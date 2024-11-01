ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Ocean Lakes (5-3) at Bayside (4-4)

Greetings from Bayside High School as we have a key Beach District matchup between teams with Region 5A playoff aspirations. The Marlins at 4-4 overall play host to the visiting Ocean Lakes Dolphins (5-3).

We'll have updates here + via Twitter or on 'X' @hatfieldsports

Before we kick it off at 7 PM EST, let's get to our Mini Snapshot Preview with Predictions...


Ocean Lakes (5-3) at Bayside (4-4) . . . Since a 48-10 loss to the Dolphins in the 2019 regular season finale, Bayside has actually beaten Ocean Lakes three straight times, which includes a couple of tight battles, winning 6-0 last year and 15-14 in 2021. Coach James Yeager would not only like to beat the Marlins because he’s 0-5 all-time (0-3 at OL and 0-2 when he was at Princess Anne), but knows a win locks up a playoff berth for them. Taylor Vogel is enjoying a monster year on defense with 69 total tackles and 14 sacks to lead the Ocean Lakes defense.

For Jon White’s Marlins to make it four in a row in the series, they need sophomore tailback Kyron Brown to duplicate his stellar outing from last week’s 22-10 win over Kellam when he ran for 189 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts to go with 52 yards receiving and a score on two catches. Also, Bayside must cut down on the penalties – 31 for 332 yards over the past two games – or else Noah Colon (1841 total yards, 21 TD’s accounted for) and the visitors will take advantage in a big way.

Matt Hatfield Says – Ocean Lakes 24-16
Coach Ed Young Says – Ocean Lakes 26-20
 
By the way, before we kick it off, it's 74 degrees tonight -- very warm for this first night of November. We've got a fairly decent breeze as well, so curious to see if that impacts the kicking game on either side.

Ocean Lakes has won the toss and it will receive.
 
Ocean Lakes goes 3 & out on its first possession after starting at their own 20, then getting a delay of game penalty. Bayside senior defensive lineman Jermaine Capel gets the sack of Dolphins QB Noah Colon on 3rd & 9.

The Dolphins are without their leading receiver, Devin McGill, tonight due to a dislocated shoulder, he told me in pregame.

Bayside's first series starts at the Dolphins 35 with 9:17 to go in the first period. Excellent starting field position for Jon White's Marlins.
 
Not a great first series on offense for Bayside as they go from the Ocean Lakes 35 to punting it away fro their own 48 with a 3 & out. They try a reverse that loses 11 yards with Ocean Lakes defensive stud Taylor Vogel. Zayquan Reynolds broke up a pass and Joshia Lloyd sacked Marlins QB Ethen Doscher.

The Dolphins get the ball back at their own 25 with 6:15 to go in the opening period following the Bayside punt.

Ocean Lakes proceeds to go 3 & out. The series started with a pass breakup by Bayside sophomore DB J'Lahni Spears.

Folks, this first quarter is reminiscent of the yucky starts in recent NFL prime-time games with the Texans at Jets this past Thursday night and the Steelers / Giants from Monday Night Football.
 
A highlight-reel punt return by Bayside junior Breon Hardnett as he went one way and then back the other and ran about 70 yards for a 13-yard punt return. That gives Bayside generouds field position at the Ocean Lakes 34.

Following a 4-yard loss, the Marlins get a 9-yard run from Seven Washington. On 3rd & 5, we get an encroachment penalty on Ocean Lakes. That means we see the chains move for the first time tonight. Washington then gets runs of +6 and +11 to move the sticks again. A holding penalty takes Bayside back from the Ocean Lakes 7 to the 17.

Coach Jon White told me before the game it was a record in penalty yardage - over 200 last week in a win over Kellam - so he is probably seething about that flag.
 


Sophomore RB Kyron Brown was 11 yards shy of 200 a week ago at Kellam. He's gaining confidence with his ability as a ball carrier.

Ocean Lakes now really needs to settle in offensively, which they're capable of doing. Coming in, the Dolphins average 34.4 points per game, piling up less than 21 in a contest just one, which was a 23-15 loss to Kempsville a few Thursdays ago.

A penalty to end the quarter for the Dolphins, who started their third series of the night at the 50 and then got to the Bayside 44 after a run by QB Noah Colon, will push them back to their own 45 to begin the second period.
 


Will Maissenbacher hauls in a pass from Noah Colon for 9 yards, marking the first completion of the night for the Dolphins. In that opening period, Ocean Lakes had minus 1 yard of offense compared to 22 total yards for Bayside.

