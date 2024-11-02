ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Warwick (9-0) at Phoebus (8-0)

We've got ourselves an absolutely gorgeous 62-degree Saturday in the city of Hampton at Darling Stadium, where the reigning three-time State Champion Phoebus Phantoms (8-0) play host to the Warwick Raiders (9-0) in a much anticipated clash between Peninsula District title contenders.

We'll have updates here on the LIVE Game Blog and via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports

Before we kick, let's review our Preview from earlier on the V.I.P. Board...


Warwick (9-0) at Phoebus (8-0) . . . Not only do the Phantoms come in riding a 43-game winning streak that is the longest in all of Virginia, but Jeremy Blunt’s team has won 66 straight contests against Peninsula District foes. Their last loss to a PD member was on October 21, 2016 by a 15-0 margin at Todd Stadium to the Woodside Wolverines. Furthermore, Phoebus has dominated the series against the Warwick Raiders from Newport News, entering on a 25-game winning streak in the series with the last blemish being by a 10-7 margin in 2001. They followed up that regular season defeat that year with a 49-14 ousting of the Raiders in the playoffs, which began the first of their ten state titles in a span of 23 seasons.

For Warwick to secure just their 16th win in the series in 53 meetings, they know the offensive production must be better than what we saw in last year’s 10-2 loss to the Phantoms. Junior QB Saeed Williams Jr. has blossomed throwing the football for the Raiders, passing for 1183 yards and a 15-2 TD/Int. ratio to go with 11 rushing scores. In fact, last week he accounted for all seven scores – four by air and three via ground – in a 49-0 demolition of Hampton. He’s got a nice blend of targets with lanky Dakota Brodus (18Rec. 400Yds. 8 TD’s), shifty Keon Batts and speedy Julio Carrecter. Both Batts and Carrecter have enjoyed 3-TD games this year.

The Phoebus defense can be smothering as they’ve notched 12 shutouts over the past two seasons, including three straight entering this matchup. They limited Highland Springs to just a couple of first downs in a mighty impressive 23-7 road victory to open the season that marks their closest battle to date. The Phantoms two other closest contests besides that one were a 37-3 rout of rival Hampton and commanding 56-21 running clock win over Bethel, where they erased a second quarter deficit to dominate the second half.

Coming in, the Phantoms are giving up just 4.3 points per game and they thrive at each level with All-State performers at linebacker in Kaleb Tillery and the hard-hitting Brenden Thompson. On the back end, Delaware commit Noah Jefferson had a 2-INT game against Hampton and NC Central commit Nijay Gay continues to perform well in his new role at corner this year. In the trenches, Howard University commit Markus Hopson is one of the best leaders in the entire state on the line.

Warwick has the makeup on defense to gives a potent Phoebus offense that puts up 46.5 points per game some issues. That’s because the Raiders, who have outscored opponents 442-28 on the year (an average of 49-3 per game) are extremely tough up front, anchored by Class of 2026 stud Christian Corbin and Du’Wuane Skipwith in the middle of the d-line. Behind them, linebackers Xavier Carter and I’Ziah Emery are dependable tacklers with 70 and 69 total stops, respectively. Plus, even without 4-Star talent and Maryland commit Messiah Delhomme patrolling the secondary, the Raiders have seen Jaden Gilliam (5 INT’s) step up as a takeaway threat and Tracy Pope (9 sacks) rise to the occasion in chasing opposing QB’s so that big completions aren’t made down the field.

A season ago, the only touchdown scored in this matchup was by Phoebus tailback Davion Roberts, nicknamed ‘The Bull.’ Roberts ran for 1509 yards and 29 TD’s last season and should be counted on to get those tough yards on second and third downs to extend drives. When Phoebus has to make a play in the passing game, they are confident in sophomore Maurikus Banks, who last year as a ninth grader threw an 86-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the State Championship game to beat Salem. This will undoubtedly be the fiercest defense that Banks has seen, given that Warwick has 14 shutouts over the past two seasons, including six this year. Only one team over the past two seasons has scored more than 14 points on Warwick and that was Maury in their 48-20 triumph in the 2023 Region 5B Finals.

Look for this to be another tight, low-scoring battle that’s decided by field position, the turnover margin if any significant miscues occur and perhaps a special teams play where a long return or blocked kick can swing momentum in a major way. Until the reigning three-time State Champs from Ireland Street get knocked off, it’s hard to pick against them in a big game.

