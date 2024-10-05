ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Hampton (4-1) at Phoebus (4-0)

Greetings from sunny Darling Stadium on this 76-degree day as we have a good one with a nice crowd as the Hampton Crabbers (4-1) take on their archrival, the reigning three-time State Champion Phoebus Phantoms (4-0).

Updates will be posted here

Before we get started with Hampton beginning with possession, let's get to our breakdown and Picks...


Hampton (4-1) at Phoebus (4-0) . . . Just think what a monumental matchup this game used to be inside the Peninsula District, around the Hampton Roads area and across the entire state of Virginia? We’re talking about arguably the two most storied programs in the Commonwealth. Hampton has won 17 state titles with 12 of them under the legendary Mike Smith among his 506 wins. The Crabbers fell off a bit towards the end of Smith’s tenure, which started in 1971 and ended in 2021. One of his assistants, Woodrow Wilson, took over and they went from 3-8 in 2022 to 7-5 last year and now sitting in a position to potentially match or exceed that total.

While Hampton was the team of the 1990’s, the Phantoms have been the program of the 2000’s with ten state titles since 2001 and well on their way to making 24 straight seasons in which they’ve advanced in the playoff, should they do so as expected here this year. The Phantoms are in pursuit of a four-peat, something they did back in 2008-11 and now can accomplish with two of those crowns coming in Class 3 and a pair at the Class 4 level. Coach Jeremy Blunt has carried on the tradition established by the late great Bill Dee, then Stan Sexton and now aiming to bring his alma mater their ninth straight win the rivalry series.

Phoebus didn’t play its best brand of football in last week’s 56-21 romp of Bethel, trailing by a count of 21-14 until they tied the score with 1:07 to go until half-time. One can expect that their defense – featuring hard-nosed vets like Markus Hopson (Howard commit) on the line, LB’s Kaleb Tillery and Brenden Thompson, and DB’s Nijay Gay and Noah Jefferson (Delaware pledge) – to raise their intensity level for this one. That will make it a tall order for one of the better sophomore QB’s in the area in Marcus Chapman, directing a Crabbers attack that is putting up a more than respectable 39 points per game.

Offensively, Phoebus is no slouch themselves in averaging 41.5 PPG, highlighted by their ultra-impressive 23-7 road win at Highland Springs to start the season. Their tenth grader at QB, Maurikus Banks, is quite a talent and he’s got a terrific supporting cast, which includes a running back in Davion Roberts that remains somewhat underrated, in spite of the fact he had 29 TD’s as a junior. The Hampton defense, which gave up 41 points in a loss to King George, will have to hold up and outside of the takeaways from Casey Lassiter at DB (5 INT’s in the first three games), they need some more playmakers at each level to solidify this unit as the playoffs approach.

Phoebus hasn’t lost a game to a Peninsula District foe since 2016 when they were blanked by Woodside, 15-0, on October 21. That means they’ve won 62 straight Peninsula District games, 61 of which have been in the regular season. Hampton will have to put forth a near flawless performance, and get some help with the Phantoms under-performing like they did for a half vs. Bethel, to put that streak in jeopardy.

Matt Hatfield Says – Phoebus 42-12
Coach Ed Young Says – Phoebus 40-6
 


Hampton had a decent drive working to start with QB Marcus Chapman directing their offense that is putting up 39 points per game. They began at their own 27 with 11:51 to go in the opening period and Chapman's first two passes were complete - 11 yards to Sidney Johnson and 9 to DAvion Perry. However, the running game couldn't get much working against this strong Phoebus defensive front, anchored by Markus Hopson and Nathaniel Anthony on the line along with Kaleb Tillery and Brenden Thompson at linebacker.

A couple of Phoebus penalties helped Hampton get in striking range, facing a 4th & 2 from the Phoebus 38. That's where Tillery and Anthony made the stop for loss.

On the first play from scrimmage, the Phantoms take a deep shot and it pays off with Maurikus Banks finding Noah Jefferson, who then tippy-toes the sideline to stay in and race to the end zone for six points.
 


An important response for Hampton to get points out of that drive with a 26-yard field goal from Abraham Geremew.

The big play on the drive came on 2nd & 16, following a false start penalty, as QB Marcus Chapman hits Davion Perry for a 55-yard completion. The Phoebus defense bent a bit, but did not break as they have multiple tackles for loss so far in this opening period, including a sack from Jonathan Rogers.

The second offensive possession for Phoebus starts at their own 34 with 3:53 to go in the opening period. A 9-yard run from Davion Roberts gets them near midfield, but moments later it's a sack by Nyzir Holloman of the Hampton defense to bring up 3rd & 19 from their own 25.

