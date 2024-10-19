ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Blog - Green Run (7-0) at Bayside (3-3)

It's Homecoming for the Bayside Marlins, which annually comes around this time of the year on a Saturday in October. Bayside at 3-3 overall hosts the 7-0 Green Run Stallions, currently the top seed in Region 5A and No. 4 in our VaPreps Class 5 Top Ten state rankings.

We've got ourselves a 67-degree, sunny and windy day that should be fairly pleasant for some Beach District football action.

Before our scheduled 2 PM EST kick-off, let's take a look at our Predictions below...


Green Run (7-0) at Bayside (3-3) . . . A turnover in the third quarter drastically changed the flow of this matchup last year when Green Run rallied from an early deficit and turned a 14-all tie at the half into a 28-14 win. Virginia Tech commit and receiver Jayden Anderson proved to be a problem for the Marlins defense, hauling in three touchdowns from QB K’Saan Farrar (UConn commit), including scoring strikes of 65 and 44 yards. The Bayside defense has given up just 15 points over the past eight quarters, albeit against far less explosive offenses in First Colonial and Landstown. To keep this one competitive, they’ll need to establish a methodical ground game, with Zavion Guidry likely a big part of that effort, and finish those drives off with points.

Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 48-10
Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 33-12


... We'll have updates to follow here and via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports throughout the afternoon!
 
Charles Jackson rumbles ahead for about 15-16 yards on the first play from scirmmage, but in doing so loses the ball going to the ground and it's recovered by Bayside's Hector Ortiz.

Interesting to note - - Ortiz is the leading tackler on the year for the Marlins with 45 total.

Bayside has it at the Green Run 37 to start and they go with a creative end around pass with Seven Washington, who hsa a receiver inside the 10, but he's unable to haul it in for a huge gainer. They actually called a penalty on that play on the Marlins anways, so the catch would not have stood.

Shortly thereafter, the Stallions get hit with a roughing the passer penalty. The Marlins mix it up with the run game, using sophomore Kyron Brown for a couple of gains of +3 along with a 4-yard pass underneath from QB Ethen Doscher to Washington. Brown was able to move the chains on 3rd & 3 to the Stallions 21.

This is just the type of start that Coach Jon White of Bayside had hoped for, but they must be able to cash in with points as we outlined in our Preview / Picks...
 
Following a 2-yard run by Kyron Brown on 1st & 15 for the Marlins, the visiting Stallions got hit with a personal foul penalty. That puts them half the distance to the goal of Green Run, at the 12.

Brown shows some speed that Bayside fans haven't seen at the running back spot since the days of Taquan 'Smoke' Mizzell and he gets outside to the 6-yard line to move the sticks, much to the delight of the home fans.

Junior DB Darion Spence of Green Run reads the fake well and stays with QB Ethen Doscher on his bootleg style run to drop him for a loss of a yard. On 2nd & Goal from the 7, it's Brown slipping and DE Zeke Chinwike, the Ocean Lakes transferred committed to Virginia Tech, cleans him up for no gain.

Multiple defenders for the Stallions then make the tackle for loss back at the 10 on 3rd & Goal.

Ibrahim Diabagate is coming out for a 27-yard field goal, which is the wise move.
 


What a tough break for Bayside, trying to spring a major upset today. It gives Green Run the ball at their own 20 and they'll be looking for a big play quickly you would imagine in an effort to demoralize the home squad.
 
Joel Holley bats down the first down pass by Green Run QB K'Saan Farrar. On 2nd & 10, the Stallions go for a deep shot that is incomplete, broken up by Halim Hardnett along the near sideline. However, a holding penalty on Green Run will create 2nd & 20, then the Marlins get called for a sideline interference. That's a 15-yarder and a fresh set of downs to their own 25, preventing a 3rd & 10 since the Stallions dropped a pass down the far sideline.

Charles Jackson gains 6 on a run to the right side. Another 5-yard run for Jackson, who then rips off a 13-yard run out of bounds to the 49-yard line as the Stallions now seem to be in a rhythm offensively, at least via the ground game.
 