Matt Hatfield Says – Phoebus 14-13
Coach Ed Young Says – Phoebus 24-14
 
By the way, you can watch this Phoebus / Warwick battle LIVE and archived through our friends at the Hampton Media Network on YouTube at the link below:



It's Phoebus ball to start at their own 13, but then at their own 8 after a 5-yard penalty. The first run play for Davion Roberts get no gain with a firm hit by Trayshawn Henry, who later makes his presence felt on this opening series.

A quick completion by sophomore QB Maurikus Banks to WR Trenton Mitchell gets 10 back. However, on 3rd & 5, the pass by Banks over the middle to his intended target is jarred loose by Henry. What a start for the 5-8, 171 senior DB.

Phoebus punts it away and Warwick has very fine field position, just how Coach Corey Hairston envisioned it, for their first series at the Phantoms 44 with 10:07 left in this opening period.
 
After an incomplete, Raiders junior QB Saeed Williams Jr. finds big-sized receiving target Dakota Brodus for a gain of 10 through the air to move the sticks. The run game with Williams gets nothing on the next first down from the 34-yard line with a strong hit by corner Nijay Gay, then it's a loss of 1 with LB Brenden Thompson and DB Trenton Mitchell cleaning him up.

Following a 5-yard penalty, Warwick is forced to go to the air on 3rd & 16 from the Phantoms 40. That's where Dior Hatchett breaks up the pass over the middle that's intended for WR Julio Carrecter.

Warwick's punt bounces into the end zone for a touchback, so the Phantoms will have it at their own 20 with 7:39 to go in the first quarter.
 
Jaylen Jordan and Cartier Carey eventually tackle Phoebus RB Davion Roberts, but not after a gain of 6. Coach Jeremy Blunt and his staff get creative with Roberts, this time putting him in motion from the receiver spot and use him for a jet sweep that gets up to the 32 for a gain of 6. At the conclusion of the play, a 15-yard penalty on Warwick will push them close to midfield at their own 47.

Roberts then catches a pass in the flat area and rumbles ahead for 11 yards to the Warwick 42. The Phoebus offense looks much crisper on this series with the o-line getting good movement up front as well.
 
Sophomore QB Maurikus Banks breaks off a 39-yard run down to the 3 of Warwick and right now the Phantoms are playing with that Championship swagger. It appears that RB Davion Roberts is able to muscle his way in for a 3-yard TD as his helmet is ripped off, but the officials throw a flag, huddled up and say he was not in and they place it at the 1 with a penalty on the Raiders.

Banks looks to sneak it in from a yard out, but another penalty - this time a false start - pushes them back 5. From there, it's Trenton Mitchell running for 5 yards to get them back to that spot. Du'Wuane Skipwith and Jaylen Jordan stop Banks on 2nd & Goal to bring up 3rd & Goal from the 1.

Before the crucial 3rd & Goal play with 4:34 to go in the opening period, it'll be a time-out called by Jeremy Blunt. Remember, Roberts had his helmet came off a few plays ago, but he's now back in for this key play.
 


Feed those linemen !! And not just pancakes either. Markus Hopson - one of my favorite players to interview by the way - starts at center for the Phantoms and also plays an integral role on defense. That drive right there is without a doubt the best any team has enjoyed on a stout Warwick defense that is allowing just 3.1 points per game this season.

Warwick begins at their own 46 following a 24-yard kickoff return from Julio Carrecter. A run with QB Saeed Williams Jr. only gains a yard as Troy Solomona and LB Kaleb Tillery are right there ready to crunch on defense.

Javyon Overbey make a big hit on the quick screen pass, limiting Warwick to a gain of a yard on 3rd & 8. With pressure coming from Brandon Romero-Jackson on 3rd & 8, the Phantoms flush Williams out of the pocket and Tillery makes a splendid INT along the sideline.

Ball back to Phoebus at their own 44 with 3:01 to go in the opening period, leading 7-0 and with lots of momentum building.
 
That sophomore QB Maurikus Banks for Phoebus is making things happen with his feet today, breaking off a 9-yard run. That gives him nearly 50 yards rushing on just a few attempts. Compared to last year, the Phantoms look, at least so far, way more solid in blocking this incredibly tough Warwick defensive front.