Sophomore QB Maurikus Banks is able to find lots of running room on a scramble on 3rd & 19, good enough for 22 yards as they inch closer to midfield. Roberts gets a 4-yard run, then the Hampton defense - with Devan Anthony - reads the sweep play with Noah Jefferson to bring up 3rd & 6 from the Crabbers 49 as we near a minute left in this pening period.
 
A pass interference on a Hampton defensive back keeps the drive going for Phoebus when the Crabbers thought they might have a stop on 3rd & 6 around midfield. Runs of +3 by QB Maurikus Banks and +3 from RB Davion 'Bull' Roberts will set up 3rd & 4 from the Crabbers 23 when the second quarter commences.

Hampton's defense has come up with a few shoe-string tackles in this one, though they'll need to hold firm before the break to keep their confidence high.
 


This is certainly two-down territory for Jeremy Blunt's Phantoms, who could take a shot through the air if they want. King George definitely did a month ago on a Saturday in this venue on their way to scoring 41 on the Crabbers.
 
Phoebus is content to keep it on the ground with Davion Roberts, moving the chains via a 10-yard run on 3rd & 4 and then getting closer to paydirty on a 7-yard burst.

Love that Jeremy Blunt and his coaches are rewarding his lineman, affectionately known as the "Pancake Boys," by putting them in the backfield to run the ball. They did it two weeks ago with Howard commit Markus Hopson scoring a rushing touchdown against Heritage. Today, they try to get Nathaniel Anthony one, but he's stopped just short of the end zone on a 5-yard run to the 1.

It's likely Bull Time as in Davion Roberts to plow through for the TD...
 


Hampton's third offensive possession will start from their own 35 with 9:52 to go before the half. Coach Woodrow Wilson and his Crabbers have to sense that they must do something positive on this drive or else the Phoebus machine can start to seize full control in this matchup.

So far, the Crabbers are enjoying much more success passing - 3 of 4 for 75 yards with Marcus Chapman - compared to just 8 rushes for a mere 2 yards.
 
After getting held in check via the ground game, Hampton attacks via the pass and they get a real generous gift through a questionable pass interference penalty called on the Phantoms on a 3rd & 10 from their own 35 to move them up to midfield.

Sophomore QB Marcus Chapman makes a great read and an even better throw, hitting Davion Perry for a 13-yard completion. Phoebus needs someone to step up and make a play defensively to halt this drive.
 


Noah Jefferson telegraphed that and also baited the QB into making that one.

Hampton is now starting to implode a bit with three penalties on this series defensively, including a 15-yard personal foul and consecutive encroachment flags. Mixed in was a strong run from Davion Roberts of 24 yards out to midfield.

Correction on the consecutive offsides penalties because the officials actually call a false start, rather than an offsides, on the Phantoms.

Nonetheless, with 5:54 till half-time, we're looking at 13 total penalties in this game for 110 yards. Seven flags on Phoebus and six penalties on Hampton.

This continues the trend from the past two games I saw, where Green Run got hit with 16 penalties on Friday in its win at Salem and Lafayette had 14 in its romp of Grafton on Thursday.
 
A BIG stop by the Hampton defense. Davion Roberts gets stopped for a gain of about 3 on 2nd & 10.

Casey Lassiter nearly gets an INT for the Hampton defense on the 4th & 7 pass by Maurikus Banks.

So after the fantastic start for Banks with a 60-yard TD to Noah Jefferson, he's misfired on his last three passes. Sometimes the growing pains you'll see with a sophomore.

Now the Crabbers' tenth grader that's the triggerman, Marcus Chapman, tries to capitalize with the Crabbers down by 11 and at their own 33 with 5:03 to go in the first half.
 
Casey Lassiter catches a swing pass for about five yards for Hampton to start their last drive, which if I'm keeping track correctly is their fourth of the half. Facing a crucial 3rd & 5, it's QB Marcus Chapman taking off to scramble and he is absolutely leveled by Phoebus DB Nijay Gay, who's committed to play his College Football at North Carolina Central. Chapman fumbled on the run, but fortunately for him and the Crabbers, they were able to recover.

Woodrow Wilson's Crabbers will burn a time-out before a key 4th & 7 play, following a false start penalty, from their own 36 with 3:36 to go in the second quarter.

Hampton punts it away and Phobeus has it at their own 40 with 3:25 to go in the half, trying to add to their 14-3 lead before the break.
 
