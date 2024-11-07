matthew328826
Greetings from Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg, where the undefaeted Lafayette Rams (9-0) play host to the unbeaten Poquoson Bull Islanders (9-0) in a showdown for tops in the Bay Rivers District.
Both have secured the No. 1 seed in their respective regions - Lafayette in 3A and Poquoson in 2A - so their playoff outlooks are solidified.
We'll have updates here on the LIVE Game Blog and via Twitter or 'X' as we now call it @hatfieldsports
To see our Full Preview + Picks, check out the VIP Board post, which is also pinned on our front page presently at this post.
Very warm night at around 70 degrees for this first Thursday of November 2024...
Captains meeting at mid-field and we'll be kicking off here soon...
