dare’yus Wynn. The Tigers want to maintain balance offensively and not put their o-line in a bind to where the Bulldogs can tee off with blitzes and force Andrews to have to throw upwards of 25+ times because it’ll take some of their running game of the equation.

Matt Hatfield Says – Oscar Smith 20-18
Coach Ed Young Says – King’s Fork 21-20
 
Opening kickoff is returned by Alvin 'Trey' Jones of Oscar Smith for a couple yards before he's dropped by George Porter at their own 14.

The Tigers go to the ground game for the first two plays, both runs by Brandon Nesbit. His first carry gains 8, and the second one getting a couple yards, just enough to move the chains. Oscar Smith then goes for a deep shot down the far sideline, where they just miss a connection with Lonnie Andrews III thinking he had Travis Johnson on a long strike that could've potentially resulted in a 76-yard score.

A time-out will be called by Smith with 10:48 to go in the opening period before 2nd & 10.
 
Out of the time-out, the Tigers find Travis Johnson on what basically amounts to a deep curl route for 24 yards into King's Fork territory. However, after the catch, Johnson celebrated too much and they hit the Tigers with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. They get it quickly back with a 6-yard run from Brandon Nesbit, followed by QB Lonnie Andrews III on the move finding Alvin 'Trey' Jones for a 15-yard completion to the Bulldogs 35.
 


Just a beautiful pitch and catch with Lonnie Andrews III to Travis Johnson for the 35-yard TD. You can see early on the Tigers want to establish the type of game-breaking weapon Johnson is on the perimeter. He can not only get vertical in the air for a leaping catch, but stretches the defense and it opens up the entire field.

The ensuing kickoff goes out of bounds, so King's Fork's first drive will start at their own 35 with 8:57 to go in the first quarter.
 
Not a good start offensively for King's Fork. They go Wildcat to begin the game and Javon Ford can't turn outside because he's met right away by Cincinnati commit and hard-hitting corner Jahmari DeLoatch for a loss of 3. Following a false start, the Bulldogs take a deep shot with sophomore QB Gabriel Craigg and it's incomplete.

On 3rd & 18 from their own 27, the Bulldogs try a screen and Karl Arline Jr. is dumped immediately for a loss of 5 by Jayden Covil. His older brother, Clemson safety Sherrod Covil, is back at his alma mater supporting his sibling tonight and has to be jacked up to that emphatic tackle.

The punt means Oscar Smith will start at their own 49, well own 44, with 7:01 to go in the first period following a false start penalty for this second possession.

Could be danger time for King's Fork if the Tigers score again quickly.
 
Oscar Smith is content to run the ball at will on this second drive. Brandon Nesbit gets chunks of +5, +6 and +3.

On 4th & 1 from the Bulldogs 42, the Tigers go with sophomore RB Ty'jae Curtis on the direct snap and he knifes his way in for a nice gain of +5.

Gains of +5 by Curtis and +3 from QB Lonnie Andrews III brings up 3rd & 2 from the King's Fork 29 before the Bulldogs burn a time-out with 4:23 to go in this first period.

Coach Anthony Joffrion of King's Fork knows his team badly needs a stop here in what is likely two-down territory.
 
Going with their 'heavy' package on offense, the Tigers are using their brute strength up front and running the ball at King's Fork as Ty'jae Curtis moves the sticks on 3rd & 2 for 10 yards down to the KF 19. However, mutliple King's Fork defenders - including Zachary Walton and Joshua Pittman - keep Curtis from getting much on the next play.

On 2nd & 9, the Tigers get the temptation to take a shot in the end zone on a fade type of pattern for Travis Johnson, who almost hauls it in for his second TD, but sophomore DB Reggie Davis makes a terrific play on the ball to break up the pass.

It'll be Lonnie Andrews III scrambling on 3rd & 9 for 17 yards down to the Bulldogs 2 as he uses his poise and smarts.
 


A fantastic start for Chris Scott's Tigers.

King's Fork starts their second series at their own 20 with just over three minutes to go in the opening quarter.

Consecutive tackles for loss by Donte Brooks Jr. and Malk Williams brings up 3rd & 15. The second official pass of the night for Bulldogs sophomore triggerman Gabriel Craigg falls incomplete. Another 3 & out and they punt it away.
 