After Bayside defensive lineman Ronta Greene made a really good play against the run to keep Terrance Ealy to no gain, following his 10-yard run, the Green Run passing attack gets its first completion of the day. It's a crossing pattern with Jayden Anderson hauling it in from QB K'Saan Farrar, scooting out of bounds for 14 yards to the 27 of Bayside.

The Stallions go back to their ground game and Charles Jackson is really eating behind that offensive line, creating plenty of room. Will Johnson makes a play on 1st & Goal from the 10 to limit the Stallions to a 1-yard run. Then on 2nd & Goal, the Stallions go to Jayden Anderson on a jet sweep, where Bayside holds him to a short gain of 4.

We've got 3rd & Goal from the 5 to begin the second period...
 


Long drive here for Green Run and it's certainly two-down territory, you would think barring a loss of yardage on this play, for Coach Brandon Williams and his visiting Stallions.

Most interesting is that Green Run has done most of the heavy lifting on the series with their run game -- a 10 rushes to just 2 passes on the distribution thus far.
 


A really safe play call by Green Run OC Qutrell Payton, getting QB K'Saan Farrar on the move to his left and widening the field to where Knahlij Harrell was able to run a precise route to the back part of the end zone and nobody from the Marlins secondary was close enough to disrupt the easy pitch and catch.

How does Bayside answer? The worst thing would be a turnover. The second worst thing would be a 3 & out. They certainly have to score points to keep pace, but shortening the game with a long drive is the goal here.

On the ensuing kickoff, one of Bayside's speedsters - Halim Hardnett - is shaken up and helped off the field after a huge hit by Manny Taylor, the Pitt commit of Green Run. The Stallions did get hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty , moving the ball up to their own 21 with 11:47 to go in the second quarter.

You get the sense this could have a snowball effect very quickly if Bayside doesn't get a big completion through the air.
 
Jahari Williams is one of many swarming Green Run defenders on the run to the outside for Bayside with Kyren Brown, resulting in a loss of 5 on 2nd & 8 that'll make it 3rd & 13. However, the officials are huddled up, discussing something and it's hard to tell if a penalty is about to be called. Tarell Sablon reads the quick screen textbook style and drops the Bayside pass catcher back for a loss of 4. But instead of it bringing up 4th & 17, it's now 4th & 2 as Green Run gets called for ANOTHER 15-yard penalty.

The Marlins elect to punt it away and Green Run will start its third series at their own 41 with 8:58 till half-time. Hector Ortiz tackles Charles Jackson for a loss of a yard on the screen pass. You can tell Bayside keyed in on that during film study and practice this week because the Stallions carved up Salem quite a bit two weeks ago with screens and dump offs in the flat area to Jackson.

A false start makes it 2nd & 16 from their own 35. Another holding on Green Run backs them up to their own 25. That's 7 penalties for 80 yards... and we're at the 7:35 mark of the first half. Good grief!
 
Bayside jumps offsides, just their third flag for 35 yards on the day compared to the 7 for 80 by Green Run, and that gives the Stallions a much more manageable third down play. On 3rd & 6 from their own 45 though, QB K'Saan Farrar is flushed out of the pocket and ends up overshooting his intended receiver. The officials could've easily called a holding on the Stallions as many of the Bayside fans in the stands below where I am in the pressbox were screaming for it at a pretty loud pitch I must say.

Coach Jon White of Bayside will burn one of his three time-outs with 6:16 to go in the first half before 4th & 6 from the 45-yard line, likely getting his guys settled in case the Stallions try a fake punt or even trot the offense out there.
 
Senior Parker Evans booms a 51-yard punt for Green Run, content to play the field position game and pin Bayside at its own 4 with 6:04 to go in the first half.

Sophomore Kyren Brown spins off multiple tacklers and gets a gain of 6 to the 10. Bayside's forward passing game can't really stretch out this Green Run defense at this point. A quick screen to Halim Hardnett is sniffed out right away by Manny Taylor, who is playing fearless and with a different level of aggression.

Jon White will use another time-out for his Marlins before 3rd & 9 from their own 5 with 4:15 until intermission.

Green Run is thinking about ending the half with a score and then starting the second half with one to get a comfortable 21-point lead after a fairly sluggish showing for their standards thus far.
 
