We've got ourselves an absolutely gorgeous 62-degree Saturday in the city of Hampton at Darling Stadium, where the reigning three-time State Champion Phoebus Phantoms (8-0) play host to the Warwick Raiders (9-0) in a much anticipated clash between Peninsula District title contenders.



We'll have updates here on the LIVE Game Blog and via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports



Before we kick, let's review our Preview from earlier on the V.I.P. Board...





Warwick (9-0) at Phoebus (8-0) . . . Not only do the Phantoms come in riding a 43-game winning streak that is the longest in all of Virginia, but Jeremy Blunt’s team has won 66 straight contests against Peninsula District foes. Their last loss to a PD member was on October 21, 2016 by a 15-0 margin at Todd Stadium to the Woodside Wolverines. Furthermore, Phoebus has dominated the series against the Warwick Raiders from Newport News, entering on a 25-game winning streak in the series with the last blemish being by a 10-7 margin in 2001. They followed up that regular season defeat that year with a 49-14 ousting of the Raiders in the playoffs, which began the first of their ten state titles in a span of 23 seasons.



For Warwick to secure just their 16th win in the series in 53 meetings, they know the offensive production must be better than what we saw in last year’s 10-2 loss to the Phantoms. Junior QB Saeed Williams Jr. has blossomed throwing the football for the Raiders, passing for 1183 yards and a 15-2 TD/Int. ratio to go with 11 rushing scores. In fact, last week he accounted for all seven scores – four by air and three via ground – in a 49-0 demolition of Hampton. He’s got a nice blend of targets with lanky Dakota Brodus (18Rec. 400Yds. 8 TD’s), shifty Keon Batts and speedy Julio Carrecter. Both Batts and Carrecter have enjoyed 3-TD games this year.



The Phoebus defense can be smothering as they’ve notched 12 shutouts over the past two seasons, including three straight entering this matchup. They limited Highland Springs to just a couple of first downs in a mighty impressive 23-7 road victory to open the season that marks their closest battle to date. The Phantoms two other closest contests besides that one were a 37-3 rout of rival Hampton and commanding 56-21 running clock win over Bethel, where they erased a second quarter deficit to dominate the second half.



Coming in, the Phantoms are giving up just 4.3 points per game and they thrive at each level with All-State performers at linebacker in Kaleb Tillery and the hard-hitting Brenden Thompson. On the back end, Delaware commit Noah Jefferson had a 2-INT game against Hampton and NC Central commit Nijay Gay continues to perform well in his new role at corner this year. In the trenches, Howard University commit Markus Hopson is one of the best leaders in the entire state on the line.



Warwick has the makeup on defense to gives a potent Phoebus offense that puts up 46.5 points per game some issues. That’s because the Raiders, who have outscored opponents 442-28 on the year (an average of 49-3 per game) are extremely tough up front, anchored by Class of 2026 stud Christian Corbin and Du’Wuane Skipwith in the middle of the d-line. Behind them, linebackers Xavier Carter and I’Ziah Emery are dependable tacklers with 70 and 69 total stops, respectively. Plus, even without 4-Star talent and Maryland commit Messiah Delhomme patrolling the secondary, the Raiders have seen Jaden Gilliam (5 INT’s) step up as a takeaway threat and Tracy Pope (9 sacks) rise to the occasion in chasing opposing QB’s so that big completions aren’t made down the field.



A season ago, the only touchdown scored in this matchup was by Phoebus tailback Davion Roberts, nicknamed ‘The Bull.’ Roberts ran for 1509 yards and 29 TD’s last season and should be counted on to get those tough yards on second and third downs to extend drives. When Phoebus has to make a play in the passing game, they are confident in sophomore Maurikus Banks, who last year as a ninth grader threw an 86-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the State Championship game to beat Salem. This will undoubtedly be the fiercest defense that Banks has seen, given that Warwick has 14 shutouts over the past two seasons, including six this year. Only one team over the past two seasons has scored more than 14 points on Warwick and that was Maury in their 48-20 triumph in the 2023 Region 5B Finals.



Look for this to be another tight, low-scoring battle that’s decided by field position, the turnover margin if any significant miscues occur and perhaps a special teams play where a long return or blocked kick can swing momentum in a major way. Until the reigning three-time State Champs from Ireland Street get knocked off, it’s hard to pick against them in a big game.



Matt Hatfield Says – Phoebus 14-13

Coach Ed Young Says – Phoebus 24-14