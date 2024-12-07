Phoebus will receive to start the game. Davion Roberts and Tyree Diggs are back to receive for the Phantoms.



Roberts returns the opening kickoff 15 yards to their own 33, where the Phantoms begin on offense. Sophomore QB Maurikus Banks completes his first two passes, worth 5 and 9 yards each, to Tyree Diggs. The second grabs was a nice leaping grab by Diggs.



Banks then shows his mobility, scrambling to the left sideline for 12 yards to move the sticks and up the middle for a gain of 7 to the Sherando 34. The Bull as he is known, Roberts, runs up the middle for 17 yards before the third layer of the Sherando defense finally stops him in the red zone. Shortest gain of the day is a 3-yard run by Roberts, who is stopped by big lineman Hunter Ratchford of the Warriors.



on the very next play though, it's an inside slant that Romeir Smith hauls in for a pickup off 1 yards to the 3 of Sherando.