



Statistically, this one has been one-sided in the early going. Warwick can change that in one play, though. It won't be this one, though.



Looks like a pair of Commodores - junior LB Isaiah 'Ike' Simmons and DE Ari Watford, a Clemson commit, were two of the defenders that I believe brought QB Saeed Williams Jr. A great stunt call from DC Mike Privott and the Commodores to make that play and get off the field yet again.



Maury's next series starts at their own 35 with just over 11 minutes to go in the second quarter. Tayshawn Branche rips off runs of 10 yards and then 7 yards to get them over midfield. However, Christian Corbin gets to QB Au'Tori Newkirk, who ends up just getting rid of it and an intentional grounding call backs the Commodores up back to their own territory. A comeback route to Kendall Daniels gains 11 on 3rd & 20, but a Warwick player loses his cool and gets called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.



So instead of Maury having to make a decision on 4th & 9 - to go for it or punt - now the Commodores have it in Warwick territory with a fresh set of downs.