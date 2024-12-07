matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 15,644
-
- 797
-
- 113
Greetings from chilly Darling Stadium in Hampton, the site today of the VHSL Class 4 State Semifinals as the unbeaten Phoebus Phantoms (12-0) put their 47-game winning streak on the line against the visiting Sherando Warriors (12-1) in the first ever meeting between these two programs.
Phoebus, under the direction of Head Coach Jeremy Blunt, is on the quest for a fourth consecutive state title as the Phantoms have captured ten crowns since 2001. They haven't lost since getting beaten by Oscar Smith in the 2021 regular sason finale.
Sherando, under second-year Head Coach T.J. Rohrbaugh, is aiming to win its first ever state title. The Warriors have finished runner-up on four different occasions - 2013, 2007, 1996 and 1995.
This is also the 83rd anniversary of Pearl Harbor. They will be honoring all the brave veterans who perished back on December 7, 1941 before we kick it off here shortly.
You can check out our Full Previews with Keys to Victory & Predictions right here.
We'll have updates here + via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports
Also, you can watch the Game LIVE via Hampton Media Network on YouTube at the link below:
Phoebus, under the direction of Head Coach Jeremy Blunt, is on the quest for a fourth consecutive state title as the Phantoms have captured ten crowns since 2001. They haven't lost since getting beaten by Oscar Smith in the 2021 regular sason finale.
Sherando, under second-year Head Coach T.J. Rohrbaugh, is aiming to win its first ever state title. The Warriors have finished runner-up on four different occasions - 2013, 2007, 1996 and 1995.
This is also the 83rd anniversary of Pearl Harbor. They will be honoring all the brave veterans who perished back on December 7, 1941 before we kick it off here shortly.
You can check out our Full Previews with Keys to Victory & Predictions right here.
We'll have updates here + via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports
Also, you can watch the Game LIVE via Hampton Media Network on YouTube at the link below: