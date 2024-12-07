ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Class 4 State Semis: #2 Sherando (12-1) at #1 Phoebus (12-0)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
15,644
797
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from chilly Darling Stadium in Hampton, the site today of the VHSL Class 4 State Semifinals as the unbeaten Phoebus Phantoms (12-0) put their 47-game winning streak on the line against the visiting Sherando Warriors (12-1) in the first ever meeting between these two programs.

Phoebus, under the direction of Head Coach Jeremy Blunt, is on the quest for a fourth consecutive state title as the Phantoms have captured ten crowns since 2001. They haven't lost since getting beaten by Oscar Smith in the 2021 regular sason finale.

Sherando, under second-year Head Coach T.J. Rohrbaugh, is aiming to win its first ever state title. The Warriors have finished runner-up on four different occasions - 2013, 2007, 1996 and 1995.

This is also the 83rd anniversary of Pearl Harbor. They will be honoring all the brave veterans who perished back on December 7, 1941 before we kick it off here shortly.

You can check out our Full Previews with Keys to Victory & Predictions right here.

We'll have updates here + via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports

Also, you can watch the Game LIVE via Hampton Media Network on YouTube at the link below:

 
Phoebus will receive to start the game. Davion Roberts and Tyree Diggs are back to receive for the Phantoms.

Roberts returns the opening kickoff 15 yards to their own 33, where the Phantoms begin on offense. Sophomore QB Maurikus Banks completes his first two passes, worth 5 and 9 yards each, to Tyree Diggs. The second grabs was a nice leaping grab by Diggs.

Banks then shows his mobility, scrambling to the left sideline for 12 yards to move the sticks and up the middle for a gain of 7 to the Sherando 34. The Bull as he is known, Roberts, runs up the middle for 17 yards before the third layer of the Sherando defense finally stops him in the red zone. Shortest gain of the day is a 3-yard run by Roberts, who is stopped by big lineman Hunter Ratchford of the Warriors.

on the very next play though, it's an inside slant that Romeir Smith hauls in for a pickup off 1 yards to the 3 of Sherando.
 


All nine plays were positive gainers for Jeremy Blunt's crew, including sophomore QB Maurikus Banks completing all three of his passes for 25 yards. No penalties, drops or negative plays is just how the Phantoms and their faithful would like to draw the start of this game up in putting the visitors in an early deficit.
 
Donovan Blackwell returns the ensuing kickoff 23 yards to the 42, where Sherando's first offensive series will begin with 7:58 to go in the first quarter. With QB Micah Carlson closing in on 1000 yards rushing on the season, the Warriors begin with him keeping it two straight plays via the ground game.

Carlson gains 3 on first down, but then it's Jonathan Rogers - coming off a 3.5 sack effort vs. Hampton in the Region 4A Finals - stopping him in his tracks for no gain on second down,

Sherando tries to go to the air on 3rd & 7 with Carlson looking to thread the needle to tight end Zachary Pendzich, but it's broken up by linebacker Kaleb Tillery, making a terrific play in coverage.

Great punt by the Warriors, muffed by Davion Roberts, who alertly gets on it and the Phantoms will start their second possession at their own 9 with 6:23 to go in the opening stanza.
 
After Davion Roberts gets haled for a short gain of about two, the Phantoms lob it up in single coverage to Romeir Smith, who makes a dazzling catch of 26 yards along the sideline. That gets them out from their own 10 and up to the 37.

A few plays later on 3rd & 1 after a gain of 7 on the ground by Roberts, the Phantoms don't block the edge well and sophomore LB Pete Carter flies through for a tackle for loss. Carter drops QB Maurikus Banks for a loss of 5, meaning Phoebus will punt it away on 4th & 6 from their own 41.

Sherando's second offensive series will begin at their own 23 with 3:12 to go in the opening frame.
 
Good stop by Phoebus senior defender Javyon Overbey on first down to drop QB Micah Carlson for a loss of 1. Carlson didn't help himself by slipping on his rush attempt to the left. The Warriors then try to run to the other side and Mason McKee is met quickly, only gaining a yard. That puts Shernado in 3rd & long.

They try to go deep to senior WR Aiden Leatch on 3rd & 10, but the pass is overthrown with Isaac Lipkins in coverage of the Phantoms.

Another quality punt by the Warriors means Phoebus begins at their own 40 with 1:24 to go in the first quarter for their third possession, still leading this one 7-0.
 
Romeir Smith continues to use his frame - 6-foot-3, 208 pounds - and athleticism to his advantage. Smith boxes out the defensive back like someone would do on the basketball court for a rebound. His latest grab of 34 yards puts the Phantoms down at the Sherando 26.

Moments later, it's Davion Roberts moving the chains for a 6-yard run on 2nd & 6 to put PHS in the red zone at the Warriors 16.
 


To begin the second quarter, it's Noah Jefferson, the Delaware pledge, for a slip screen that gains 7 yards. Davion Roberts runs for 2 yards, but it's jjust short of a firsr down. With Phoebus coming out of a 2 by 2 personnel package, the Sherando defense alertly calls a time-out to make sure their defense is organized with 10:32 to go in the first half.

If Sherando is able to come up with a stop here, it really gives them a chance to catch their breath, otherwise, the Phantoms may be smelling blood with a double-digit lead.
 
Sherando is watching their third drive start to generate some success in terms of moving the ball on this stingy Phoebus defense. A pass in the flat to Donovan Blackwell, with good blocking on the edge, gaining 21 yards to the 47. Gains of +3 and +4 with Blackwell, one on a run an one a catch, bring up 3rd & 3 just on the other side of the 50.

Jonathan Rogers and Brenden Thompson keep Blackwell from moving the chains on 3rd & 3... but T.J. Rohrbaugh is leaving the offense on the field for 4th & 3, not looking to punt.

Pass is batted down by Phoebus two-way lineman standout Markus Hopson, who's bound for Howard University.

So Phoebus takes over at their own 46 with 7:53 to go in the first half.
 


Maurikus Banks continues to impress as not one of his first 13 pass attempts has hit the ground. His 15-yard connection with Romeir Smith on 3rd & 8 extended the drive, and one play after finding Noah Jefferson for a tunnel screen that was called back on a hold, he went right back to him on an easy pitch and catch over the middle for a score.

This is as crisp as I've seen the Phoebus offense look this entire season, which does not bode well for whoever they might see next week, in either Varina or Tuscarora, at Liberty University. Can't imagine the Phantoms fail to protect this 20-point lead either, even though there is still a lot of football to be played.
 
Sherando's offense cannot get anything going and it results in another 3 & out, punting it back to the Phantoms. All three level sof the Phoebus defense are in sync entirely.

Neat little nugget - - we didn't get our first penalty of this game until around the 4:25 mark of the second period. That is so refreshing after watching a ton of games that were penalty-filled during the regular season.

The Phantoms have it at their own 47 with 2:30 to go in the first half.
 
Phoebus QB Maurikus Banks shows he is human after all. Senior defensive lineman Kaleb Nowlin gets a sack, and then on 3rd & 14, he throws his first incomplete pass of the day.

Prior to that though, Banks was a perfect 14 of 14 for 173 yards, spraying the ball to five different receivers in Tyree Diggs, Romeir Smith, Jayden Javier, Noah Jefferson and Xavier Misse.

However, the Phoebus defense gets it back for Banks and company. Sherando goes to the air on 2nd & 9 from their own 31 and a pass by QB Micah Carlson is deflected and intercepted by Phoebus senior linebacker Brenden Thompson.

Thompson gives the Phantoms the ball at the SHS 42 with 36 seconds left in the first half.
 
A sack from Breiden 'BB' Lowery along with an interception by the Sherando defense - courtesy of sophomore DB Reth Puller - keeps Phoebus from getting in field goal range before the half.

Brenden Thompson makes the final hit of the half for the Phantoms, who'll take a 20-point lead into the locker room for intermission.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Region 5B Semis: #4 Warwick (10-1) at #1 Maury (11-0)

Replies
26
Views
960
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Hampton (4-1) at Phoebus (4-0)

Replies
27
Views
968
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog for Region 6A Finals: #2 Highland Springs (9-3) at #1 Oscar Smith (12-0)

Replies
23
Views
1K
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Warwick (9-0) at Phoebus (8-0)

Replies
43
Views
2K
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Poquoson (9-0) at Lafayette (9-0)

Replies
21
Views
940
SCOREBOARD
Lafayette
Lafayette
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back