The completion by Colon brings up 3rd & 6 from the Bayside 46. He's a sneaky scrambler and that could be the move here. It's Colon rolling right and finding Antonio Ramos for a 9-yard completion. That gives Ocean Lakes a first down for the first time tonight.

After an incomplete pass by Colon, he scrambles for 5 yards on second down, where Bayside two-way senior lineman Ronta Greene is shaken up and has to be helped off the field. That's a key loss if he cannot return. So another critical third down for the Dolphins - this one 3rd & 5 from the BHS 32.
 
A false start on Ocean Lakes pushes them back to the Bayside 37 for 3rd & 10. Noah Colon scrambles and he only gets a yard as Bayside senior LB Zavion Guidry and junior LB Hector Ortiz sandwich him. Looks like the Dolphins are punting 4th & 9.

Thought Ocean Lakes might try the fake punt, but junior Austin Cox angles it high and properly on a 26-yard boot to the Bayside 10. That's where the Marlins have it with 8:21 to go in the first half. Expect a conservative approach because a turnover here can be super costly.
 
Kyron Brown powers up the middle for 11 yards to the 21-yard line. The Marlins are getting solid push by their interior o-line this evening.

A short pass - the first completion of the night for Bayside - sees Ethen Doscher connect with Breon Hardnett, but only for a gain of one. A couple of runs up the middle for Kyron Brown pick up minimal yardage, but his 2-yard gain on 3rd & 1 is enough to move the chains largely because of an enroachment on Ocean Lakes.

Bayside now is mixing in two other seniors into the running equation - Zavion Guidry and Amir Lyde - and they are paying off on this methodical drive. Lyde's first two carries gain 16 yards, while Guidry gets a 9-yard run. Suddenly, Bayside has it 1st & 10 at the Ocean Lakes 42.
 


That rushing attack is really starting to wear down the Ocean Lakes defensive front. Amir Lyde on that latest touchdown run showed flashes of former Wisconsin great Ron Dayne, ripping his way to the goal-line and dragging defenders with him on his way to the end zone.

If Bayside can establish that type of power dimension, it'll take so much pressure off their passing game and the defense to boot.

A personal foul on Ocean Lakes during the ensuing kickoff return. That's the 9th flag on the Dolphins, who'll start at their own 18 with 3:44 before half-time. Said it before and I will again - - this is where they miss that field stretcher out wide in Devin McGill.
 
Another strong series from the Bayside, forcing a 3 & out from Ocean Lakes. J'Lahni Spears makes another good tackle on a run play on 2nd & 7 from the 21, then the Dolphins pass on 3rd & 6 falls incomplete.

Austin Cox helps tilt field position with an outstanding 59-yard punt. So Bayside has it at their own 18 with 1:34 to go in the first half, probably thinking of running the clock out to get to the break up 14, although with three time-outs, the Marlins may think about adding to this lead if they get a positive gain on their first play of this fourth possession.
 
Bayside goes with a Wildcat formation for their fourth offensive series and Seven Washington was about to break off a run for about 10-12 yards until OLB Taylor Vogel runs him down and changes the angle completely. You see why on that play why he's among the top defenders in the Beach District on that play.

The Marlins think they have a first down play on a screen pass to RB Kyren Brown, good for 11 yards on 3rd & 10. However, a holding penalty brings it back and then QB Ethen Doscher's next one on third down is incomplete.

After Bayside punts it back to Ocean Lakes, the Dolphins get really good field position - at the Marlins 38 with 47 seconds to go in the first half. But Bayside LB Amir Lyde intercepts the pass by Noah Colon at his own 30 and scoots out of bounds to the 47 for a 17-yard return.

That gives the Marlins another crack at it, from their own 47 with under a minute to go in the first half.
 
Bayside gets 4 yards with Seven Washington on a short pass on 3rd & 10 and will leave the offense on the field for 4th & 6 from the Dolphins 49 with 19 seconds to go.

Coach Jon White of Bayside and his staff is probably thinking about the Hail Mary from last Sunday's Washington Commanders / Chicago Bears game in that if they get enough yards on this fourth down play, then it could give them a shot in the end zone. They try a pass underneath and Jadyn Coleman gets 5 yards, just short of moving the sticks on 4th & 6.

Ocean Lakes now gets a chunk play - their longest of the night that is more than 10 yards - with QB Noah Colon finding Will Maissenbacher for a 29-yard completion to the Bayside 27. However, Austin Cox misses the 44-yard field goal.

