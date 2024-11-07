Poquoson gets the ball at their own 15 following the touchdown by Lafayette. Coach Elliott Duty goes to the razzle dazzle with a halfback toss with Dylan Bullard that's incomplete. Imagine some Islanders fans sitting in the stands across the way from me in the pressbox wanted pass interference. Supplying the coverage on the outside was Naye'Ron Hudson.



Cody Little rushes for a few yards and then Bullard busts an 18-yard run on 3rd & 3, the best play of the night offensively for Poquoson.



Big turnover from the Lafayette defense as the pressure off the edge comes on another trick play from the Poquoson offense. Dom Galacgac on a receiver / lateral pass got drilled - I believe by Sebastian Nix - and making the INT was Daniel Jackson of Lafayette.



Credit the Rams for being opportunistic, even after Poquoson popped a big play on them just a moment prior.



Following an incomplete pass, Brayden Smalls breaks off runs of +2 and +5 to set up 4th & 3 from the Poquoson 37. Coach Andy Linn uses a time-out with 1:52 to go in the first half.



Surprisingly, Linn decides to punt it instead of go for it and the punt is not that great - at least far from the previous one. It goes out of bounds.



Poquoson has it at their own 26 with 1:47 left in the half.