GAME OF THE WEEK: 10/18/24



King’s Fork (7-0) at Oscar Smith (7-0) . . . While Oscar Smith is 17-2 all-time against King’s Fork, the couple of wins were landmark ones for the Bulldogs. In 2017, they prevailed by a count of 29-23 in Suffolk to snap the 99-game Southeastern District winning streak of the Tigers in one of the more exciting finishes in program history. Last year’s matchup in the rain saw King’s Fork prevail 21-19 behind a masterful rushing performance from standout tailback JaVon Ford, who ran the ball a career-high 44 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns.



Even though the Tigers came up short a season ago in the matchup, a couple of their underclassmen nearly led a stunning comeback. Class of 2027 QB Lonnie Andrews III found Class of 2026 stud WR Travis Johnson for a highlight-reel 81-yard TD pass with 5:20 to go in regulation. Andrews III has completed nearly 64% of his passes so far this year for 1295 yards and a 12-2 TD/Int. ratio. Johnson, meanwhile, has 20 grabs for 333 yards and four scores as part of a dynamic receiving core that also includes Buffalo commit Alvin ‘Trey’ Joens.



The Oscar Smith running game has really been strong throughout this year with Brandon Nesbit (104Att. 755Yds. 14 TD’s) and sophomore Ty’jae Curtis, the Kempsville transfer, leading that effort. Finding running room on the King’s Fork defense is no easy duty, though. King’s Fork’s defensive front is very active with Brandon Jeune (49 tackles), edge rusher Joshua Pittman (6 sacks) and Ernest Jones (39 tackles) all making major contributions to their unbeaten start. On the back end, Reginald Davis (2 INT’s) and Zachary Walton are two confident defensive backs that Coach Anthony Joffrion and his staff believe in to make plays.



Oscar Smith’s defense comes in even hotter with four shutouts to date and allowing a mere four points per game. At linebacker, Malachi White (51 tackles) is flying around as a bona-fide playmaker. The defensive line is consistently getting pressure in opposing backfields with Na’Rod Jarvis and Jordan Rayner. Cincinnati commit Jahmari DeLoatch and Army pledge Jaden Dabbs are two of the leaders in a lockdown secondary, while junior Jayden Covil is enjoying a breakout year that includes a multi-INT game vs. Nansemond River.



For the Bulldogs to beat Oscar Smith yet again, they’ll need the passing game with QB D’andre Artis-Boone (41 of 59 for 420 yards, 6-3 TD/Int. ratio) to make timely conversions, especially on third down, since it’s doubtful Ford duplicates his 2023 masterpiece. That means they have to get some separation with their receivers, such as Jahmel Mackeyh (20Rec. 275Yds. 3 TD’s), Karl Arline Jr., Keontae Bumpers and Zy’Dare’yus Wynn. The Tigers want to maintain balance offensively and not put their o-line in a bind to where the Bulldogs can tee off with blitzes and force Andrews to have to throw upwards of 25+ times because it’ll take some of their running game of the equation.



Matt Hatfield Says – Oscar Smith 20-18

Coach Ed Young Says – King’s Fork 21-20