 
Stats at the Half:

Bayside 14:
Ethen Doscher - 4-9 for 21Yds.
Amir Lyde - 3Car. 58Yds. TD
Kyren Brown - 5Car. 29Yds. TD; 1Rec. 11Yds.
Seven Washington - 5Car. 15Yds; 1Rec. 4Yds.
Jadyn Coleman - 1Rec. 5Yds.
J'Lahni Spears - 2 Solo Tackles, PBU

Marlins - 24 plays for 126 total yards (4-9 for 21 yards passing; 15 rushes for 105 yards); 3 penalties for 40 yards; 0 turnovers


Ocean Lakes 0:
Noah Colon - 3-8 for 48Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio; 6Car. 2Yds.
Will Maissenbacher - 2Rec. 38Yds.
Antonio Ramos - 1Rec. 9Yds.
Taylor Vogel - 3 Tackles, TFL

Dolphins - 17 plays for 57 total yards (3-8 for 48 yards passing, 1 intercept; 9 rushes for 9 yards); 9 penalties for 62 yards; 1 turnover
 
Breon Hardnett returns the second half kickoff 23 yards for Bayside to their own 46, where the Marlins will begin with a 14-0 lead on the visiting Ocean Lakes Dolphins.

A scoring drive here can really give Bayside the separation they want. New guy in at QB in junior Seven Washington, ordinarily a wide receiver, for Ethen Doscher, who got banged up a bit late in the first half. Washington's pass to Halim Hardnett looks like a duck and had it had a nice quack effect - - a gain of 15 yards into Ocean Lakes territory. However, the Bayside drive ends up stalling after a catch of 5 yards from Washington, thrown by Doscher once he returns to the QB spot. On 5th & 5 from the Dolphins 18, the Marlins decide to go for it rather than try the 36-yard field goal and the pass is incomplete.

So after that stop, Ocean Lakes takes over at their own 18 with 8:28 to go in the third period, trailing 14-0. Antonio Oseguera gains 5 on first down via the ground game. An illegal procedure backs the Dolphins up 5 and then a run of 3 brings up 3rd & 8 from their own 20. A Noah Colon pass is deflected and caught by Will Maissenbacher for 11 yards to move the chains.

Maybe that is the break that Ocean Lakes needs to jump-start them offensively.
 
Ocean Lakes comes up with a screen pass that moves the chains on 3rd & 9 from their own 49 with sophomore Camryn Winston hauling it in from Noah Colon and then scampering 19 yards to the Bayside 32. Two player later after a good tackle by Zavion Guidry on a pass underneath to Will Maissenbacher, it's Colon scrambling for a gain of 12 to the Bayside 20. That puts the Dolphins in the red zone for the first time tonight with 3:17 to go in the third quarter.

On 2nd & 7 from the Bayside 17, it's Colon running for 6 yards and then he follows it up with a 4-yard gain on 3rd & 1 to move the chains to the Bayside 7. Then, the Dolphins get hit with a false start. Rough.
 


Cam Winston was alone, wide open, for the TD. A breakdown by the Bayside defense, which has been rather solid all night long.

Colon's scrambling / improv ability from the QB spot is starting to take effect in this one. Don't rule a comeback out as this Dolphins team has played some tight battles before, including a triple-overtime loss they had at Salem just last month.

They looked more like the offense that puts up 34.4 PPG that last series than the one we saw in the first half.

A kick into the end zone for a touchback puts Bayside at their own 20 with 1:25 to go in the third period and now a little bit of pressure on the Marlins offense to do something to squash the momentum of the visiting Dolphins.
 
Bayside is starting unravel a bit here on offense with two negative plays and a couple of penalties, putting them in a less than favorable situation. We'll call that unveniable scenario 3rd & 21 from their own 9 as we reach the end of the third period.

Credit again Ocean Lakes edge rusher Taylor Vogel with 6 tackles tonight, 3 coming behind the line of scrimmage. We noted that coming in he's been such a force with 69 total stops and 14 sacks.
 


The pass over the middle is incomplete. Bayside's offense has become very one-dimensional now - - just 6 of 12 for 42 yards through the air. Once you contain the running game with Kyron Brown, Amir Lyde and Zavion Guidry, you are in business.

Ocean Lakes will get really good field position after the punt - - a 37-yarder that places the Dolphins at the Bayside 46 with 11:46 to go in regulation.

Consecutive runs of +3 by Antonnio Oseguera brings up 3rd & 4 from the 40. Noah Colon then drops back a good 10 to 15 yards, then darts ahead for 12 to the Marlins 28.

This game has completely turned around for the Dolphins.
 