On 3rd & 10 from the Bayside 22, Stallions QB K'Saan Farrar shows poise in the pocket and scrambles right to the first down marker near the far sideline for precisely 10 yards. Two plays later, it's Terrance Ealy Jr. with the touchdown run, breaking away from tackles to find the end zone.



Of note - - there were offsetting 15-yard penalties on each side at the conclusion of the scoring play, so things are shall we say a bit on the chippy side thus far. There generally is no shortage of chirping between these two sides when they get together on the gridiron.
 
Green Run's kick out of bounds means Bayside starts at their own 35 with 2:43 to go in the first half. A quick 5-yard completion from QB Ethen Doscher to Shamarion Thomas-Buchanon gives them a 2nd & 5. Following an incomplete pass, the Marlins get a third down conversion with Kyron Brown catching the pass out of the backfield and muscling his way forward for 8 yards to excite the home crowd.

That excitement is short lived because freshman Junious Clay busts through the line to make a tackle for loss for the Green Run defense. Following an incomplete pass, the Marlins face 3rd & 14 from their own 44. Brown hauls in the short pass, but an unnecessary roughness 15-yard penalty on Green Run puts the ball at the 37.

Jahari Williams gets a sack for the Green Run defense to drop them back to the GR 43. Darion Spence makes a tippy-toe INT along the near sideline for the Green Run defense with 18 seconds to go in the first half. The Stallions may take a shot from their own 20 or elect to take a knee. With a nice cushion in the form of a 16-point lead, it doesn't appear to matter either way.
 
Stats at the Half:

Green Run 16:
K'Saan Farrar - 4-7 for 33Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 1Car. 10Yds.
Charles Jackson - 9Car. 68Yds.
Terrance Ealy Jr. - 3Car. 17Yds. TD
Kahlee Morris - 1Rec. 15Yds; 58-yard KR
Jayden Anderson - 1Rec. 14Yds.
Knahlij Harrell - 1Rec. 5Yds. TD
Tristen Williams - 8 Tackles (3 Solo), TFL
Manny Taylor - 7 Tackles, 3 TFL, 0.5 Sacks

Stallions - 22 plays for 131 total yards (4-7 for 33 yards passing; 15 rushes for 98 yards, 1 lost fumble); 11 penalites for 120 yards; 1 turnover


Bayside 0:
Ethen Doscher - 6-9 for 17Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio
Kyron Brown - 10Car. 10Yds; 2Rec. 12Yds.
Shamarion Thomas-Buchanon - 1Rec. 5Yds.
Amir Lyde - 4 Tackles, Forced Fumble
Hector Ortiz - 2 Tackles, TFL, Fumble Recovery

Marlins - 24 plays for 11 total yards (6-10 for 17 yards passing, 1 intercept; 14 rushes for minus 6 yards); 6 penalties for 60 yards; 1 turnover
 
Sophomore Kason Dockins recovers the loose second half kickoff for Green Run, which is set up with great field position at the 40-yard line of Bayside to begin this third quarter.

After Terrance Ealy Jr. is stopped for no gain, Bayside junior linebacker Hector Ortiz drops in coverage and reads the eyes of QB K'Saan Farrar to make a splendid interception.

Ironically enough, Ortiz had a fumble recovery on the first play from scrimmage in the game.

However, the Marlins can't do anything with the opportunity as they go 3 & out. The big spark play was a tackle for loss by Pitt commit Manny Taylor on 2nd & 10 to create 3rd & 13, where they ended up throwing another incomplete pass.
 
Green Run begins its latest series at hteir own 30 and they go to work with Charles Jackson running for three yards, then hitting Terrance Ealy Jr. in the flat for a gain of 9 to move the sticks.

Hokies commit Jayden Anderson has been relatively quiet in this one, but you know at half-time he told the coaches he wants a few passes thrown his way. A screen comes his way and he gets 17 yards into Bayside territory, then it's Ealy a gain as they pound the rock for 4 yards before a shot to their dynamic playmaker on the outside.
 


Jayden Anderson got the defensive back turned inside out and made the Marlins play with a vertical shot that results in six, well, seven when you add in the extra point.

