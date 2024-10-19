



We're now one more touchdown by visiting Green Run away from a running clock. Bayside tries a reverse on the kickoff return and it won't get much for them in terms of positive yardage.



The Marlins are now at their own 16 with 2:53 to go in the third period. A 3-yard loss, followed by a 3-yard run from Kyron Brown brings up 3rd & 10 for Bayside. That's where they go with the double pass that almost turns into an 84-yard touchdown from Seven Washington to Breon Hardnett, who was shaken up at the end of the play.



Crazy thing is that Hardnett fumbled the ball inside the 5 and it rolled out of the back of the end zone. During the play, a penalty flag was thrown - which we believe was an illegal forward pass - and that gave Brandon Williams a decision to make. Accept the penalty, push Bayside further back and get better field position? Or decline the penalty and get the ball at your own 20 with a touchback?



Williams declined the penalty, so the Stallions have it at their own 20. For Bayside, it's not a good thing either way... though we'll credit them with the passing yardage on the play.