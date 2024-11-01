Greetings from Bayside High School as we have a key Beach District matchup between teams with Region 5A playoff aspirations. The Marlins at 4-4 overall play host to the visiting Ocean Lakes Dolphins (5-3).



We'll have updates here + via Twitter or on 'X' @hatfieldsports



Before we kick it off at 7 PM EST, let's get to our Mini Snapshot Preview with Predictions...





Ocean Lakes (5-3) at Bayside (4-4) . . . Since a 48-10 loss to the Dolphins in the 2019 regular season finale, Bayside has actually beaten Ocean Lakes three straight times, which includes a couple of tight battles, winning 6-0 last year and 15-14 in 2021. Coach James Yeager would not only like to beat the Marlins because he’s 0-5 all-time (0-3 at OL and 0-2 when he was at Princess Anne), but knows a win locks up a playoff berth for them. Taylor Vogel is enjoying a monster year on defense with 69 total tackles and 14 sacks to lead the Ocean Lakes defense.



For Jon White’s Marlins to make it four in a row in the series, they need sophomore tailback Kyron Brown to duplicate his stellar outing from last week’s 22-10 win over Kellam when he ran for 189 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts to go with 52 yards receiving and a score on two catches. Also, Bayside must cut down on the penalties – 31 for 332 yards over the past two games – or else Noah Colon (1841 total yards, 21 TD’s accounted for) and the visitors will take advantage in a big way.



Matt Hatfield Says – Ocean Lakes 24-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Ocean Lakes 26-20