Hard to see a rally happening with the way Bayside's offense has performed so far today. Lot of underclassmen and first-year starters at key positions have made it real challenging.
 
After two straight incomplete passes, the Bayside offense is stuck in another 3rd & long. Senior QB Ethen Doscher looks to take off and he gets some positive yardage before Green Run junior linebacker Tristen Williams levels him right along the near sideline.

Both Williams and Manny Taylor have been outstanding on defense for Green Run today, each with 9 or more total tackles. Each has mutliple stops behind the line of scrimmage. Their read and react recognition from them deserves praise for sure.
 
Green Run gets the ball back at the Bayside 45 with 6:35 to go in the third period following the Marlins punt. The Stallions are getting the timely conversions now as Virginia Tech commit Jayden Anderson leaps in the air on 3rd & 4 to snag a 7-yard pass from QB K'Saan Farrar, the UConn pledge.

The other Hokies commit, Knahlij Harrell, catches the crossing pattern delivery to the right side for 10 yards to move the chains. Then their bowling ball back, Terrance Ealy, rumbles forward for 16 yards down to the Bayside 6.

Farrar scrambles for 3 yards to the near sideline. Bayside's defensive front makes a nice play with No. 80 (we sadly don't have a name for him on the roster) coming through with the tackle for loss. However, Green Run will reach the end zone with a run up the middle on 3rd & Goal.
 


We're now one more touchdown by visiting Green Run away from a running clock. Bayside tries a reverse on the kickoff return and it won't get much for them in terms of positive yardage.

The Marlins are now at their own 16 with 2:53 to go in the third period. A 3-yard loss, followed by a 3-yard run from Kyron Brown brings up 3rd & 10 for Bayside. That's where they go with the double pass that almost turns into an 84-yard touchdown from Seven Washington to Breon Hardnett, who was shaken up at the end of the play.

Crazy thing is that Hardnett fumbled the ball inside the 5 and it rolled out of the back of the end zone. During the play, a penalty flag was thrown - which we believe was an illegal forward pass - and that gave Brandon Williams a decision to make. Accept the penalty, push Bayside further back and get better field position? Or decline the penalty and get the ball at your own 20 with a touchback?

Williams declined the penalty, so the Stallions have it at their own 20. For Bayside, it's not a good thing either way... though we'll credit them with the passing yardage on the play.
 


It has been that type of day for Bayside, which got a takeaway early, couldn't convert with a score on a touchdown or field goal, and then has been bottled up most of the way offensively.

Meanwhile, the Green Run defense has been smothering and the offense is slowly, but surely starting to find its groove. One thing Brandon Williams won't be pleased about is the 14 penalties for 150 yards today... and that's just on accepted infractions in this chippy contest.
 
Technically by my count, we have seen 24 accepted penalties - 15 on Green Run and 9 on Bayside - in this game... but there has been about 7 or 8 more total when you add in the offsetting ones or the flags that were declined. This has been far from a work of art for either side, but Green Run will walk out of here feeling a whole heck of a lot better.

Speaking of penalties, Bayside just got hit with a pass interference that will take it up to the Marlins 14-yard line for Green Run.
 


How about the game turned in today Terrance Ealy Jr. running the football for the Stallions? The 5-foot-8, 205-pound sophomore may not look like much, but he's been hard to bring down for the Bayside defenders

Each side was called for a 15-yard penalty, assessed on the kickoff.
 
Two absolutely monster hits by the Green Run defense -- the first on a reception over the middle, where sophomore WR Jadyn Coleman got crunched by DB Knahlij Harrell. The next came where QB Ethen Doscher, who led Coleman on the pass the play before, gets drilled by linebacker Manny Taylor.

Of Taylor's 11 total tackles, five have come behind the line of scrimmage with 1.5 sacks.

Truly, a defensive menace this afternoon.
 


With a new QB in the game in Seven Washington out there, his first pass in relief of Ethen Doscher gets intercepted and almost returned with a house call by Darion Spence. On the very next play, the tenth grader Darion Spence finds the left side of the end zone for a touchdown.

This one will end, at some point, when the penalties stop because we do have a running clock (though you wouldn't know it).
 