Hampton's defense comes up with a 3 & out and they look much better and in sync than they did when I saw them against King George last month. NahMari Boyd, Sexton Grissett II and Da'Javon Saunders all comes up to drop WR Tyree Diggs for a loss of a yard on a quick screen pass. The next two runs for Davion Roberts yield mixed results for the Phantoms; a gain of 7 and no gain on 3rd & 4. Credit Saunders and Devan Anthony for making the stuff.

Following a time-out by Phoebus with 1:15 to go in the second quarter, the Phantoms might've thought about going for it on 4th & 4 from their own 46, but will do the more prudent thing and that is punt it away to a Crabbers team still holding two time-outs.
 
Marcus Chapman puts a pass on the money that WR NahMari Boyd is unable to hang on to, but the Crabbers are able to move the sticks on 2nd & 7 with a 3-yard run, followed by a 15-yard personal foul / late hit penalty on the Phantoms.

For Phoebus, that is now 10 penalties for 80 yards - - a few more than the 7 for 60 yards by the Crabbers.

Phoebus Coach Jeremy Blunt will burn one of its two remaining time-outs with 45 seconds to go in the first half, looking to preserve this 11-point lead as the Crabbers have it at their own 38-yard line.
 
Brenden Thompson from his linebacker spot breaks up a Marcus Chapman pass and now the Crabbers sophomore signal caller is going through some of the growing pains we saw earlier from Maurikus Banks of Phoebus. Both have the look of being D-1 prospects, yet these two defenses aren't making life easy on either.

Chapman started 5 of 6 for 91 yards, but is now just 1 of 6 for 5 yards since that point, including an interception. His latest incomplete brings up 3rd & 10 from the 38 with 32 seconds to go in the first half.

Really shrewd play call by Hampton when the defense is thinking pass, they hit them with the outside run with Casey Lassiter as the Phantoms failed to seal the edge. It's a gain of 28 by Casey Lassiter, who scoots out of bounds at the PHS 34 with 24 seconds showing on the first half clock.

Chapman doesn't see Sidney Johnson wide open on the far side of the field and instead tries to force one along the sideline that is incomplete. Boy, I know he'd like to have that one back and will see it on film later.

Oh, and here's an update on the penalty situation for all of you...

 


This crew even threw a flag on the kneel down to end the half on the Crabbers, which Phoebus promptly declined to go to the locker room.

If the officials are getting paid by the penalties, they're making out like bandits today.

Some half-time numbers to come soon... stay tuned!
 
Stats at the Half:

Phoebus 14:
Maurikus Banks - 2-5 for 59Yds. TD; 3Car. 12Yds.
Davion Roberts - 11Car. 68Yds. TD
Noah Jefferson - 1Rec. 60Yds. TD
Nathaniel Anthony - 1Car. 5Yds.
Kaleb Tillery - 6 Tackles, 2 TFL
Jonathan Rogers - 3 Tackles, Sack

Phantoms - 21 plays for 144 total yards (2-5 for 59 yards passing; 16 rushes for 85 yards); 10 penalties for 75 yards; 0 turnovers

Hampton 3:
Marcus Chapman - 6-14 for 96Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio; 4Car. 4Yds.
Casey Lassiter - 7Car. 34Yds; 2Rec. 8Yds.
Davion Perry - 3Rec. 77Yds.
Sidney Johnson - 1Rec. 11Yds.
Da'Javon Saunders - 4 Tackles, 0.5 TFL

Crabbers - 27 plays for 134 total yards (6-14 for 96 yards passing; 13 rushes for 38 yards); 10 penalties for 80 yards; 0 turnovers


You can also wathc the Game on the Hampton Media Network via YouTube LIVE and archived below...

 
Phoebus fumbles the opening kickoff of the 2nd half with Hampton's Xavier Whisenant recovering it for the Crabbers at the Phantoms 16.

Two impressive stops behind the line of scrimmage for the Phoebus defense as it is first Nijay Gay flying through to dump Sindey Johnson for minus 4. Then, it's LB Brenden Thompson on a blitz up the middle coming free to drop Marcus Chapman for a loss of 10. An incomplete pass by Chapman brings up 4th & 20 from the 30, where the Crabbers definitely have to go to the air.
 


Heck of a day being turned in by Noah Jefferson with 2 INT's on defense and a 60-yard TD catch. Got a hunch he's not done contributing either.

Phoebus knows how crucial it would be to get a scoring drive here and gain separation from their rival.
 
