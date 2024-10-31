Greetings from Darling Stadium on this Halloween Night, where the Hampton Crabbers (6-3) play host to the Bethel Bruins (5-3) in a key Peninsula District matchup.



We'll have updates here tonight + on Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports



Below, you can see our Prediction & Snapshot Preview on the game...





Bethel (5-3) at Hampton (6-3) . . . This Halloween matchup will have some playoff implications for each with the Crabbers trying to secure the No. 2 seed in Region 4A and the Bruins aiming to be no worse than the No. 6 seed in Region 5B. Tailback Amari Pryear (1077 yards, 18 TD’s rushing) has raised his level of playing during Bethel’s four-game winning streak. His o-line with Seveon Gilbert, Xavier Tisdale, Caleb Smith, TJ Ricks and Ethan Wiggins are creating nice running room. Sophomores at QB in Derek Fisher and Jayden Short at WR give them two more weapons on offense to keep defenses honest.



To deny Bethel of its best season since finishing 8-3 overall in 2012, the Crabbers will need to tackle a lot better on defense than they did in last week’s 49-0 loss to Warwick. One game prior, sophomore QB Marcus Chapman connected 11 of 15 passes for 215 yards and 5 TD’s for Hampton in its 40-point triumph over Menchville. Junior WR/DB Casey Lassiter could be an x-factor in this one for the Crabbers on either side of the ball. Lassiter had three takeaways against Heritage, including a pick-six, and he found the end zone four times vs. Denbigh.



Matt Hatfield Says – Bethel 23-21

Coach Ed Young Says – Hampton 23-21