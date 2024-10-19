matthew328826
It's Homecoming for the Bayside Marlins, which annually comes around this time of the year on a Saturday in October. Bayside at 3-3 overall hosts the 7-0 Green Run Stallions, currently the top seed in Region 5A and No. 4 in our VaPreps Class 5 Top Ten state rankings.
We've got ourselves a 67-degree, sunny and windy day that should be fairly pleasant for some Beach District football action.
Before our scheduled 2 PM EST kick-off, let's take a look at our Predictions below...
Green Run (7-0) at Bayside (3-3) . . . A turnover in the third quarter drastically changed the flow of this matchup last year when Green Run rallied from an early deficit and turned a 14-all tie at the half into a 28-14 win. Virginia Tech commit and receiver Jayden Anderson proved to be a problem for the Marlins defense, hauling in three touchdowns from QB K’Saan Farrar (UConn commit), including scoring strikes of 65 and 44 yards. The Bayside defense has given up just 15 points over the past eight quarters, albeit against far less explosive offenses in First Colonial and Landstown. To keep this one competitive, they’ll need to establish a methodical ground game, with Zavion Guidry likely a big part of that effort, and finish those drives off with points.
Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 48-10
Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 33-12
... We'll have updates to follow here and via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports throughout the afternoon!