To begin their third series with 1:33 left in the opening quarter, the Tigers fumble it and King's Fork recovers with Zachary Walton.

As good as Brandon Nesbit has been this season for the Tigers - and he's been mighty impressive - the one area that he will have to work on is ball security.

However, King's Fork's JaVon Ford fumbles it right back to the Tigers on the very next play. Looks like Jahmari DeLoatch was the one that recovered for Oscar Smith, which will have it at the King's Fork 46 with 1:15 to go in this action-packed opening period.
 


This has been a downright dominating start by Oscar Smith, reminiscient of vintage teams past that won Championships.

King's Fork nearly fumbles the ensuing kickoff, and after Malik Williams bats a pass down at the line of scrimmage, the Bulldogs get only their second positive gain of the night: a 2-yard run by JaVon Ford.

They'll be looking at 3rd & 8 from their own 15 when the second quarter commences, facing a 21-point deficit as well.
 
Oscar Smith's defense thought they forced a third consecutive 3 & out, but a targeting penalty, a 15-yard infraction, gives King's Fork a first down.

Bubba Anderson gets involved in the running game and he breaks off a run of 4, followed by one of +9 for Ford. Zyair Brown makes a great tackle for loss on 2nd & 1, then it's Brown and Malachi White stopping the Bulldogs short of the sticks on 3drd & 2. King's Fork will keep the offense on the field for 4th & 3 right around the midfield stripe and the Tigers help them again with an encroachment penalty to give thme a fresh set of downs.

Jayden Covil is cat-quick to break up a pass that looked to be a sure completion for King's Fork near their sideline. The second down play sees Ford shows superb effort to stretch out his run and get 9, but he comes off the field with 8:17 left in the half as he appears to be shaken up.

If Ford cannot return, that's an enormous blow to the King's Fork offense.

Meanwhile, Anderson is stopped for no gain, bringing up 4th & 1 from the 37 of Smith with 7:40 till half-time.
 
Bubba Anderson appears to break off a long run on 4th & 1, but a holding will keep King's Fork from getting into the red zone of Oscar Smith. From there, the Tigers defense completely clamps down. Seven different defenders have made a tackle for loss, including freshman Lennox Williams. Two passes in a row - on 2nd and 3rd downs - were broken up by senior LB Donte Brooks Jr.

King's Fork ends up punting it away with D'andre Artis-Boone, normally their starting QB.

So Oscar Smith's latest offensive possession will begin at their own 16 with 5:37 to go in the first half.
 
A few penalties - well, now up to 8 for 75 yards on the TIgers - keep Oscar Smith from accelerating down the field as quickly as they would like. However, the running of Brandon Nesbit helps them approach midfield. Nesbit broke off a nice run of about 20. They were fortunate that the officials didn't catch I believe the right guard shooting out too quickly.

On 3rd & 9 from their own 39, the Tigers try to hit the home-run play again with Travis Johnson what looked to be a stop-and-go play. Lonnie Andrews III is unable to connect with him. Nonetheless, the officials call a defensive holding on King's Fork, so the Tigers get a fresh set of down at their own 49. That's a killer penalty on King's Fork.
 
A bad snap by th center that results in a loss of 17 yards pushes Oscar Smith back from their own 49 to the 32. In many ways, it dooms the drive. Justin Irby stops Brandon Nesbit in the backfield for a loss of 1. On 3rd & 28, the Tigers try the deep shot again with Travis Johnson down the far sideline and QB Lonnie Andrews III misses him by about a yard or two.

Tell you what, as they continue to develop their timing and chemistry, that passing combo can be really scary the rest of the year and into 2025.

Zy'Dare'yus Wynn nearly breaks a 65-yard punt return to the house... but a penalty means they will re-kick. On the re-do, it's nearly a disaster for Oscar Smith as they barely get it off and Denosh Rodgers returns it 13 yards to the Tigers 35.

All is not lost here for King's Fork because they have excellent field position, should they be able to cash in, with 2:19 till intermission, plus they get the ball first to start the second half.
 
