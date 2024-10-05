Greetings from sunny Darling Stadium on this 76-degree day as we have a good one with a nice crowd as the Hampton Crabbers (4-1) take on their archrival, the reigning three-time State Champion Phoebus Phantoms (4-0).



Updates will be posted here + on Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports



Before we get started with Hampton beginning with possession, let's get to our breakdown and Picks...





Hampton (4-1) at Phoebus (4-0) . . . Just think what a monumental matchup this game used to be inside the Peninsula District, around the Hampton Roads area and across the entire state of Virginia? We’re talking about arguably the two most storied programs in the Commonwealth. Hampton has won 17 state titles with 12 of them under the legendary Mike Smith among his 506 wins. The Crabbers fell off a bit towards the end of Smith’s tenure, which started in 1971 and ended in 2021. One of his assistants, Woodrow Wilson, took over and they went from 3-8 in 2022 to 7-5 last year and now sitting in a position to potentially match or exceed that total.



While Hampton was the team of the 1990’s, the Phantoms have been the program of the 2000’s with ten state titles since 2001 and well on their way to making 24 straight seasons in which they’ve advanced in the playoff, should they do so as expected here this year. The Phantoms are in pursuit of a four-peat, something they did back in 2008-11 and now can accomplish with two of those crowns coming in Class 3 and a pair at the Class 4 level. Coach Jeremy Blunt has carried on the tradition established by the late great Bill Dee, then Stan Sexton and now aiming to bring his alma mater their ninth straight win the rivalry series.



Phoebus didn’t play its best brand of football in last week’s 56-21 romp of Bethel, trailing by a count of 21-14 until they tied the score with 1:07 to go until half-time. One can expect that their defense – featuring hard-nosed vets like Markus Hopson (Howard commit) on the line, LB’s Kaleb Tillery and Brenden Thompson, and DB’s Nijay Gay and Noah Jefferson (Delaware pledge) – to raise their intensity level for this one. That will make it a tall order for one of the better sophomore QB’s in the area in Marcus Chapman, directing a Crabbers attack that is putting up a more than respectable 39 points per game.



Offensively, Phoebus is no slouch themselves in averaging 41.5 PPG, highlighted by their ultra-impressive 23-7 road win at Highland Springs to start the season. Their tenth grader at QB, Maurikus Banks, is quite a talent and he’s got a terrific supporting cast, which includes a running back in Davion Roberts that remains somewhat underrated, in spite of the fact he had 29 TD’s as a junior. The Hampton defense, which gave up 41 points in a loss to King George, will have to hold up and outside of the takeaways from Casey Lassiter at DB (5 INT’s in the first three games), they need some more playmakers at each level to solidify this unit as the playoffs approach.



Phoebus hasn’t lost a game to a Peninsula District foe since 2016 when they were blanked by Woodside, 15-0, on October 21. That means they’ve won 62 straight Peninsula District games, 61 of which have been in the regular season. Hampton will have to put forth a near flawless performance, and get some help with the Phantoms under-performing like they did for a half vs. Bethel, to put that streak in jeopardy.



Matt Hatfield Says – Phoebus 42-12

Coach Ed Young Says – Phoebus 40-6