Amir Lyde with a big hit on junior RB Antonio Oseguera for no gain. To me, it looked like initially a loss of 1. On 2nd & 10, it's Noah Colon running the ball and he gets 6 yards, dragged down by Breon Hardnett. Now it's 3rd & 4 from the 22 of Bayside as we hit under nine minues to go in regulation.

Colon starts to run, then stops and throws it to Will Maissenbacher is unable to haul it in, right off the fingertips.

Decision time for Dolphins Coach James Yeager on 4th & 4 with 8:45 to go and he's not kicking the field goal...

They get called for an illegal man downfield on a catch that would've been enough for the first down, worth about 8 yards.

Now to me here on 4th & 9 from the 27, I'd go for the field goal and that's what Coach Yeager is doing.
 
Turns out the penalty was actually illegal touching, not illegal man downfield. That's also a loss of down, so now Bayside has the ball at their own 27 with 8:38 to go and a 14-7 lead. Total game-changer.

Kyron Brown appears to break off a 40-yard run with a rag down on the field. However, it is a penalty on the Dolphins, their 15th flag of the night. It's a 15-yarder on top of the run, down to the OL 18. Chance for the Marlins to deliver the knockout here.
 


Bayside got the conversions with some solid running from Kyron Brown, first gaining seven and then three more before Zavion Guidry's 8-yard TD run.

The Marlins have found a successful formula with their ground attack, and if they hold on here, it likely puts them in the Region 5A playoffs, even with one game to go as Tallwood will visit next week for Senior Night.

Ocean Lakes needs a quick strike to keep hope alive in this one.
 
Ocean Lakes goes 3 & out offensively after starting at their own 21 with three striaght incomplete passes. The Bayside defense played really clean coverage and the pass rush was supplied off the edge on third down by Tyshaun Clark to make Noah Colon have to try to escape and throw on the run.

The Dolphins, still with three time-outs, punt it away and Bayside takes over at the OL 49 with 6:16 to go in the contest.
 
Bayside ends up going 3 & out offensively as a 3-yard run by Kyron Brown gets the drive started off well, but then they lose 9 yards on the next play with Seven Washington. The 3rd & 16 play becomes 3rd & 11 after the 16th penalty of the night on Ocean Lakes. They then get just a couple on a screen to Washington before punting it away.

So Ocean Lakes still has a chance, albeit a slim one, trailing 20-7 with 3:48 to go. They have the ball at their own 11 following the punt.
 
With a sense of urgency, the Ocean Lakes offense and specifically their passing game is starting to find a rhythm. Noah Colon hits Will Maissenbacher for a gain of 11 after an incomplete toss. Then he finds Antonio Ramos, a 6'1" sophomore wideout, for gains of +9 and +8 to move the sticks again.

Jermaine Capel, another key lineman for the Marlins, is helped off the field with 2:56 to go before 1st & 10 from the 39-yard line. Antonio Ramos makes another nifty catch worth 15 yards to the Marlins 46 and perhaps the belief is growing some for the Dolphins here because all they need is a score and successful onside kick to make these home fans really nervous.
 


Zavion Guidry and Amir Lyde - two of the senior leaders for this Marlins team - have really made big plays in this one.

Bayside loses four yards on the first down play, then it's Kyron Brown with a gain of 3 beore James Yeager of Ocean Lakes burns his final time-out with 1:50 to go.

Extremely surprising is Bayside's decision to go to the air on 3rd & 11 from their own 26. Ethen Doscher's pass is incomplete as he gets drilled by pass rushing star Taylor Vogel. But it means the clock stops with 1:46 to go and Ocean Lakes will still have a long shot, though ESPN Analytics tell me it's like 1.2% chance to win and 4.6% chance to force OT.

After the punt return, the Dolphins have it at the Marlins 31 because of a personal foul penalty on Bayside.
 
A pass by Noah Colon over the middle to Remi Lynch, who breaks away from multiple tackles for 22 yards down to the Bayside 9. However, as the play was ending, it looked like Amir Lyde stripped him going to the ground. Instead, the officials say he was down and the boos start to rein down from the home crown.

Ocean Lakes gets called for a holding, backing them up to the Bayside 19 with 1:03 remaining in regulation. The host Marlins still lead this one by a count of 20-7... but it doesn't quite feel over just yet. My Analytics device says Ocean Lakes now has an 8.8% chance...
 
Kyron Brown makes an INT for the Bayside defense, their third of the night, as that will put this one to bed.

All the Marlins have to do now is take a knee at their own 6 to walk out of here at 5-4 overall and in position to reach the Region 5A playoffs.
 