Coach Jeremy Blunt will use his second time-out, with 1:59 to go in the opening period, before 2nd & 1 from the Warwick 47. Davion Roberts gets 3 yards to move the chains. Then it's Trenton Mitchell for a short gain and no gain on second down because LB's Xavier Carter and I'Ziah Emery bite down without any bodies to have to shed in terms of blockers.

 
Phoebus extends the drive, converting the 2nd & 9 play with a screen pass from QB Maurikus Banks to RB Davion Roberts, who now has more receiving yards (22) than rushing yards (12). They stay creative with versatile weapon Trenton Mitchell, who gains 5 on a sweep.

Warwick's defense is really good for a reason and they adjust, stringing out Banks a couple plays later on 3rd & 4 from the 16 for a sack that is registered by Tracy Pope.

Since a player on the special teams unit is not on the field for the 4th & 16 play from the 28, the Phantoms are forced to burn their final time-out of the first half - with 8:54 to go in the second quarter - to avoid a 5-yard delay of game penalty. This field goal is no easy one from 45 yards out, but an important one from Farriss Knight to try to make it a two-score advantage.
 


Does that miss, along with the stand by the defense forcing the field goal try, give the Raiders a jolt? They really need it on offense to at the very least tilt field position and keep Phoebus from getting the ball back quickly.

After a short gain of 2 on first down, Warwick watches QB Saeed Williams Jr. scramble for 18 yards, but the Raiders got flagged for a helmet to helmet penalty. That 15-yard infraction pushes them back to their own 23 for second down.

Nijay Gay blankets WR Julio Carrecter on the 2nd & 7 play, but the refs throw a flag at the conclusion of it and it's a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct to give the Raiders a fresh set of downs. Short completion to Keon Batts for 2 gets the Raiders to their own 40. Right now, Warwick needs to pick up the pace offensively and see if they can get the Phantoms out of position.
 


Cam Glenn had gained 6 yards on 2nd & 8, then the Phoebus defense buckled down for both the third down and fourth down plays.

Tell you what - - Brenden Thompson is one of the more ferocious hitters around the entire '757' area code and state for that matter. Watched him unload on a Salem player in a preseason scrimamge last year and he's an All-State performer for a reason. Reminds me of some of the heat seeking missile plays that LoVante' Battle (who went to UVA) used to deliver for the Phoebus Championship defenses around 2008 in that safety / linebacker role.

Warwick's defense appears to force a 3 & out with some good hits from I'Ziah Emery, Jaylen Jordan and company. The Phantoms didn't help themselves with a 5-yard flag to start the series, taking them from the Warwick 46 to their own 49. From there, Davion Roberts didn't get much running room on a pitch and a third down pass was incomplete.

A running into the kicker penalty is thrown. Remember, that's a 5-yarder, not a 15-yarder like roughing that would've resulted in a fresh set of downs on the 4th & 11. Phoebus will decline the penalty because Warwick is at their own 3 now with 4:43 before half-time.
 
Warwick is starting to figure things out a bit offensively. Cameron Glenn busts off a crucial 15-yard run to get them out of danger area from their own 3 to the 18. Two plays later, it's Julio Carrecter showing off his elusiveness with a 12-yard reception to move the chains again versus this extremely physical and aggressive Phoebus defense. Keon Batts catches a screen to gain six on first down, but a pass over the middle is dropped on 2nd & 4.

Now here is a very big 3rd & 4 play for Warwick, where they cannot avoid a negative play like a sack or turnover.
 


I'm not sure which was the better play - - the INT by LB Brenden Thompson, where he tipped it in the air to himself and made the play OR the head-tapping TD reception by 6-foot-4, 210-pound wideout Romeir Smith. Earlier, Smith was the player not in on special teams that cost them a time-out. Needless to say, he MORE than made up for it with that highlight-reel TD catch.

It'll be real interesting to see how Warwick responds to this type of deficit, their largest since the Region 5B Finals last year on Thanksgiving weekend to eventual Class 5 State Champ Maury.
 


Boy, did Warwick need that or what? The Phoebus assistant coaches are livid here in the pressbox that they kicked to the explosive No. 4, Julio Carrecter. Earlier in his prep career, Carrecter once played for the Phantoms.

Now to make this even more ironic and wild - - the guy wearing No. 7 for Phoebus, Tyree Diggs, nearly runs that kickoff back to the house before losing his footing at the 45. Diggs used to play at Warwick and is now with the Phantoms.