King's Fork thought they had something cooking as RB JaVon Ford returned and broke off a 12-yard run on 2nd & 11 down to the Oscar Smith 24. On the very next play though, it's Christopher Johnson II making an interception in the end zone to thwart a King's Fork scoring opportunity, their best of the night.

The Tigers still might have some time to get in field goal range, at their own 20 with 1:22 till the break.
 
The King's Fork defense holds firm against the run and Oscar Smith goes 3 & out as they gain nothing on first down, see a pass fall incomplete on second down, and Ty'jae Curtis runs it for 5 yards on the third down play before punting it away.

So the Bulldogs have settled in a bit on one side of the after the awful start, but now they need their offense to come alive against one of the stingier defenses in the state, on the road, to give them hope. Not an easy situation.

King's Fork has it at their own 40 with 32 seconds left in this second quarter after the punt goes out of bounds.
 


King's Fork got some positive plays in the passing game with Gabe Craigg completing passes of +8 to JaVon Ford, +6 to Zy'Dare'yus Wynn and +8 to Karl Arline Jr. However, they try a receiver pass type of play with 7 seconds to go in the half from the Oscar Smith 38 and it results in a loss of yardage because the Tigers defense smothers them.

We'll be back shortly with some numbers... stay tuned!
 
Stats at the Half:

Oscar Smith 21:
Lonnie Andrews III - 3-8 for 74Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio
Brandon Nesbit - 11Car. 58Yds. TD
Ty'jae Curtis - 7Car. 38Yds.
Travis Johnson - 2Rec. 59Yds. TD
Alvin 'Trey' Jones - 1Rec. 15Yds.
Malik Williams - 3 Tackles, 1.5 TFL, PBU
Jayden Covil - 3 Tackles, TFL, PBU
Zyair Brown - 2 TFL

Tigers - 31 plays for 239 total yards (3-8 for 74 yards passing; 23 rushes for 165 yards, 1 lost fumble); 8 penalties for 75 yards; 1 turnover


King's Fork 0:
Gabriel Craigg - 5-11 for 15Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio
JaVon Ford - 10Car. 29Yds; 1Rec. 8Yds.
Zy'Dar'eyus Wynn - 2Rec. 4Yds.
Karl Arline Jr. - 2Rec. 3Yds.
Bubba Anderson - 4Car. 3Yds.
Brandon Jeune - 6 Tackles (3 Solo)
Zachary Walton - 5 Tackles (3 Solo)

Bulldogs - 27 plays for 41 total yards (5-11 for 15 yards passing, 1 interception; 16 rushes for 26 yards, 1 lost fumble 5 penalties for 35 yards; 2 turnovers
 
King's Fork begins at their own 32 with 11:52 to go in the third quarter. They end up going 3 & out as JaVon Ford runs for 6 yards on first down, but the next two plays are incomplete passes. Worth noting - - D'andre Artis-Boone is now in at QB for Gabriel Craigg. Coach Anthony Joffrion and company are hoping he can spark their passing game.

So the Tigers begin at their own 35 with 11:04 to go in the third quarter. A false start backs them up 5, then it's senior LB Brandon Jeune holding Brandon Nesbit to a gain of just 1. On 2nd & 14, the Tigers go with an empty formation - three receivers to the left and two on the right - and the pass is incomplete. QB Lonnie Andrews III will scramble, short of the first down marker, and the Bulldogs decline the holding penalty on Oscar Smith to get the ball back with 10 minutes to go in the third quarter.
 
King's Fork watches standout running back JaVon Ford break off his longest run of the night, a 29-yarder into Oscar Smith territory. Ford is starting to get downhill better and get a full head of steam on some of these rushes. Oscar Smith hurts themselves with a personal foul penalty on a run by Ford that pushes the Bulldogs all the way down to the Tigers 17. That's their first trip inside the red zone this evening.

Malik Williams makes a firm tackle a few plays later on 3rd & 4 from the 11 to keep Ford from gaining any yardage, moments after a completion by D'andre Artis-Boone to Keontae Bumpers for a gain of 8.

The Bulldogs go for it on 4th & 4 from the Tigers 11. Their pass is caught, but it's out of bounds and a turnovers on downs back to the Tigers with 6:06 left in the third period.
 