The Phantoms move the chains once - a run of 10 yards by Davion Roberts on 2nd & 10 to get to the Hampton 48. From there, the offense goes backwards as Hampton rises to the occasion again defensively. Gene Jones Jr. dropped Roberts for a loss of 5, and then following an incompletion, it's Lavonte Chapman coming free through the middle for a sack of QB Maurikus Banks.

In that case, Banks didn't get rid of the ball quickly, identifying the bubble screen.

Hampton now has it at their own 41 for their second possession of this third quarter with 7:10 on the clock.

The Crabbers go 3 & out - with a 5-yard run from Casey Lassiter, followed by two straight incomplete passes. Defensively, Phoebus has kept the Crabbers from finding that balance and rhythm they seek.

Phoebus now has their second offensive possession of the third period at their own 25 with 5:58 left in the third quarter.
 
Davion Roberts speeds to the outside and breaks off his best run of the day - - a 36-yarder into Hampton territory at the Crabbers 39.

Da'Javon Saunders is able to take advantage of Phoebus failing to get a solid block on the interior with its trap play, resulting in a tackle of Roberts for a loss of 3. Just when Roberts thought he gave Phoebus another big gainer via the ground game, a holding backs them up to the 45 of Hampton.

A nifty 28-yard pass completion by sophomore QB Maurikus Banks to junior WR Tyree Diggs gets the Phantoms down to the 17-yard line of the Crabbers. Diggs showed some wiggle with yards after the catch.

Phoebus will use a time-out, their second of the half, with 4:25 left in the third period. Coming away with points here, especially in the form of a touchdown, would make it near impossible for Hampton to rally. That's even with understanding the Crabbers almost erased a 28-point second half deficit last month against King George.
 


Davion Roberts is doing what he does best - - running harder and stronger as the game progresses. Up the gut, that was blocked well so up front by the Phantoms for him to run with ease through the middle for a touchdown.

Hampton finds itself behind by 18 with 4:14 remaining in the third period. Not an enviable position to be in against this Phoebus defense.
 


Right now, the Phoebus defense has Hampton a bit befuddled on offense. An intentional grounding penalty pushed the Crabbers back inside their own 5, and when they handed it off, by the time Sidney Johnson got it, he was crunched by the duo of Markus Hopson and Jamal Christian.

Nijay Gay returns the ensuing kickoff 29 yards to the HHS 16 with 3:46 left in this third quarter, looking to deliver the knockout punch on this series.
 


Phoebus went from having its most sluggish offensive possession of the day to a pair of really fine offensive drives with the defense setting them up with points on the latest.

They're playing that brand of complementary football that has made them so successful over the years as the offense and defense are helping each other out, plus they're getting it done on special teams with quality returns and kicks - credit Farriss Knight there - that don't leave points on the field either.

Hampton begins at its own 15, well scratch that, their own 10 after a penalty with 2:42 left in this third quarter.
 
Outside of a 28-yard run on 3rd & 10 late in the first half by Casey Lassiter, the Hampton running game has been non-existent today because of the stingy Phoebus run defense.

Furthermore, the Phantoms are making plays on the back end in their secondary with a pair of INT's from Noah Jefferson and stellar coverage from Nijay Gay, who made the transition from linebacker to corner in the off-season. The NC Central commit has really blossomed over the past several months.

That Phoebus defense has made a talented young QB in Marcus Chapman, who started 5 of 6 today, look less than ordinary here since that fine start. His passing line is now 6 of 24 with a couple of INT's, including another 3 & out just forced.

Pretty good field position for Phoebus after the punt at their own 43 with 2:06 to go in the third period.

Demante Williams, the tailback that spells Davion Roberts for the Phantoms, gets some superb Real Estate on his first three carries of the day, adding up to 42 yards. That has the Phantoms now inside the 5 of Hampton as we near the end of this third quarter that feels like it has taken an hour to play.
 
Penalties continue to haunt the Crabbers with 17 infractions for 141 yards. They end up punting it away with 9:27 to go. Davion Roberts fair catches the punt at the Phoebus 29.

The Phantoms will need one more score - literally just one more point - for the running clock to occur.

Hampton has been held to 125 total yards with 103 of them coming through the air on seven completions.
 
6:!3 to go - Phoebus 37, Hampton 3

The Phantoms got a 61-yard pass from QB Maurikus Banks to Brenden Thompson that put them in the red zone. They had 3rd & Goal from the 2, lost a couple of yards and instead of taking the sure points with a chip shot field goal that would apply the running clock, they decided to try to pass it on 4th & Goal from the 4. The pass by Banks falls incomplete.
 