It's two-minute drill operating time for the Phoebus offense.
 
Phoebus is off to a nice start with this two-minute drill, getting completions from QB Maurikus Banks to Delaware commit Noah Jefferson for 6 and then one for 7 yards to Tyree Diggs. Davion Roberts runs for 8 down to the Warwick 34 with 1:13 to go in the first half.

The Phantoms go for the gusto - - a pass in the end zone that is deflected and amazingly caught by Romeir Smih for a touchdown... BUT...

After the celebrating is done, the Phantoms realize it's a holding penalty that wipes out the score. Huge break for the visiting Raiders.

Banks scrambles for 6 and then Mhakyi Hill hauls in a 7-yard pass on 3rd & 6 to move the chains. Now, the Phantoms are out of time-outs, so they have to continue to act quickly here to get in field goal range or have a shot at the end zone before intermission.

Another completion, this one to Smith after almost getting picked off with Julio Carrecter trying to jump the route, gains 8. Mysteriously to me, Warwick burns a time-out with 33 seconds to go in the half. Not sure why Warwick would use the time-out there because they're helping Phoebus in a sense, indirectly. A dropped pass stops the clock before 3rd & 2 from the 23. The Phantoms move the sticks again with Romeir Smith on a catch for 5.

Following an incomplete, the Phantoms have 2nd & 10 from the 18 of Warwick with 11 seconds to go.
 
Running out of time, the Phantoms get a completion over the middle to WR Noah Jefferson for 12 yards. Referee spots the ball and Phoebus is able to spike it with about two seconds left to run out the kicker for a field goal try.
 


Stats coming in a bit....

Phoebus has seemingly been in control with superb linebacker play + nice passing from QB Maurikus Banks in moving the ball quite well on offense, but a couple of special teams breakdowns have plagued them thus far, otherwise they'd be ahad by more than 7. And Warwick gets the ball to begin the 2nd half.
 
Stats at the Half:

Phoebus 14:
Maurikus Banks - 12-16 for 119Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 5Car. 42Yds.
Davion Roberts - 9Car. 24Yds; 2Rec. 22Yds.
Romeir Smith - 3Rec. 45Yds. TD
Trenton Mitchell - 2Rec. 19Yds; 3Car. 11Yds; 4 Tackles, 0.5 TFL
Noah Jefferson - 2Rec. 18Yds.
Tyree Diggs - 2Rec. 8Yds.
Brenden Thompson - 4 Tackles, 1.5 TFL, INT
Kaleb Tillery - INT

Phantoms - 34 plays for 197 total yards (12-16 for 119 yards passing; 18 rushes for 78 yards); 4 penalties for 30 yards; 0 turnovers


Warwick 7:
Saeed Williams Jr. - 5-11 for 31Yds. 0-2 TD/Int. ratio; 7Car. 18Yds.
Julio Carrecter - 1Rec. 12Yds.
Dakota Brodus - 1Rec. 10Yds.
Keon Batts - 2Rec. 8Yds.
Cameron Glenn - 2Car. 21Yds.
I'Ziah Emery - 8 Tackles (6 Solo)
Xavier Carter - 6 Tackles (5 Solo)

Raiders - 21 plays for 72 total yards (5-11 for 31 yards passing, 2 intercepts; 10 rushes for 41 yards); 6 penalties for 45 yards; 2 turnovers
 
Warwick begins with the football to start the third quarter at their own 39. Quarterback Saeed Williams Jr. hits Amari Levisy on a stop route that gains six yards. On 2nd & 4, it's RB Cameron Glenn running through the pile to move the chains to the Phoebus 49.

Williams on the QB keeper gains 4 more, but has to come out for the next play because his helmet pops off. That takes the pass element out of the equation for second down, where Glenn gains just one. However, Williams returns for 3rd & 5 and runs with confidence for + 9 to the Phoebus 35.

A 35-yard TD run by Cam Glenn will come back on a holding penalty. That pushes the Raiders back to the 45 of the Phantoms.

Coach Corey Hairston knows how pivotal is to get points out of this series, whether it's a TD or a field goal. Preferably, he'd like the first one to have a shot at tying this score up in the period.
 