Oscar Smith is in the midst of its best drive of the second half. Ty'jae Curtis breaks off a 12-yard run to move the sticks, followed by a 12-yard catch on an out route from Alvin 'Trey' Jones, the Buffalo commit. Lonnie Andrews III finds Jones in space for 16 yards one play after Curtis moves the sticks again on an 11-yard run.

After getting gashed for some chunk yards, the Bulldogs finally hold firm to bring up a 4th & 9 from the 37. Lonnie Andrews III goes towards Travis Johnson down the near sideline and it's incomplete. Johnson almost brings it in, but the Tigers get a fresh set of downs on a penalty. Unsure from up here in the pressbox if it's a face-mask or pass interference. Regardless, they move it all the way down to the 4 of King's Fork.

Bulldogs Coach Anthony Joffrion is livid across the way.

In some ways, this score may not truly reflect how competitive this has been ever since the first quarter domination of Oscar Smith.
 
Denosh Rodgers and Joshua Pittman converge on a scrambling Lonnie Andrews III for a loss of about 9. King's Fork declines the holding penalty on Oscar Smith. On an inside post / slant pattern, the Tigers watch the pass intended for Travis Johnson get broken up on a splendid play by Karl Arline Jr.

Tigers now face 3rd & Goal from the 13... and they're going back to that guy wearing No. 1, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound wideout that is one of the most sought after prospects in the country.
 


Travis Johnson continues to give defensive backfields fits as he's up to 6 TD catches on the year, desptie missing some time because of a hamstring injury.

A juggling catch by King's Fork's Zy'Dare'yus Wynn gains 23 yards on 3rd & 7 for the Bulldogs... but after a couple of slight gains following a penalty, they're faced with another third down. It's 3rd & 20 from midfield. That's where Jahmari DeLoatch, the Cincinnati commit, comes up with the INT that is the third takeaway of the night for this Tigers defense.
 


Last team to blank King's Fork? Well, it was Deep Creek doing so 42-0 in November of 2019. That year, the Oscar Smith defense also shut them out, 49-0.

But we're talking about a full 5 years since the Bulldogs have gone without scoring in a 48-minute football game. Quite the job thus far, through 36 minutes, by this Tigers defense.
 
Reginald Davis intercepts an Oscar Smith pass along the near sideline and almost goes the distance, 35 yards to the house. Instead, he gets knocked out of bounds at the 4. So the Bulldogs have a chance to break up the shutout.

A run with JaVon Ford gains 3 after a run was halted for no gain on 1st & Goal.

Play is stopped with 10:28 to go after QB Gabriel Craigg is drilled for a loss of 3 on 3rd & Goal by Army commit Jaden Dabbs and Na'Rod Jarvis.

We'll hope for the best for the youngster from King's Fork as there are a bunch of people huddled up around him at the moment.
 
Oscar Smith is a bit sleep-walking I must say on offense and they end up punting it back to King's Fork.

With 6:25 to go in the game and at their own 25, the Bulldogs trail by 21, but you wouldn't know it the way that QB D'andre Artis-Boone suddenly has command of the offense. He's completed 5 of 6 passes now, including a touchdown, to draw the Bulldogs closer.
 


Do wonder if Anthony Joffrion and the Bulldogs coaching staff wish they had started D'andre Artis-Boone at QB tonight.

His numbers - - 8 of 14 for 97 yards with a TD and an INT

Instead, they began with Gabe Craigg and the offense took a while to find any type of traction. He was 5 of 11 for 15 yards with an INT.

The Bulldogs try an onside kick, but it is unsuccessful. So Oscar Smith should be able to run the clock out, barring a catastrophe.
 
Another 3 & out by Oscar Smith and King's Fork has the ball at their own 38 with 2:15 to go. It feels like the Tigers have hit the 'snooze' button, whereas the Bulldogs have continued to play.

The Bulldogs go down the seam to Karl Arline Jr. for a bomb, but it'll come back on a holding. My goodness, had that catch stood, the Tigers would be putting some starters back in the game here.

This now has become a penalty-fest with 2:06 to play as the Bulldogs have been called for THREE straight flags with 2:06 left.
 
Latest posts

