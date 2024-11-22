matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 15,564
-
- 794
-
- 113
We'll be Blogging LIVE from Powhatan Field in Norfolk with kick-off set for 7 PM EST on Friday, November 22, 2024 as the defending Class 5 State Champion Maury Commodores (11-0) put their 26-game winning streak on the line against the visiting Warwick Raiders (10-1), the No. 4 seed in the Region 5B playoffs.
Updates can be found here + via Twitter or 'X' this evening @hatfieldsports
Updates can be found here + via Twitter or 'X' this evening @hatfieldsports