Faced with 3rd & 18 from the Phoebus 43, triggerman Saeed Williams Jr. of Warwick is unabel to connect along the sideline with Julio Carrecter, who came up limping on the play. Can't quite tell what the injury is, but the Raiders are now punting it back to Phoebus, hoping to pin them inside their own 15.

The punt is not that good at all bt the Raiders, sailing out of bounds as it got hung up on the wind for just 13 yards to the PHS 30. That's where the Phantoms take over with a 14-7 lead with 8:46 to go in the third quarter.
 
Noah Jefferson isn't a blazer out at receiver, but he does move well and was patient after the catch to navigate his way for 10 yards on the reception from QB Maurikus Banks. Nice look out of that trips left formation to the near side.

Runs of +2 and +5 by Davion Roberts brings up 3rd & 7 at their own 47 for Phoebus. The shotgun snap comes to Banks and he's dropped for a loss by Warwick LB Xavier Carter on what looked to be some type of read option play. The blocking up front broke down too quickly for the QB to make something happen. It's only a loss of 1, but the Phantoms will be punting it away after a time-out is called by the Raiders with 6:17 to go in the third quarter.
 
A bad snap goes flying backwards, where the Phoebus punter just downs it at his own 18-yard line.

It's now a golden opportunity for Warwick, with 6:11 to go in the third quarter, and in the red zone for the first time today against the Phantoms defense. After an incomplete pass, the Raiders keep it on the ground with Cam Glenn, gaining three as he's tripped up by two-way lineman stud Markus Hopson.

A heady scramble on 3rd & 10 by Saeed Williams Jr. as he gains 11 yards to the far sideline, alertly finding the sticks. Warwick decides to go unbalanced from a formation standpoint and Glenn powers ahead for 3 to the 4-yard line.

Warwick burns its second time-out of the half with 4:45 to go in the third period, facing 2nd & Goal. At this point, inside the 5, it feels like Warwick will probably go for it if they have to on fourth down, barring any negative play on either third or fourth down as opposed to trying the field goal to pull within 14-10.

To me, you play power, big boy football with that large o-line and running the rock.
 
Warwick gains 2 with QB Saeed Williams Jr. on 2nd & Goal to create 3rd & Goal from the Phoebus 2, but then Dior Hatchett and Kaleb Tillery drop him for a loss of 5, in part because a low snap from shotgun never gave him a chance to get outside.

Out comes the kicking unit, which is a wise decision to take the points in my opinion...
 


That's a major deal to get those points for Warwick, now giving them belief they can hang around and win this thing in crunch time.

Phoebus begins at their own 21 with 3:15 to go in the third quarter and after an incomplete pass the Warwick run defense does its job. They limit Davion Roberts to just a gain of 3. A quick screen to Tyree Diggs is sniffed out by Xavier Carter. Both Carter and I'Ziah Emery have been terrific today, combining for 19 total tackles by my count so far.

Another Phoebus is coming with 2:09 to go in the third period and this time the snap is a lot better. It takes a hop, fielded at the 17-yard line by Julio Carrecter, who tries to reverse his field, but Otis Howard drops him for a loss.
 
It's a quick 3 & out for the Warwick offense on their third possession of this third period. They gain 4 on the ground with Cam Glenn, but the superb linebacker play continues whether it's the Warwick defense on the field or Phoebus. Kaleb Tillery was in on the stop behind the lin of scrimmage.

Staring at another 3rd down passing situation, the Raiders have Saeed Williams Jr. drop back to pass and he's sacked by Troy Solmona. Punting time for the Raiders...
 
Maurikus Banks scoots outside on the QB keeper for 5 yards to the Warwick 19 on first down. Running with a low center of gravity, Davion Roberts - known as "The Bull" - is able to move the chains down to the Raiders 8-yard line.

However, the Warwick defense stiffens again - - with I'Ziah Emery getting a tackle and real crucial stop coming on 3rd & Goal from the 2 being a stop by junior DB Jaeson Disnew when RB Davion Roberts slipped while getting the handoff.

Phoebus now is trying a field goal, following a penalty, that backed them up to the Warwick 9.
 


The adventures on special teams continue for the Phantoms, and if they are unable to hold on and win this one, it'll haunt them.

