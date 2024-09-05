With the running game neutralized, Bethel is forced to go to the air and Derek Fisher is interceted by the lanky 6'5" DB Dakota Brodus of Warwick.



The Raiders are in prime field position again, at their own 45 with 8:38 till half-time. Amari Levisy moves the sticks on a 14-yard catch from QB Saeed Williams. Just a few plays later on 3rd & 7 from the 38, it's Keon Batts laying out along the sideline for a gain of 8 on a pass from Williams.



The drive stalls for Warwick, though. They end up trying a 37-yard field goal that is no good, but because Bethel gets called for a running into the kicker penalty, it extends the series. Roughing is just a 5-yarder, whereas running into is a 15-yard infraction. So Warwick will bring the offense back out for 4th & 6 from the Bethel 15.



Oddly enough, they change QB's for this 4th down play and it's RaiQuan Edlow, who appears to be sacked Trytin Whitlock. However, personal fouls on each side means they replay the down. Edlow then gets sacked by Kordell Davis.



A much-needed stop by the Bethel defense, giving the ball back to their offense from their own 26 with 4:53 until intermission.