Warwick gets a good drive starter with QB Saeed Williams Jr. completing a pass underneath to Julio Carrecter for 13 yards. Following a 3-yard run from Cam Glenn, the Raiders get called for a holding penalty. Only a 2-yard run from Glenn on the 2nd and long play. Running on this Phoebus defense feels next to impossible at times unless you have a top-tier threat from the backfield.

Protection breaks down on 3rd & 15 for Warwick, which watches QB Saeed Williams Jr. just throw it away.

Possession No. 5 of the second half for Phoebus begins at their own 40 with 6:56 to go in regulation.
 
As I'Ziah Emery makes unofficially his 12th total tackle of the afternoon, a holding penalty is called on the reigning three-time State Champion Phantoms. Phoebus tries a reverse pass that is incomplete. They might not want to get too cute in this spot, looking at 2nd & 10 from their own 30. Another penalty on Phoebus - this time a false start - will back them up 5 more.

Warwick still has enough time here, even with just one time-out. Their offense has not done a whole lot, so tilting field position for their next possession.

A great gain for Phoebus on a wheel route with QB Maurikus Banks to RB Davion Roberts picks up 22 yards to give them a convertable - no, not a car, let me change that... - a mangeable third down situation. However, the 3rd & 3 pass on what looked to be an out route is broken up by Cartier Carey. Really fine play by the Warwick DB.

Win or lose - - I'm quite impressed with the battle by the Raiders in this one and what they've done all season long, especially considering they saw their marquee player, 4-Star ATH and Maryland commit Messiah Delhomme, suffer a broken leg back in May. Many Raiders fans will wonder what if they had him...

Nonetheless, the Raiders are getting the ball back as Phoebus is punting it away with a 14-10 lead with 5:42 to go.
 
A 15-yard personal foul penalty on Phoebus gets Warwick closer to midfield, at their own 40. After an incomplete pass, tailback Niz'john Humphrey gains 7 on the ground. Their 3rd & 3 pass along the far sideline is incomplete, broken up by Phantoms DB Trenton Mitchell.

A bit surprised that Warwick Coach Corey Hairston is leaving the offense out there with 4:49 to go on 4th & 3. With 1 time-out though, he's taking the chance from his own 47...
 


One of the gutsiest plays I've seen and major props to WR Keon Batts, who gave the defensive back covering him a head fake move to his left and then bolted right on what was a deep post. Throw was on the money by Saeed Williams, too.

The Warwick fans are celebrating like they never have before as this could go down as one of their biggest moments - and comebacks - ever.

But the Phantoms are three-time defending State Champs for a reason, riding a 43-game winning streak. They won't go quietly into the night.
 
Phoebus has it at their own 20 following the touchback that came moments after the stunning fourth down touchdown. A quick pass of 4 yards to Romeir Smith. Avion Rodriguez hurries the Maurikus Banks pass on 2nd & 6 that is incomplete.

On 3rd & 8, Banks looks to scramble and ends up losing his footing. Tracy Pope tags him down for a loss of 2.

Phoebus burns a time-out with 3:21 to go before 4th & 8 from their own 22.
 


I'm speechless at that throw and catch with Maurikus Banks to Romeir Smith, who remarkably managed to make as clutch a catch as you can in a Championship-level game.

Quick completion to Tyree Diggs for 5 and run by Davion Roberts for 6 as them at the 11 of Warwick. After an incomplete, mammoth DT Christian Corbin stops Roberts for just two yards. It'll be 3rd & 8 from the WHS 9.

We've got lots of drama here at Darling!!
 


This game has more than lived up to the hype and delivered. Facing a tricky 3rd & 8, knowing in the back of the mind that his team has missed three field goals on the day, Maurikus Banks shows the poise and finds the junior Mhakyi Hill in the end zone - with a little bit of traffic we might add - for the go-ahead touchdown.

Do we have more late-game excitement? Well, Warwick certainly hopes so in order to stop the win streak at 43 for the Phantoms with 1:28 to go.
 


Saeed Williams Jr. dropped back to throw and Trenton Mitchell gets the pick-six to put it away for Phoebus, which will now make it 44 in a row and 67 consecutive over PD foes.

So many crazy plays, but this one will probably be remembered for the improbable 56-yard reception on 4th & 8 with just over three minutes to go by Romeir Smith. Without that play, Warwick might've been able to get out of here and end their 25-game losing streak in this series.

Heck of a battle by these two teams, each with designs on making title runs with Phoebus out of Region 4A and Warwick in 5B.
 
